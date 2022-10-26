From cocktails and pizza to pool and darts – new Aberdeen bar is hitting the bullseye!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flight Bar, an exciting new Aberdeen bar, has opened recently in the centre of town only a short walk from the bus and train stations.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The bar opened on the 14th of September and is owned by the same management as Legends Sports Bar, located next door on Crown Terrace, but the two premises have quite distinct personalities.

The new Flight bar has some great features and an array of different events that make it stand out from the competition in Aberdeen.

The bar has four American style pool tables and six electronic interactive dart lanes. For refreshments the stunning cocktail bar boasts a fantastic array of exotic and exciting concoctions, as well as more familiar drinks too, and the kitchen serves up some tasty looking pizzas and a mouth-watering menu of sharing food platters at good prices.

A new patron endorsed the bar on Facebook, posting :

This place is great fun and the cocktails are amazing too

Another fan of the new bar said:

I visited the Flight Bar this afternoon, wow!! Nothing like it in Aberdeen!

Darting ahead of the rest

One of the Flight bars most unique features is its electronic interactive dart boards, which upgrade the traditional darts experience without taking away the fun (and competition) of playing.

The Flight bar team said:

Our dart boards use the latest technology to provide a seamless social darts experience for players of any level through a handful of interactive games.

The interactive boards can be booked out for only £9.80 per hour for up to six people.

The Flight bar hosted its first Darts Tournament on Wednesday October 12th, giving punters the chance to try out the latest darts scoring software whilst competing against friends, and Aberdeen’s newest darts venue is sure to host more in the future.

Events and attractions at Flight Bar

If you missed the darts tournament this time round there are plenty of other events coming up for you to get to know the new bar.

Every Thursday from 7pm Flights hosts a Redtooth Poker Tournament for budding and experienced players. To sign up you can register interest at the bar or send a message to the Flight Bar Facebook page.

The new bar also has a student deal from Sunday to Wednesdays with cocktails only £5.25 and mixers £2.50, as well as regular competitions and offers which you can find through the bars social media sites.

Where to find them

If you fancy checking out Aberdeen’s latest bar with a twist, you can find Flights Bar at 25 Crown Terrace, AB116HD, downstairs from Legends. For more info call 01224 588699, e-mail info@legendsaberdeen.co.uk, or follow them on social media.

Book today for your Christmas party night! Visit the Legends Aberdeen website.