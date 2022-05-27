Escape to Italy for a night when you dine at Aberdeen restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Escape to Italy for a night when you dine at Aberdeen restaurant

In partnership with Wildhorse Catering
May 27, 2022, 2:11 pm
Picture this. You’re sitting at a table just outside a quaint little-known osteria. You’re lazily swirling your dry white wine in its chilled glass as you bask in the sunlight. Time moves but seemingly at a slower pace as you dig into your immaculate plate of carbonara. Here’s the catch — you’re actually in Aberdeen.

This is the experience that La Locanda hopes to give its diners when it opens its doors at the Inn at the Park on Friday, May 27th. This Italian restaurant in Aberdeen will offer dishes typically served in bistros on the streets of Rome. With every bite, La Locanda aims to whisk customers away to the eternal city, even just for a few hours.

What does ‘fiaschetteria’ mean?

Italy after all, is where the restaurant owner once lived and fell in love with food. One specific gastronomic experience stood out to him and it was called ‘fiaschetteria’, which means wine tavern or wine shop. He enjoyed a satisfying four-course meal in that distinctively Italian way – casual, no rush, completely relaxed. All at an unbelievably affordable price!

He went away feeling inspired and wanting to recreate the experience in his new home in Scotland. And so, the concept for La Locanda’s Italian Dining Nights was born.

On Thursdays, the restaurant will offer a four-course meal, beginning with antipasti: homemade bread, mixed deli meats, cheese, olives and vegetables in oil. This will be followed by pasta fresca; the choices – from penne all’arrabbiata to gnocchi in wild mushroom sauce – will change every week to ensure you enjoy only the freshest ingredients. Next is the ‘secondi’: a choice between rib-eye steak for meat lovers or halloumi steak for vegetarians. Finally, cap off your meal with an Italian dessert. Try the sweet and crunchy cannoli or the rich tiramisu. There’s even complimentary coffee or a shot of limoncello for the road.

Guests will be welcomed warmly into a laidback dining atmosphere. The wait staff are friendly and attentive to your every need. There’s no need to rush to finish your meal, the same way Italians do. ‘La dolce vita’ at its finest. The sweet life indeed!

Evie, head of catering at La Locanda said: “The feedback we’ve received so far is very uplifting. Those who have experienced our fiaschetteria night left the restaurant with a smile. We hear comments such as, ‘this evening made me feel like I’m on holiday again!’ ‘The food was absolutely delicious!’ ‘The Roman-style carbonara was just perfectly cooked and definitely authentic!’ I don’t think that any other Italian restaurant in Aberdeen is offering such an unlimited time dinner and 4-course meal for £30.”

La Locanda is located at 3-4 Deemount Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 7RX. It is open from Monday to Sunday, 5-9pm.

To book a table, call 01224 583699 or email: kitchen@innatthepark.co.uk.

Soon, you’ll find La Locanda on the Open Table app and on Just Eat for delivery service.

