Young masonry apprentices embracing castle project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two masonry apprentices are taking on the bold challenge of working on a harling project at Braemar Castle.

Jolyon Riley, aged 18, is a second-year apprentice from Aboyne, and Callum Insch, aged 20, is a first-year apprentice from Rhynie.

Both are currently undertaking their apprenticeships with Harper and Allan Masonry company based in Keith, which has been appointed as the main contractor for the harling project which will see them applying a new rough-cast wall finish to the entire castle exterior.

‘One-off’ scaffold tours

Braemar Castle, operated by the local community, is currently undergoing a £1.6m programme of restoration work.

With the castle being fully scaffolded, for one day each month visitors have been invited to climb to the top of the turrets to meet the builders and view the restoration work, as well as take in the views of the Cairngorms National Park.

The next Braemar Castle Scaffold Tour takes place next Friday July 8.

New skills

Steven Harper, director of Harper and Allan Masonry, says that working on such a large-scale project has offered the apprentices a unique opportunity to learn new skills.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing to be up on a scaffold at Braemar Castle – it’s not something that comes up very often,” says Steven.

“Fully re-harling a castle, you’d maybe only do three or four in your career as a professional stonemason. So, for us, this is really big.

“Having a project like this has given Jolyon and Callum the chance to stick their teeth into something of a larger scale.

“They’ve had plenty of practice to up their skills as well as spending a bit of time at college during their apprenticeship too.

“They’re both coming on very well.”

Loving it

Jolyon says that he has loved the experience of working on the harling project at Braemar Castle.

“To be able to harl an entire castle, the experience is just flooding in, so I’m loving that,” says Jolyon.

“I feel like things are going smoothly through the apprenticeship and I think Harper and Allan is the best place for me to be gaining the experience I’m looking for with my apprenticeship, and my career in general.”

Rewarding work

Callum also adds: “I’d always wanted to be a stonemason ever since I left school.

“My stepdad is a stonemason and I remember going to jobs with him sometimes when I was younger. I became really intrigued by it from there.

“There’s going to be a lot of great memories to come from working on Braemar Castle for sure.

“I always look at the castle whenever I’m driving past the area and it’ll be great to see it once it’s all finished.

“To say that I was up there doing that job will be such a rewarding feeling.”

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book a visit for the next Braemar Castle Scaffold Tour on Friday July 8.