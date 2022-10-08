The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case

By Neil Drysdale
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell in 1952. Picture: Aberdeen Journals/DCT Design
Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell in 1952. Picture: Aberdeen Journals/DCT Design

It’s a picture of marital bliss from 70 years ago; a celebration of the union of Dr Ewan Forbes-Sempill and Miss Isabella Mitchell which took place in palatial splendour at Brux Lodge in Kildrummy on October 10 1952.

The Press and Journal reported on how the couple and their guests enjoyed “an evening of song, recitation and dancing, to which the bridegroom contributed” and the occasion in Aberdeenshire was a happy one between two people who clearly loved each other.

Yet, although nobody knew it at the time, a torrent of controversy later engulfed Sir Ewan, which ended up in one of the most remarkable court cases of the 1960s.

And it all started with a brief announcement in the Press and Journal, less than a month before the wedding, which stated simply: “Dr E Forbes-Sempill henceforth wishes to be known as Dr Ewan Forbes-Sempill”.

A fairly trivial matter, you might imagine. And the majority of readers would have been unaware of the circumstances which had led somebody born into the landed gentry 40 years earlier to change their name and attract the attention of the British press.

Dr Ewan Forbes-Sempill with his wife Isabella.

But there again, this was a story with everything: romance, secrecy, a judicial drama, a family feud and a little north-east community coming together to protect one of their residents from being hounded by Fleet Street.

Besides, the interest in the person at the centre of these events was heightened by the fact that the “Dr E Forbes-Sempill” in question was Elizabeth Forbes-Sempill: a birth registration which Ewan subsequently described as “a ghastly mistake” and which cast a cloud over the early years of his life in Aberdeenshire.

Nothing was commonplace in this saga, least of all the family ties which linked him to the aristocracy. Ewan’s father, John, who had the titles 18th Lord Sempill and Baronet of Craigievar, was a landowner and soldier who had commanded the 8th Battalion of The Black Watch during the First World War and was wounded at the Battle of Loos.

In the 1880s, he met Gwendolyn Prodger in Germany and they were married in a blaze of publicity in 1892. The couple had four children: William, who became an engineer, aviator, and a spy for the Japanese; Gwendolyn, who died of appendicitis before Ewan’s birth; Margaret, a decorated member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in the Second World War, and Elizabeth, who argued from the earliest days “she” was, in fact, a “he”.

Sir Ewan Forbes and his wife Isabella lived at Craigievar Castle near Alford.

Elizabeth, who was known as Betty by her family, argued vehemently for many years against the name and sex which appeared on her birth certificate.

A tomboy, who idolised her eldest brother and dressed in trousers and a bomber jacket, Forbes refused to attend a girls’ school, was educated at home and, when presented to the Queen as a “debutante” in 1930, was sprouting chin and chest hair, the effects of a heavy course of testosterone.

This was the opposite of a conventional lifestyle in the north of Scotland. But Forbes was an accomplished public reciter who, in the summer of 1930, won the Scots Verse recital contest at the Aberdeen Music Festival, and was paid by Beltona to make a series of recordings of Doric poet Charles Murray.

A life in medicine

When Lord Sempill died in 1934, both the barony and the baronetcy passed to William, who inherited an estate at Brux Castle of about 1,300 acres and took to the lifestyle of a laird with gusto, adopting a broad Doric accent.

But Forbes had no intention of being constrained within a patrician family. Having studied in Germany, the youngster was accepted as a medical student at Aberdeen University and began a new role as junior casualty officer at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

That quickly led to the offer of a GP’s role in Alford in 1945, where the newly-qualified doctor was also called upon to act as a medical officer for a large number of German prisoners of war who were still being held captive in the area.

Forbes was adaptable and inventive, blessed with the attitude that there was no such thing as problems, only obstacles to be negotiated by whatever means necessary.

The Alford area was one of the largest medical practices in Great Britain with some of the worst weather, but in the winter months, the resourceful GP often travelled through 10-foot snowdrifts in a converted Bren Gun carrier vehicle.

Forbes made no secret of the fact he considered himself a man and formally requested a warrant for birth re-registration from the Sheriff of Aberdeen, registering himself as male, and changing his name. This prompted his notice in the P&J and the news did not shock anybody. His plans had been known in advance to many of his patients, who were supportive of his actions and he was a popular figure in the community.

Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell on October 10 1952.

But though he and Isabella were blissfully happy, the story was far from finished.

In 1965, Ewan’s elder brother died, leaving daughters but no sons, and this created a headache in terms of who should be granted the titles and estate.

The barony could be inherited by male or female heirs, and so went directly to Sempill’s daughter, Ann, but the baronetcy – along with the bulk of the land – had to pass to the first male heir. But who was that? The Times cited Debrett’s in reporting that the heir to the baronetcy was the Hon Ewan Forbes-Sempill, “formerly registered as Elizabeth”.

