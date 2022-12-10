My cup of tea: The 5 best cafes in Stonehaven to visit for a cuppa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My cup of tea: The 5 best cafes in Stonehaven to visit for a cuppa

By Karla Sinclair
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
The Villa Coffee Shop is among the most popular cafes in Stonehaven. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
We’re now well into December, which means the number of daylight hours we have in the north-east continues to decrease.

I don’t know about you, but when the dark mornings and nights are in full force, I find myself craving a nice, warm cuppa more than I’d like to admit.

While sipping away at a freshly-brewed tea or coffee in the comforts of your home is undeniably great, heading out to a local cafe for one (or several) is a fair treat.

For those who reside in the picturesque, coastal town of Stonehaven or intend on passing in the future, here is a list of its top cafes to visit for a cuppa.

Waterfront Café Bar

Open daily, Waterfront Café Bar is a fantastic eatery for a spot of lunch or coffee and a fine piece.

The award-winning coffee shop serves an array of simple yet tasty dishes and treats including soups, tarts, cupcakes, scones, and roast beef dinner.

The team also has afternoon tea lovers covered. They feature an assortment of cream scones, sandwiches, meringues, and tray bakes.

Address: 62 Allardice Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2AA

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Old Pier

Regardless of your tastes, there are sure to be plentiful menu items to accompany your much-needed cup of tea and/or coffee at The Old Pier.

Soups are available from £5 with flavours including French onion, slow-roasted tomato, and lentil and ham.

Toasted stone-baked baguettes, bruschetta, croissants, and toasted muffins are made fresh, as well. We’ll take the lot!

Address: Old Pier, Stonehaven, AB39 2JU

Image: The Old Pier Coffee House.

Molly’s Café Bar

Molly’s Café Bar is a beautiful beachfront cafe serving homemade and locally sourced food and cocktails. Yes, you read correctly, cocktails.

But in terms of the booze-free drinks, you can spruce up your coffee by adding one of the eatery’s four flavoured syrups – vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, and gingerbread.

As for tea, the options include green, peppermint, Earl Grey, camomile, cranberry, and apple variations.

Address: The Promenade, Stonehaven, AB39 2RD

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Arduthie Tea Rooms

Arduthie Tea Rooms offers its customers a comfortable environment where they can enjoy refreshing teas and coffees plus cakes, bakes, and light lunches – all of which are homemade.

Located near the centre of the town, its exterior and interior are equally as impressive as the food available.

If it were me stopping by, a slice of mozzarella, basil, and sun-dried tomato quiche would have my name on it.

Address: Ann Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2DA

Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson.

The Villa Coffee Shop

If you’re on the lookout for one of the most popular cafes in Stonehaven, then your search is over.

The Villa Coffee Shop, open from 10am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday, is known for its quality coffees and boozy lattes – having acquired an alcohol license.

You can enjoy your latte with Baileys, Cointreau, amaretto, whisky, Tia Maria, or Drambuie.

Address: 13 Arbuthnott Place, Stonehaven, AB39 2JA

Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented