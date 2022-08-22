6 ways to indulge in a little ‘me’ time and invest in yourself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 ways to indulge in a little ‘me’ time and invest in yourself

Presented by local wellbeing businesses
August 22, 2022, 9:03 am
A woman holding a sign that says time for me

The school summer holidays are over so, if you are a parent, you are looking forward to a little peace and quiet. But why not take it one stage further by relaxing, unwinding and indulging in a little ‘me’ time – after all, you deserve it, whether you are a parent or not!

Often we feel guilty about treating ourselves, but we shouldn’t. We all work hard and should therefore reward ourselves now and again, and pay attention to any health or wellbeing issues that may be concerning us.

Here are six ways that you can begin to look after number one…

6 wellbeing treats you deserve

Granite Spa

interior of Granite Spa showing a hot tub in the corner
Time to unwind at Granite Spa?

A tranquil and peaceful space, Granite Spa, welcomes clients to embark on an amazing journey of mind, body and soul heaven.

With the personal vision of offering a safe and confidence-boosting sanctuary, it is time to treat yourself and feel great from the inside out. Whether you are looking to relax in a hot tub or sauna, enjoy a well-deserved massage or a variety of holistic treatments, the therapists’ specialist knowledge and outstanding customer service will bring you there.

Reflexology, linked to many health benefits, can be effective in helping to relieve daily stresses and maintain good health and well-being.

With modern life becoming increasingly demanding and stressful why not invest in yourself this autumn and stimulate some healing energy from within. Spa packages and memberships are available, as well as gift cards to treat that special someone.

For more information, or to book an appointment, visit the Granite Spa or find it on social media: @thegranitespa 

 

Kippie Lodge

A picture of the outtside of Kippie Lodge
Kippie Lodge’s hair and beauty salon awaits your visit

Located in Milltimber, with free and ample parking, Kippie’s hair and beauty salon is dedicated to offering an extensive range of treatments to rejuvenate, relax and soothe.

At Kippie, its clients’ health and wellbeing is at the heart of everything they do.

From Decleor facials, specialised hair treatments, manicures and massage to bespoke treatment plans, Kippie’s hair and beauty salon has something for everyone.

Why not indulge your senses with its Kippie Signature Treatment?

This 75-minute treatment combines a Decleor facial with a back, scalp, hand and arm massage. The facial will combine nature’s most potent and active ingredients to help rejuvenate the skin while the massage movements may help relieve stress, calm the mind and promote sleep.

What a fabulous way of rewarding yourself for just being you!

Book your appointment today on Kippie Lodge’s salon website.

 

Simply Bliss Beauty

photo of the outside of Simply Bliss Beauty in Aberdeen - article about wellbeing treats
Feeling in need of a little R&R? Book an appointment at Simply Bliss Beauty.

Simply Bliss Beauty, established in 2010 is a friendly, welcoming salon.

Its team of highly skilled, professional therapists take care of you, your body and your wellness. With expert treatments such as CACI facial toning, hydro dermabrasion, micro needling, Lycon precision waxing, holistic massage and gel nails whatever your needs, it’s got you covered.

Owner Lisa Robertson has over 23 years’ experience in the industry and is a Dermalogica skin expert.

She says: “Taking care of yourself helps not only the body but the mind too. Engaging in a self-care routine has been clinically proven to reduce anxiety, stress and encourages you to maintain a healthy relationship with yourself . While some may misconstrue self-care as selfish, it’s far from that.”

Salon Manager Sarah Jane says you will always get a warm and friendly welcome at Simply Bliss Beauty as she and the girls help you to feel calm and look great in no time.

For more information, visit Simply Bliss.

 

StudioBE

A picture of the staff at Studio BE in Aberdeen
BEfit, BEhealthy, BEstrong, BEflexible, BEconfident. What do you want to BE?

Aberdeen’s newest boutique fitness studios are up and running.

Located at 13 Carden Place, in the heart of the West-End, StudioBE is perfectly situated for residents of Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

Taken by some of the best local trainers and instructors, StudioBE offers:

  • Personal Training on a 1-1 or small group basis.
  • Spin, fitness and holistic classes. These are available to purchase through pay as you go, monthly pass plans and also class blocks (depending on the class).
  • StudioBE also offers local businesses the opportunity to have bespoke classes/sessions created for their employee’s needs.

To begin, or continue, your fitness journey email StudioBE today: contactstudiobe@gmail.com or contact the studio on socials: @studiobecarden 
 

Livingspring Wellbeing

"<yoastmark

Livingspring Wellbeing, located in Aberdeen, is a nutritional therapy practice that uses the Functional Medicine model to address the underlying cause of symptoms.

The practice considers each person’s genetic, biochemical, and lifestyle factors in creating a personalised nutritional and lifestyle plan. The experts then support you through your journey from illness to wellness and from wellness to optimal health.

At the practice, they focus on addressing the root causes of illness rather than the symptoms to ensure long-term wellness. They support a range of health conditions including: gut health, hormonal imbalances, weight management, stress management, skin health, fertility and pregnancy. The practice is also for those simply seeking to get healthier and feel happier using a science-based preventative nutritional programme.

Also at Livingspring Wellbeing they offer a free telephone consultation if unsure nutritional therapy is right for you.

For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Peace on 07701362193, email: peace@livingspringwellbeing.com, or visit the Livingspring Wellbeing website.

Reform Physio

A patient is pictured during a consultation with a physiotherapist at Reform Physio
If you are not feeling, or moving, as good as you should, contact Reform Physio for advice.

Reform Physio & Pilates is a physiotherapy clinic and Reformer Pilates studio in Cults, led by physiotherapist Laura Patterson.

With 18 years’ experience within the NHS, private sector and elite sports, Laura now uses her expertise in the area of pelvic health. Because they work with pelvic health physiotherapists, the team can assess and treat conditions such as pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence and pelvic pain.

The physiotherapy team are all certified Mummy MOT ® practitioners. The Mummy MOT is a specialist postnatal examination for women following both vaginal and Caesarean deliveries. It assesses how your posture, pelvic floor and abdominal muscles are recovering after childbirth.

Completing the clinic team are two sports massage therapists, working hard to ease your aches and pains.

If you would like to find out more about physiotherapy services, or are interested in Reformer Pilates classes visit Reform Physio website for more information or booking.

