Partnership Home Lifestyle

PCV driver jobs in Scotland: applications open!

In partnership with Stagecoach
July 18, 2022, 11:23 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 12:15 pm
Stagecoach driver, one of many PCV driver jobs in Scotland, sits in a bus.

Are you ready to start a new career? Do you want to work where no two days are the same? Do you want a job for life?

Then you should apply for a passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) driver job in the Highlands.

The UK’s biggest bus operator, Stagecoach is offering PCV driver jobs in Scotland, particularly for its Highlands depots, including Inverness. Full time and part time positions are available for qualified PCV drivers or trainees.

“The most rewarding job”

For Angela Collinson, one of Stagecoach’s bus drivers, it’s one of the most rewarding jobs.

It’s different to being a nurse, or being a doctor, or working in an office. Your eyes are on the road. You’re taking people places. You get to know your customers and I think out of all the jobs I’ve done, this is by far the easiest job I’ve ever done!

Angela adds: “We’re like a family. And on the whole, everybody gets on; everybody looks out for each other. I enjoy coming to work. There’s not many jobs you can say that about. And I enjoy the people we carry. Every trip’s different! Every day is a challenge. And if you’re up for a challenge, you’ve got to be a bus driver.”

PCV drivers get excellent employee benefits

Successful applicants will be paid weekly at a competitive rate of £11.44 per hour. They will be given 39 hours per week minimum guarantee with overtime available for those who want to increase their earnings.

That’s aside from the yearly bonus for good driving standards.

Drivers and their companions can also ride Stagecoach buses for free.

Drivers also enjoy 29 days holiday and that increases to 33 days after two full years of service with the company. They are given plenty of advance notice on their rota and holidays to enjoy a good work-life balance.

There’s also guaranteed job security and a generous company pension scheme.

Requirements to apply for PCV driver jobs in Scotland

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old. Also, they must have held full driving licence for 6 months with no more than 6 penalty points.

If you haven’t been behind the wheel of a bus before, fear not. Stagecoach will provide you with all the training you need. The company has its own school to give its drivers first class training on its vehicles, routes, and ticketing system.

Those who are already PCV drivers should simply bring their licence.

Stagecoach offers employees development and support

Stagecoach has 23,000 employees to help connect more than 100 major towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales.

It is committed to developing its workforce, offering training and apprenticeships in a variety of roles from driving and engineering to HR and learning and development.

Stagecoach welcomes everyone regardless of their gender, ethnicity, religion and background. In fact, it established six dedicated networks to support its diverse employees: LGBTQ+, parents, carers, veterans, multicultural and Women@Stagecoach. There are also wellbeing champions and mental health first aiders who can provide early intervention and support for those who need them.

If you’re interested to become a trainee PCV driver, apply here. Licenced PCV drivers can send applications here.

 

