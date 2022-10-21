Autumnal feasts and Dracula festivals: 5 things to do this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Autumnal feasts and Dracula festivals: 5 things to do this weekend

By Jamie Wilde
October 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Autumn has arrived. Take a look at our top five picks of things to do this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock
Autumn has arrived. Take a look at our top five picks of things to do this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock

The chill of autumn is certainly making its presence felt – but there are plenty of things to get stuck into with the turn of the season.

From comedy to Dracula and autumnal food ideas, take a look at our pick of five things to do this weekend across the north and north-east.

Enjoy a comedy show

Dara Ó Briain. Picture supplied by Brian Ritchie.

This Sunday, there are top comedy choices aplenty across the north and north-east. Catch the award-winning, internationally renowned Irish comedian Jimeoin at Eden Court in Inverness with his Turn It Up! show.

For Aberdeen comedy, visit Omid Djalili at the Music Hall for what’s sure to be a night of laughs and lively entertainment, or head along to His Majesty’s Theatre to catch Mock the Week host Dara Ó Briain perform on stage.

The only tough decision you’ll have is who to choose!

Visit www.eden-court.co.uk and www.aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

Festival of Darkness

Slains Castle. Cruden Bay. Picture supplied by Mike Shepherd.

The launch of the inaugural Festival of Darkness takes place in various venues across the north-east from today.

The new film festival marks the 125th anniversary of the publication of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic Dracula, and 100 years since the Count’s big screen debut in Nosferatu.

Audiences can watch Interview With The Vampire and Nosferatu in the Old Library and Study Hall of Blair College, Let Me In late night at Aden Country Park and 1931’s Dracula alongside a tour of Slains Castle.

Visit www.neatshows.co.uk/festivalofdarkness for tickets.

Creative Writing

Give creative writing a go with this course in Braemar. Picture by Shutterstock.

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as an author of a thrilling crime mystery or fantasy novel, this four-session creative writing course at Braemar Village Hall is for you.

From Monday to Thursday next week, Alison Bell and Rachel Marsh will take you through a creative writing journey using the theme of loss as a guide.

The course is open to writers of all levels from beginners to those who have published.

The cost to attend all four sessions is £50. Visit www.visitscotland.com for more information.

DanceLive Festival

A scene from Worn, which will be performed at The Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen today.

Get your dancing shoes on this weekend with the return of DanceLive Festival.

Taking place across various venues in Aberdeen until Monday, this year’s festival programme is brimming with contemporary dance events featuring internationally renowned performers as well as plenty of homegrown talent.

Ray at the Cowdray Hall is one specially interactive highlight to look out for, while Worn, which will be performed at The Anatomy Rooms, is another show not to be missed.

Visit www.citymoves.org.uk/dancelive for more information.

Cook an autumnal feast

Plum and apple crumble pie. Picture by Shutterstock.

With the heat of summer giving way to the nippy chill of autumn, make the most of the bountiful fresh produce that’s now coming into season by cooking an autumnal feast this weekend.

Pumpkins and squashes are some of the most popular choices for creating hearty soups or vegetable chilli.

Apples and figs are also right in season at the moment, so now is the time to whizz up a good old-fashioned crumble or explore other fruits in season like pomegranate and pears.

