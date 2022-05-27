Escape to Italy for a night when you dine at Aberdeen restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Picture this. You’re sitting at a table just outside a quaint little-known osteria. You’re lazily swirling your dry white wine in its chilled glass as you bask in the sunlight. Time moves but seemingly at a slower pace as you dig into your immaculate plate of carbonara. Here’s the catch — you’re actually in Aberdeen.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This is the experience that La Locanda hopes to give its diners when it opens its doors at the Inn at the Park on Friday, May 27th. This Italian restaurant in Aberdeen will offer dishes typically served in bistros on the streets of Rome. With every bite, La Locanda aims to whisk customers away to the eternal city, even just for a few hours.

What does ‘fiaschetteria’ mean?

Italy after all, is where the restaurant owner once lived and fell in love with food. One specific gastronomic experience stood out to him and it was called ‘fiaschetteria’, which means wine tavern or wine shop. He enjoyed a satisfying four-course meal in that distinctively Italian way – casual, no rush, completely relaxed. All at an unbelievably affordable price!

He went away feeling inspired and wanting to recreate the experience in his new home in Scotland. And so, the concept for La Locanda’s Italian Dining Nights was born.

Italian restaurant in Aberdeen inspired by Rome

On Thursdays, the restaurant will offer a four-course meal, beginning with antipasti: homemade bread, mixed deli meats, cheese, olives and vegetables in oil. This will be followed by pasta fresca; the choices – from penne all’arrabbiata to gnocchi in wild mushroom sauce – will change every week to ensure you enjoy only the freshest ingredients. Next is the ‘secondi’: a choice between rib-eye steak for meat lovers or halloumi steak for vegetarians. Finally, cap off your meal with an Italian dessert. Try the sweet and crunchy cannoli or the rich tiramisu. There’s even complimentary coffee or a shot of limoncello for the road.

Guests will be welcomed warmly into a laidback dining atmosphere. The wait staff are friendly and attentive to your every need. There’s no need to rush to finish your meal, the same way Italians do. ‘La dolce vita’ at its finest. The sweet life indeed!

Evie, head of catering at La Locanda said: “The feedback we’ve received so far is very uplifting. Those who have experienced our fiaschetteria night left the restaurant with a smile. We hear comments such as, ‘this evening made me feel like I’m on holiday again!’ ‘The food was absolutely delicious!’ ‘The Roman-style carbonara was just perfectly cooked and definitely authentic!’ I don’t think that any other Italian restaurant in Aberdeen is offering such an unlimited time dinner and 4-course meal for £30.”

La Locanda is located at 3-4 Deemount Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 7RX. It is open from Monday to Sunday, 5-9pm.

To book a table, call 01224 583699 or email: kitchen@innatthepark.co.uk.

Soon, you’ll find La Locanda on the Open Table app and on Just Eat for delivery service.