My cup of tea: The 5 best cafes in Stonehaven to visit for a cuppa

We’re now well into December, which means the number of daylight hours we have in the north-east continues to decrease.

I don’t know about you, but when the dark mornings and nights are in full force, I find myself craving a nice, warm cuppa more than I’d like to admit.

While sipping away at a freshly-brewed tea or coffee in the comforts of your home is undeniably great, heading out to a local cafe for one (or several) is a fair treat.

For those who reside in the picturesque, coastal town of Stonehaven or intend on passing in the future, here is a list of its top cafes to visit for a cuppa.

Waterfront Café Bar

Open daily, Waterfront Café Bar is a fantastic eatery for a spot of lunch or coffee and a fine piece.

The award-winning coffee shop serves an array of simple yet tasty dishes and treats including soups, tarts, cupcakes, scones, and roast beef dinner.

The team also has afternoon tea lovers covered. They feature an assortment of cream scones, sandwiches, meringues, and tray bakes.

Address: 62 Allardice Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2AA

The Old Pier

Regardless of your tastes, there are sure to be plentiful menu items to accompany your much-needed cup of tea and/or coffee at The Old Pier.

Soups are available from £5 with flavours including French onion, slow-roasted tomato, and lentil and ham.

Toasted stone-baked baguettes, bruschetta, croissants, and toasted muffins are made fresh, as well. We’ll take the lot!

Address: Old Pier, Stonehaven, AB39 2JU

Molly’s Café Bar

Molly’s Café Bar is a beautiful beachfront cafe serving homemade and locally sourced food and cocktails. Yes, you read correctly, cocktails.

But in terms of the booze-free drinks, you can spruce up your coffee by adding one of the eatery’s four flavoured syrups – vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, and gingerbread.

As for tea, the options include green, peppermint, Earl Grey, camomile, cranberry, and apple variations.

Address: The Promenade, Stonehaven, AB39 2RD

Arduthie Tea Rooms

Arduthie Tea Rooms offers its customers a comfortable environment where they can enjoy refreshing teas and coffees plus cakes, bakes, and light lunches – all of which are homemade.

Located near the centre of the town, its exterior and interior are equally as impressive as the food available.

If it were me stopping by, a slice of mozzarella, basil, and sun-dried tomato quiche would have my name on it.

Address: Ann Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2DA

The Villa Coffee Shop

If you’re on the lookout for one of the most popular cafes in Stonehaven, then your search is over.

The Villa Coffee Shop, open from 10am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday, is known for its quality coffees and boozy lattes – having acquired an alcohol license.

You can enjoy your latte with Baileys, Cointreau, amaretto, whisky, Tia Maria, or Drambuie.

Address: 13 Arbuthnott Place, Stonehaven, AB39 2JA