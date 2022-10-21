Autumnal feasts and Dracula festivals: 5 things to do this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chill of autumn is certainly making its presence felt – but there are plenty of things to get stuck into with the turn of the season.

From comedy to Dracula and autumnal food ideas, take a look at our pick of five things to do this weekend across the north and north-east.

Enjoy a comedy show

This Sunday, there are top comedy choices aplenty across the north and north-east. Catch the award-winning, internationally renowned Irish comedian Jimeoin at Eden Court in Inverness with his Turn It Up! show.

For Aberdeen comedy, visit Omid Djalili at the Music Hall for what’s sure to be a night of laughs and lively entertainment, or head along to His Majesty’s Theatre to catch Mock the Week host Dara Ó Briain perform on stage.

The only tough decision you’ll have is who to choose!

Visit www.eden-court.co.uk and www.aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

Festival of Darkness

The launch of the inaugural Festival of Darkness takes place in various venues across the north-east from today.

The new film festival marks the 125th anniversary of the publication of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic Dracula, and 100 years since the Count’s big screen debut in Nosferatu.

Audiences can watch Interview With The Vampire and Nosferatu in the Old Library and Study Hall of Blair College, Let Me In late night at Aden Country Park and 1931’s Dracula alongside a tour of Slains Castle.

Visit www.neatshows.co.uk/festivalofdarkness for tickets.

Creative Writing

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as an author of a thrilling crime mystery or fantasy novel, this four-session creative writing course at Braemar Village Hall is for you.

From Monday to Thursday next week, Alison Bell and Rachel Marsh will take you through a creative writing journey using the theme of loss as a guide.

The course is open to writers of all levels from beginners to those who have published.

The cost to attend all four sessions is £50. Visit www.visitscotland.com for more information.

DanceLive Festival

Get your dancing shoes on this weekend with the return of DanceLive Festival.

Taking place across various venues in Aberdeen until Monday, this year’s festival programme is brimming with contemporary dance events featuring internationally renowned performers as well as plenty of homegrown talent.

Ray at the Cowdray Hall is one specially interactive highlight to look out for, while Worn, which will be performed at The Anatomy Rooms, is another show not to be missed.

Visit www.citymoves.org.uk/dancelive for more information.

Cook an autumnal feast

With the heat of summer giving way to the nippy chill of autumn, make the most of the bountiful fresh produce that’s now coming into season by cooking an autumnal feast this weekend.

Pumpkins and squashes are some of the most popular choices for creating hearty soups or vegetable chilli.

Apples and figs are also right in season at the moment, so now is the time to whizz up a good old-fashioned crumble or explore other fruits in season like pomegranate and pears.