Man in hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A98 near Buckie

A man is in hospital following a collision between a car and lorry that occurred near Buckie this morning.

The A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh road was closed following reports of a crash at around 8am on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with one man being taken to hospital with injuries.

Police could not confirm which hospital he was taken to, or whether he was in the car or the lorry.

The fire service has confirmed they were not called to assist at the scene.

Large queues had formed on the A98 following the crash and Stagecoach has confirmed delays of up to 50 minutes to services due to the incident via Twitter.

Police say inquiries are currently ongoing into the incident and the road has now reopened to traffic.

#BBirdServiceUpdate#Moray Due to a accident A98 Arradoul area the 07:50 38 service Arradoul to Elgin is delayed approx 50 mins. Sorry for any inconvenience pic.twitter.com/4PZNYNMQhT — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) August 22, 2022