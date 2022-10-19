From the North east to the Middle East – unlocking the energy resources of the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

From the North east to the Middle East – unlocking the energy resources of the future

Presented by Brodies LLP
October 19, 2022, 9:01 am
worker at crude oil pump in oilfield
There's a need to look at alternative energy rich regions to fill the gaps in our resource needs.

Energy prices and energy security are at the forefront of government thinking across the globe.  So is ensuring that the journey to net zero is a just transition.  Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas must be decoupled.  And as the world transitions the need for alternative energy sources has become ever more apparent, Bryan Wilson, partner at Brodies LLP, looks at alternative energy rich regions to fill the gaps in all of our resource needs.

Looking to the Middle East, where some of the highest reserves in the world remain to be developed, may provide some of the answers to our growing energy problems.  The region is currently a hive of activity, with some of the lowest lifting costs per barrel in the world, and with a high oil price, there are clear commercial reasons for further investment.  Operators in the region have not simply been soaking up the rewards of a high oil price.  All of the major regional players have been investing heavily in the development of existing and new fields, and in renewable energy technologies and assets which will form part of the longer-term energy mix.

Saudi Arabia’s 11-12 million barrels per day production figures dwarf most other players in the region, but the UAE is making a strong push to increase daily production figures from 3 to 5 million barrels per day by 2025.  Qatar currently produces roughly a quarter of the world’s LNG, and has another LNG train in development, readying it for an even larger share of the global LNG market.

The multi-billion-dollar projects required to ensure these objectives and targets are met, in themselves place an enormous strain on global markets and the supply chain.  EPC project proposals are landing on desks in most of the major engineering contractors, commodity prices are increasing daily driven by demand and a lack of resources, and people costs are once again rising as the equation between opportunity and availability becomes strained. Early commitment for resources is being encouraged in an attempt to get a jump on the competition.

Innovative technical solutions are required in a region where shallow water depth often precludes the use of traditional low-cost production methods.  One major project has built a series of man-made islands offshore in the Arabian Gulf to accommodate the equipment required to drill and produce oil and gas.  No idea is too outlandish in an attempt to accelerate the time to production.

Steel mill slots are once again in high demand and long lead items are taking even longer to produce due to a global shortage of materials and labour, as manufacturers once again ramp up manufacturing processes following the protracted downturn and the impact of COVID, in an attempt to meet increasing demands.  However, many experienced professionals are irrepressible in their enthusiasm for the region that is in high activity and investment mode.

Aberdeen, and its long association with oil and gas is a key target area for Middle East oil majors.  Highly valued technical skills, set to exacting standards in a well regulated environment are in demand, and the North east has already had a delegation from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, who were looking to leverage those skills.  The continued evolution of the UKCS, and in particular the North east of Scotland, its maturity, and its recognition as a centre of excellence for all things oil and gas makes it an ideal target for Middle East operators and NOC’s in their race for production. Critical technical, commercial and legal skills developed in the UKCS could help to unlock some of the more complex issues in the Middle East.

Bryan Wilson, a partner in Brodies oil and gas team
Bryan Wilson, a partner in Brodies oil & gas team, has extensive experience in upstream oil & gas deals and service sector work.

The legal sector, like most others, is struggling to keep up with demand in the region and with the volume of work being generated it has become clear that there are opportunities for legal firms in the Middle East.  Brodies has an experienced energy team with a long association with the UKCS and beyond, which makes it well placed to provide much needed legal support to a number of projects in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Oman.  The outlook is bright for the legal sector in the Middle East and demand for these types of skills looks set to grow.

The Middle East can be a challenging place to work, and at Brodies, like a number of other North east firms, we are looking forward to supporting our clients in the Middle East as we help them unlock the energy resources of the future.

Get expert advice from Brodies, which has the largest dedicated oil and gas legal team based in Scotland

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Aberdeen Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you need to try during Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022
Steve Anderson and wife Claire steered their restaurant through COVID but now face even sterner challenges. Supplied by Steve Anderson.
Hospitality crisis: Boat of Garten restaurant issues plea for help after chef has stroke
North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition
Julia Bryce: We don't realise the talent that's cooking right under our noses
Find some October holiday inspiration with our free family activities in the north east. Image: Shutterstock
MAP: Feeling the pinch? Check out these free family activities in the north-east
children receiving a Christmas shoebox from Blythswood
One little shoebox can go a very long way…
Jamie Purvis with the winner of Young Chef of the Year, Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Winners of North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition…
Homework rooms: The home office is reinvented for schoolchildren
21 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
technician installs one of many heat pumps in Scotland
Switch to a heat pump and reduce your home's carbon emissions

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented