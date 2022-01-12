Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Honda e serves up city slicker style

By Jack McKeown
January 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Honda e offers a fun drive for urban dwellers.

The Honda e is a difficult car to review.

The all-electric city car has so much going for it. Its retro styling is utterly brilliant. The cabin is a work of art. It’s incredibly fun to drive. Its svelte size, instantaneous power delivery and tiny turning circle make it one of the best city cars in the world.

But its range is pretty terrible. Officially it’ll do 125 miles. You’ll certainly get that if you do city driving in summertime. Low speeds are where electric cars are at their most efficient, while headlights and heater both drain the battery.

Retro styling with some very modern touches.

Scottish winters really hamper its ability to cover miles, though. I picked the Honda e up from a motoring journalist colleague in Doune on a dark and stormy Friday night in mid-December. Rain lashed the windows as I made my way along the A90.

The wipers and heaters were both on full, and I was streaming music through the stereo.

When I set off the battery was at 96% and 52 miles later it was down to 29%. That suggests a range of around 90 miles in bad weather.

Although range may be an issue for some, the Honda e makes a super city car.

To be fair, that could get me from Dundee to Edinburgh, Aberdeen or Glasgow. The battery charges quickly, too, so as long as I plug it in getting back will be no problem.
As long as you can live with the range the Honda e is an absolutely delightful little car.

Drawing styling cues from the original Civic of the 1970s, it’s a beautifully proportioned and stunning piece of design.

Nice proportions and design.

Pushing the wheels right out to the four corners maximises interior space and manoeuvrability – the Honda e has a turning circle of just 4.3 metres. Neat details like pop-out door handles improve aerodynamics.

Meanwhile, the charging port is cleverly placed in the car’s nose, making it easy to plug in. There aren’t even any wing mirrors. Instead a pair of tiny cameras beam pictures onto screens inside the car.

If you think the exterior is stylish, the interior will really blow you away. Its clean, chic layout is like no other car I’ve driven. Two huge touchscreens sweep across almost the full width of the dash.

A dazzling display.

A pair of smaller screens at each side display what you’d normally see in the rear view mirrors. Wood trim is used beautifully in the dash and centre console. It’s a wonderful piece of design that put a smile on my face every time I drove the car.

You pay a price for all those design flourishes, though. At around £30,000 once government grants have been factored in it’s more expensive than an electric Kia Soul, which has much more space and nearly double the range.

A display that is a pleasure to look at.

The Soul lacks the, erm, soul of the Honda e, however. As is the case with Mini, buyers are often happy to pay a premium for a car that oozes style.

Zero to 62mph takes just eight seconds and top speed is 100mph. Because power delivery is instantaneous it feels even quicker as well. The fact the Honda e has a modest 35.5kWh battery makes it very lightweight for an electric car. It has none of the heavy, stodgy feel that most EVs have.

Boot space is a little tight at 171 litres.

Instead it feels as nimble and fun as any petrol powered city car. It will zip round roundabouts and dash out of junctions with aplomb.

At just 3.9 metres long and 1.75 metres wide the Honda e is dinky. Honda’s engineers have wrung every ounce of space out of those modest dimensions, though.

Adults will have plenty of room up front and the rear is fine for children. Only the boot space isn’t great, at 171 litres.

Touchscreens cover the width of the dash.

For those who live in urban areas or who use public transport for long journeys, the Honda e makes huge sense. It also works perfectly as a second car, with a longer range car for big journeys and the Honda for day-to-day driving.

It certainly won’t suit everyone, but there’s so much to love about the Honda e. It really is one of the best city cars money can buy.

The Facts

Model: Honda e

Price: £30,715

0-62mph: 8 seconds

Top speed: 100mph

Economy: 125 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

