From cocktails and pizza to pool and darts – new Aberdeen bar is hitting the bullseye!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

From cocktails and pizza to pool and darts – new Aberdeen bar is hitting the bullseye!

In partnership with Legends Sports Bar
October 26, 2022, 9:00 am
New flight bar Aberdeen -

Flight Bar, an exciting new Aberdeen bar, has opened recently in the centre of town only a short walk from the bus and train stations.

The bar opened on the 14th of September and is owned by the same management as Legends Sports Bar, located next door on Crown Terrace, but the two premises have quite distinct personalities.

The new Flight bar has some great features and an array of different events that make it stand out from the competition in Aberdeen.

The bar has four American style pool tables and six electronic interactive dart lanes. For refreshments the stunning cocktail bar boasts a fantastic array of exotic and exciting concoctions, as well as more familiar drinks too, and the kitchen serves up some tasty looking pizzas and a mouth-watering menu of sharing food platters at good prices.

A new patron endorsed the bar on Facebook, posting :

This place is great fun and the cocktails are amazing too

Another fan of the new bar said:

I visited the Flight Bar this afternoon, wow!! Nothing like it in Aberdeen!

Darting ahead of the rest

Legends flight bar Aberdeen -
One of the Flight bars most unique features is its electronic interactive dart boards.

One of the Flight bars most unique features is its electronic interactive dart boards, which upgrade the traditional darts experience without taking away the fun (and competition) of playing.

The Flight bar team said:

Our dart boards use the latest technology to provide a seamless social darts experience for players of any level through a handful of interactive games.

The interactive boards can be booked out for only £9.80 per hour for up to six people.

The Flight bar hosted its first Darts Tournament on Wednesday October 12th, giving punters the chance to try out the latest darts scoring software whilst competing against friends, and Aberdeen’s newest darts venue is sure to host more in the future.

Colorful cocktails on the bar table.
The cocktail bar boasts a fantastic array of exciting concoctions, as well as more familiar drinks too.

Events and attractions at Flight Bar

If you missed the darts tournament this time round there are plenty of other events coming up for you to get to know the new bar.

Every Thursday from 7pm Flights hosts a Redtooth Poker Tournament for budding and experienced players. To sign up you can register interest at the bar or send a message to the Flight Bar Facebook page.

The new bar also has a student deal from Sunday to Wednesdays with cocktails only £5.25 and mixers £2.50, as well as regular competitions and offers which you can find through the bars social media sites.

New Legends light Bar in Aberdeen

Where to find them

If you fancy checking out Aberdeen’s latest bar with a twist, you can find Flights Bar at 25 Crown Terrace, AB116HD, downstairs from Legends. For more info call 01224 588699, e-mail info@legendsaberdeen.co.uk, or follow them on social media.

Book today for your Christmas party night! Visit the Legends Aberdeen website.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it's…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
To go with story by Garrett Stell. High Life Highland libraries created a list of local Halloween stories. Picture shows; Inverness Library. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library
A picture of dental implant
5 things you need to know before getting dental implants
tourists look at stunning view of sea and mountains in Scotland
Give a gift in your will for a legacy that lasts
A photo of the exterior of a home in L:ochside of Leys - banchory houses for sale
Take a look inside these luxury homes
Scott Smith says the borders at Haddo House are still going strong.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented