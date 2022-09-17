Battling spirit helped reverse Caley Thistle’s slump, says defender Danny Devine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Battling spirit helped reverse Caley Thistle’s slump, says defender Danny Devine

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.

Defender Danny Devine hailed Caley Thistle’s mental toughness as they stopped a mini-slump to return to winning ways.

The experienced centre-half will be a key figure in Saturday’s Championship away day in Dundee, with ICT targeting three points which would see them overtake their third-placed opponents.

Inverness will go into this clash on the back of a 2-0 win at Raith Rovers a fortnight ago.

That stirring outcome followed back-to-back league losses against Partick Thistle and Morton and a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Premiership side Motherwell.

Devine explained how the squad stood strong and delivered a big result thanks to a Scott Allardice penalty and Billy Mckay strike late on at Kirkcaldy.

Poor form put to bed at Stark’s Park

When asked about the mental resilience shown by the team, he said: “It’s part of football, so I think it’s something that you definitely need individually and as a team.

“You need mental strength to put a bad performance or a bad result behind you as soon as possible, move on to the next game and try to put it right.

“That’s what we did against Raith, and hopefully we can carry that momentum on to Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to it – I think all the boys are.

“Coming off of a good away win at Raith, it would have been good to have another game, but we’re looking forward to getting back to action.”

Inverness defender Danny Devine in action against Arbroath.

Devine delighted to have trio back

Last weekend’s fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, but the games were given the green light this week.

Defender Max Ram, winger Aaron Doran and striker Austin Samuels all return to the fold.

And Devine said last week’s call-off was not time wasted by the management and players as their match against Hamilton was shelved.

He said: “It would have been good to have another game to keep the momentum going, but it has given us a chance to work on stuff.

“We’ve had a few boys missing out here and there, so it’s good to get boys back in too.

“The Motherwell game wasn’t great for us, so we had to regroup and figure out areas we went wrong in.

“We were disappointed in ourselves in that game, because we usually give a good account of ourselves against Premiership teams.

“We put it right against Raith, and it’s looking good for Saturday.”

Harper one of many to fill ICT void

Devine, who recently returned to the team following a quad strain, admits a range of injuries throughout the pool has been challenging, but he praised his team-mates for filling the voids.

The 30-year-old added: “It’s been tough. There have been a few times where boys have had to fill in in other positions, like Cammy Harper playing in midfield away at Raith.

Cameron Harper can fill a variety of roles for Caley Thistle.

“I thought he did excellently, but that’s the way it has been going for us this season.

“Boys have been in and out of the team, and we know that can happen, that’s football, but we’re getting boys back now and hopefully we can keep everyone fit for a good run of games to build that momentum, team spirit and continuity.”

Dundee displayed recovery powers

Weekend opponents Dundee, who dropped down from the Premiership in May, now have Gary Bowyer in charge.

An opening afternoon 3-2 loss against Partick Thistle was not their ideal start, but they’ve responded overall and are four points away from surprise front-runners Ayr United.

Northern Irishman Devine notes that the Dark Blues have also shown resilience, but feels Caley Thistle have enough quality to ask big questions at Dens Park.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has guided the Dark Blues to within four points of top spot.

He said: “Dundee lost their opening game, which was a surprise to people.

“Coming down from the Premiership you would think they would be quite strong, but they picked up pretty well after that.

“We know they will be strong this season, but it’s all about us – we feel we’re strong enough to go and get a result.

“As long as we stick together, we can go and get a result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle
0
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle side to keep Dundee fans quiet in Championship…
0
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Dundee's Zach Robinson celebrates after his terrific strike in the recent 3-0 home league win against Queen's Park.
How Dundee are shaping up ahead of facing Caley Thistle in Championship showdown
0
Lewis Hyde is eager to make an impact for promotion-chasing Caley Thistle this season.
Caley Thistle rising talent Lewis Hyde grafting behind the scenes to score more game…
0
Former Caley Thistle and Dundee player Josh Meekings.
Josh Meekings insists former clubs Caley Thistle and Dundee deserve top Championship billing
1
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Daniel MacKay, right, put in a terrific display for ICT in their 2-0 win at Raith Rovers last weekend.
Daniel MacKay can leave Caley Thistle's rivals reeling, insists boss Billy Dodds
0
Inverness striker Billy Mckay.
Goal record thoughts on ice as Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay targets points
0

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Post Thumbnail
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks