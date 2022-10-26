Give a gift in your will for a legacy that lasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Give a gift in your will for a legacy that lasts

October 26, 2022, 8:43 am
tourists look at stunning view of sea and mountains in Scotland
Giving a gift to the National Trust for Scotland will help to protect Scotland’s much-loved landscapes.

Scots, and those who love Scotland’s unique heritage, are being asked to remember the National Trust for Scotland in their will, to help protect the places they love, now and forever.

As the country’s largest membership organisation, the Trust relies on the support of its members and donors to carry out its important work.

You can leave a lasting legacy with a gift to the National Trust for Scotland; gifts of all sizes will make a difference and help to protect Scotland’s much-loved landscapes, wildlife, gardens, buildings and collections.

Looking to the future

facade of Culzean Castle on the west coast of Scotland
The National Trust for Scotland aims to conserve, restore and share even more of the country’s unique heritage.

Since it was established in 1931, the Trust has committed to conserving and protecting Scotland’s natural, built and cultural heritage, and ensuring access to many of Scotland’s magnificent places and spaces.

In March, it launched a new ten-year strategy, Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone, which sets out how it will achieve its mission to conserve and protect Scotland’s rich heritage. Their strategy makes clear their passion for Scotland’s heritage and the difference it can make to people’s lives and wellbeing through involvement through access to the places in its care, and responding to the climate and biodiversity crisis. As the charity moves towards its centenary in 2031, their key aims are to conserve, restore and share even more of Scotland’s unique heritage.

How you can help

countryside scenery with mountains and a stream in Glencoe in western Scotland
The National Trust for Scotland cares for over 100 sites, including coastlines, islands and mountain ranges.

The National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity, funded through membership and donations, with a mission to protect, share and speak up for Scotland’s magnificent natural, built and cultural heritage.

It cares for more than 100 sites, from ancient houses to battlefields, castles, mills and gardens, along with our coastlines, islands and mountain ranges – and huge diversity of plants and animals which depend upon them.

The places in their care hold special memories for so many: of adventures, exploring, holidays, learning and discovering.

Gifts in wills make a huge difference to the Trust’s work. They help to support the charity’s rangers, gardeners, conservators, archaeologists and experts to continue all their vital work across Scotland. Gifts of all sizes can help to ensure future generations can experience, explore and enjoy the places in their care as we do today.

Leave a legacy that lasts

After you’ve looked after family and friends, including a gift in your will can help the National Trust for Scotland to continue protecting the magnificent places in its care for generations to come.

Register your interest by completing their gifts in wills interest form; you can also download the Trust’s helpful guide to gifts in wills.

To contact the Trust directly about including a gift in your will, please email legacy@nts.org.uk

To find out more about supporting their conservation work in this way, visit the National Trust for Scotland’s website.

