Civic hype building for Honda’s ‘halo’ Type R

The new Honda Civic Type R is expected to be offered in very limited numbers when it touches down in the UK next year, the brand’s UK boss has said.

The eagerly-awaited new hot hatch, which has been teased for some time – including while lapping various racing circuits around the world – isn’t set to be revealed until later in the year, but there’s already much hype developing around the car.

However, Honda is keen to keep numbers of the new model limited to maximise its exclusivity, according to the brand’s UK car boss.

An icon within the brand

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The new Civic Type R will be in very small numbers. We want it to be limited, it’s an iconic halo to the brand. It’s not a mass production car.

“There will be a level of scarcity around it, and I’m already getting emails saying ‘can I join the list’ from the general people, as well as others in the industry. That’s the point of the car.”

Keeping things under wraps

The new model, still wearing heavy camouflage, recently set a lap record for a front-wheel-drive car at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Though Honda is remaining tight-lipped about performance details of the new car, a similar 2.0-litre turbocharged engine from the outgoing car is expected for this latest generation, though likely with a power boost to around 320bhp.

It will be sold in hundreds, not thousands over its lifetime

Adamson, speaking at the launch of the regular Honda Civic, which is just offered with hybrid powertrains in Europe, added: “There has to be joy in the brand and Civic Type R, whether you love it or hate it, it’s certainly got a level of credibility.

“That limited nature makes it special. It will be sold in hundreds, not thousands over its lifetime.”

The most powerful Honda Civic Type R is almost ready. Are you? Official unveil summer 2022#HondaCivic #TypeR pic.twitter.com/jXs7jQ1BB5 — Honda UK PR (@HondaUKPR) June 16, 2022

Honda’s mainstream European car range is now solely offered as an EV or hybrid, with the Civic Type R being the exception to the rule.

It will likely be the Japanese firm’s last European model sold without some kind of electrification, adding to its future cult status.