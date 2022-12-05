Christmas decor: Time to deck the halls (and the rest of the house)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas decor: Time to deck the halls (and the rest of the house)

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Deck the halls and crack open the Christmas candle holders, it’s time for interiors to get festive, writes Jacqueline Wake Young.

There’s no getting away from it any longer – December is here and that means it’s time to talk about Christmas. There, I said it.

It’s time to get the tree up, put the fairy lights out and hang the cards – if you have any that is, they seem to have dropped right out of fashion in recent years.

Giraffe with lights, £8, Paperchase.

It’s a shame because unless you’re prepared to stand in the living room with your mobile phone held aloft for the duration of the festive season, there is no practical way to display a Christmas e-card.

With even Santa having to tighten his belt this year, many families are thinking of ways to make do and mend when it comes to decorating the house and it will be interesting to see how many people go for big garden light displays given the cost of electricity.

Red Spiced Berries Scented Pot Pourri, £3, George Home.

The good news is, festive decorations don’t have to be big or, excuse the pun, flashy.

Keep things soft and cosy

In fact, breaking out the big box of baubles that has been in the family for years, sometimes generations, is the stuff that memories are made of.

If you’re really décor-savvy, you’ll already have a stock of festive soft furnishings ready to switch in to your existing themes, such as cushions, throws and Christmassy bedding.

If you don’t, now is a good time to start a collection, just make sure to put them all away in dust-proof storage once the festive season is over so they come up fresh again each year.

Mickey Mouse & Friends Reversible Duvet Set, from £15, George Home.

If you’re stuck for space, invest in some vacuum-sealed storage bags so you can squish soft fabric items down to a fraction of their size.

Anything that provides warmth, such as a fleecy throw or festive bedspread is a smart investment at any time but especially this year.

The motto “heat the human not the home” becomes a lot more fun when you have a reindeer blanket and a faux fur hot water bottle to hand.

Top picks

Handmade Christmas felt pom-pom wreath, £23, Monsoon.
Christmas Jingle Bells Cushion, £8, Primark.
Christmas Tree Cushion, £10, Primark.
Merry Christmas Cushion, £8, Primark.
Green Sherpa Throw , £18, Primark.
The Grinch ‘Grinchmas’ Cushion, £8, George Home.
