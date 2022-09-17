Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

By Felicity Donohoe
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
This week's winner is adorable pup Denver.
This week's winner is adorable pup Denver.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s top pet is gorgeous nine-week-old Denver who could melt anyone’s heart with his big puppy dog eyes.

Check out our gallery below

Good looks and talent? Suki the bichon frise really does have it all! The dancing queen entertains lucky Sheila Shand in Dyce.
We’re with you, Missy. That water looks very tempting for a wee dip! The gorgeous girl enjoyed a walk in Glen Nevis with Bobby Watson from Fort William.
We’re pretty sure Jackie Wilson from Elgin told Marley the springer spaniel to strike a picture-perfect pose. You nailed it, Marley!
Three really is the magic number for the Murphy family in Kishorn. The terrific trio of Jeff, Alfie and Ernie certainly cast a spell over us in this lovely photo.
We bet marvellous Millie is cooed over wherever she goes in Aberdeen. Victoria Mackenzie and Matty Gibson’s perfect pup is just about the most strokable thing we’ve ever seen!
Ah, so that’s why they call it dog tired… Evidently, Alan Reid’s working sheepdog Fly and his son’s dog Winnie had a busy day in Premnay, Aberdeenshire.
If this is the irresistible look Riley gives Lois Henderson in Perth when he wants a walk, we suspect he gets out a lot!
We’re struggling to know what to say about Jesse from Monymusk. Angela Janssen’s kitty is just too cute for words!
We would have so many duvet days if they were shared with Sarge! Liz Gillespie enjoys cuddles in Markinch, Fife.
We felt pretty lucky to call cooing over your pets ‘work’. Until, that is, we heard Jamie McIntosh gets to work with Toby in the tractor! We’re sure he’s a fine farm hand in Fordyce, Banff.
We’re not sure Serèn is the best at hide and seek… But we are sure that Brenda Keith from Forfar doesn’t mind taking the time to find this perfect pooch in the Catterthuns.
Don’t look so surprised, Dino – of course we want your handsome face in our paper! Thanks to Wilma Kerr from Fraserburgh for this pic of her son’s dapper dog.
Adorable Denver is only nine weeks old but he knows what he wants – and what he wants is not to share Ducky! We hope Steph Webster is allowed the odd cuddle in Alyth.
It’s not just cats that seek out sunbeams, it seems. Mac the border collie picks the perfect spot to relax in in Advie, Strathspey, with Neil Munro.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such
as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

