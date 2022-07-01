Young masonry apprentices embracing castle project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Young masonry apprentices embracing castle project

By Jamie Wilde
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 12:00 pm
Harper and Allan apprentices are relishing the task of working at Braemar Castle. Pictured are apprentices Jolyon Riley (left) and Callum Insch with Harper and Allan director Steven Harper (right).
Harper and Allan apprentices are relishing the task of working at Braemar Castle. Pictured are apprentices Jolyon Riley (left) and Callum Insch with Harper and Allan director Steven Harper (right).

Two masonry apprentices are taking on the bold challenge of working on a harling project at Braemar Castle.

Jolyon Riley, aged 18, is a second-year apprentice from Aboyne, and Callum Insch, aged 20, is a first-year apprentice from Rhynie.

Both are currently undertaking their apprenticeships with Harper and Allan Masonry company based in Keith, which has been appointed as the main contractor for the harling project which will see them applying a new rough-cast wall finish to the entire castle exterior.

Callum Insch (left) and Jolyon Riley at work.

‘One-off’ scaffold tours

Braemar Castle, operated by the local community, is currently undergoing a £1.6m programme of restoration work.

With the castle being fully scaffolded, for one day each month visitors have been invited to climb to the top of the turrets to meet the builders and view the restoration work, as well as take in the views of the Cairngorms National Park.

The next Braemar Castle Scaffold Tour takes place next Friday July 8.

New skills

Harper and Allan director Steven Harper.

Steven Harper, director of Harper and Allan Masonry, says that working on such a large-scale project has offered the apprentices a unique opportunity to learn new skills.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing to be up on a scaffold at Braemar Castle – it’s not something that comes up very often,” says Steven.

“Fully re-harling a castle, you’d maybe only do three or four in your career as a professional stonemason. So, for us, this is really big.

“Having a project like this has given Jolyon and Callum the chance to stick their teeth into something of a larger scale.

Both apprentices are relishing working on the large-scale project.

“They’ve had plenty of practice to up their skills as well as spending a bit of time at college during their apprenticeship too.

“They’re both coming on very well.”

Loving it

Jolyon says that he has loved the experience of working on the harling project at Braemar Castle.

“To be able to harl an entire castle, the experience is just flooding in, so I’m loving that,” says Jolyon.

“I feel like things are going smoothly through the apprenticeship and I think Harper and Allan is the best place for me to be gaining the experience I’m looking for with my apprenticeship, and my career in general.”

“There’s going to be a lot of great memories to come from working on Braemar Castle for sure,” Callum Insch.

Rewarding work

Callum also adds: “I’d always wanted to be a stonemason ever since I left school.

“My stepdad is a stonemason and I remember going to jobs with him sometimes when I was younger. I became really intrigued by it from there.

“There’s going to be a lot of great memories to come from working on Braemar Castle for sure.

“I always look at the castle whenever I’m driving past the area and it’ll be great to see it once it’s all finished.

“To say that I was up there doing that job will be such a rewarding feeling.”

Both apprentices and Steven in front of the scaffolding currently surrounding Braemar Castle.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book a visit for the next Braemar Castle Scaffold Tour on Friday July 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]