Driver handed fixed penalty notice following two-car crash on Ellon bypass

A driver has been issued with a fixed penalty notice following a two-car crash in Ellon.

Officers received reports of the two-car crash on the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road, near Balmacassie Industrial Estate, around 8am.

It is understood one lane on the Ellon bypass was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8am on Wednesday October 26, police were called to the Balmacassie Industrial Estate in Ellon, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One driver has been issued with a fixed penalty notice and recovery has been arranged.”