However, this view was challenged by his cousin, John Forbes-Sempill, who argued that the 1952 re-registration was invalid and insisted that Forbes should still be legally considered a woman.

Sir Ewan Forbes attended many events including a car rally in Kildrummy.

It might have been splitting heirs, but the challenge was taken to the Court of Session, where the case was heard in astonishing secrecy – no papers were publicly filed, and the judge sat in a solicitor’s office rather than in open court.

Indeed, the records were only eventually made available through the National Archives of Scotland in 1991, with additional documents released in 1994.

These showed that no fewer than 12 medical experts were called to give evidence and the rancour between the parties increased as the proceedings dragged on interminably.

It went all the way to Government

The judiciary finally decided that Ewan was a physical hermaphrodite, which would accord with the legal requirement of being “indeterminate at birth”. And yet, the evidence was anything but conclusive. Professor Martin Roth observed in evidence that he felt Forbes’ condition was closer to that of a transsexual, while Professor John Strong described the findings of the medical tests involved as “not wholly conclusive”.

The judge ruled in Ewan’s favour, but that was contested and appealed to the Lord Advocate, who referred the matter to the Home Secretary (and future Prime Minister) James Callaghan who finally decreed in December 1968 that Forbes was the rightful holder of the title, confirming the court’s decision.

Moreen Simpson: Sir Ewan Forbes deserves to be remembered as the gentle, charming man he was

But it had been an acrimonious business, one which had taken three years to resolve, and which had sparked considerable family tensions.

His sister, Margaret, wrote a letter in support of John’s claim to the baronetcy, testifying that Ewan had been a girl, albeit one who “went through the phase (as I did myself and so many girls do) of wanting to be a boy.”

With the inheritance case settled, Ewan and Isabella did their utmost to keep out of the public eye and he returned to life as a rural landowner.

Ewan was an elder of the kirk at Kildrummy and was appointed a Justice of the Peace for Aberdeenshire in 1969, who, in his 70s, published a book of reminiscences of his early years called the The Aul’ Days, which obscured the details of his life as “Elizabeth”.

Understandably, in the circumstances, the couple craved their privacy and were unwilling to talk about anything to do with how they had met, let alone the protracted business in the courts. But in 1984 they made an exception for the Evening Express and the paper’s then journalist – and now regular columnist – Moreen Simpson was granted exclusive access to the couple as she delved gently into their existence.

Sir Ewan Forbes married Isabella Mitchell on October 10 1952.

Moreen wrote: “Sir Ewan and Lady Forbes became the subject of rumour, speculation and downright lies in a tightknit little community where he was a respected local GP as well as a member of the landed gentry.

“Everything happened in the early 1950s, yet it is still too painful and too private for them to talk about. However, they can look back at some of the traumatic events with stoical humour and laugh at their treatment at the hands of the gossip-mongers.

“Not unexpectedly, the Fleet Street press corps descended on the village in full force (after the wedding). But Sir Ewan’s first concerns were always for his new wife.

“While some people were shocked by the situation, the locals themselves rallied round the couple. Once, when Sir Ewan was being chased along a country road, roadmen working nearby moved their lorry so it straddled the carriageway, blocked the newshounds, and refused to budge until the doctor was a safe distance away.

“Lady Forbes is reluctant to get involved in any discussion of these harrowing days, although she can smile at the recollection of some of her treatment from ‘the west Aberdeenshire snobs’.

Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill spoke exclusively to the Press and Journal in 1952.

“She once overheard a woman saying that Sir Ewan’s wife was ‘not one of our kind’. Her immediate retort was: ‘No, I’m not and thank God for it!”

It’s difficult to imagine the response of Sir Ewan – who died in 1991, aged 79 – to learning his story is being turned into a TV drama more than 30 years later.

But, despite his misgivings over the vendetta that broke out between some members of his family, he was convinced he took the right course of action to correct what he perceived as the wrongs which happened after his birth.

‘We were both very happy’

He told Moreen: “I have been very lucky in many ways that I have had so many interesting things to do. I found myself a wonderful and perfect wife and I am glad that I had to work for a living and had the chance to help people as a GP in Alford.

“It would not have been nearly so interesting any other way.”

When Sir Ewan died in 1991, leaving no children, he was succeeded in the baronetcy by his cousin John. Isabella, for her part, passed away in 2002, but always insisted the near-40 years she was married to him was the happiest time of her life.

Let’s hope that is reflected in the TV series, which will be set in and around Craigievar Castle, the seat of the clan Forbes for 350 years.

It’s a compelling enough narrative without any embroidery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
Sir Alex Ferguson in front of a new statue at Pittodrie. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group.
What we learned this week... about how Alex Ferguson's bum deal is now in…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Which of these drinks would you like to try for a reduced price? Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1.
Yvie Burnett: I'm looking for a shy Cinderella who can sing
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin
granite noir aberdeen
With the world in turmoil, why are so many of us fascinated by crime…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks