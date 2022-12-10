Profile: Aberdeen’s Aakanksha Sadekar has travelled across continents to help others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Aberdeen’s Aakanksha Sadekar has travelled across continents to help others

By Neil Drysdale
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
The work of Aberdeen-born Aakanksha Sadekar has been recognised by the Indian government. Image: Aakanksha Sadekar.
The work of Aberdeen-born Aakanksha Sadekar has been recognised by the Indian government. Image: Aakanksha Sadekar.

You can respond to adversity in different ways. You can tackle it head-on and resolve to help others or just look out for Number One.

Aakanksha Sadekar has never contemplated the latter option since arriving in Aberdeen in 2001. On the contrary, the former Albyn School and St Margaret’s School pupil, who graduated from Robert Gordon University as a petroleum engineer, has thrown herself into a range of philanthropic initiatives, both large and small, ever since she worked in the British Heart Foundation shop in Union Street and organised all manner of BBC Children in Need activities in the midst of studying for exams.

For her, growing up in Aberdeen allowed her “a very happy and secure childhood” and she was also actively involved in expat Indian community events as well as assisting in various fundraising activities for the first-ever Hindu temple in the city.

Aakanksha Sadekar travelled to India to help people struggling with Covid.

But this redoubtable young woman rose to the occasion in grand style when the Covid pandemic was at its worst after travelling to India and launching myriad schemes to help the huge numbers of people who were struggling to cope.

Aakanksha initially started cooking for her cousin and other students stuck in halls of residence in Pune, but swiftly expanded her sights to opening a full-scale community kitchen, which delivered 10,000 fresh hot meals every day to women and children in the poorest parts of the city. She backed it up by empowering females to escape the sex industry by turning to other productive areas of work such as candle-making.

Helping earthquake victims in Nepal

One wouldn’t have expected anything less from the individual who went to volunteer in Nepal after a grievous earthquake struck the country in 2015 and, while there, she realised there was a need for a platform for women to tell the world about their achievements, their highs and lows, and their own experiences.

As she said: “It was all about building a community [which became known as Storified.me] which was welcoming of others and helpful to each other. There was just so much to be done after the earthquake it sometimes felt overwhelming, but there were also so many good people who were doing fantastic work in difficult circumstances.”

Aakanksha Sadekar has worked to help others across the world.

Aakanksha has just returned to the place she calls home “in the Deen” and is already reaching out to charities and striving to play her part for her Scottish community.

She has expertise, enthusiasm, energy and an effervescent attitude: the sort of qualities which explain why, prior to the blight of Covid, she was identified by the Indian government as one of the foremost Young Leaders of Indian Origin.

It will be interesting to see her journey continue in the Granite City.

