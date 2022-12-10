MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Me on radio? Say what?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Mary-Jane Duncan
December 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mary-Jane suddenly found herself on Radio Scotland. And no, she wasn't at a loss for words.
A face for radio.  I’m fairly certain I’ve heard that many times.  I have resting b*tch face, so in terms of media outlets, the written word or radio wave would suit most.

As the owner of a face that ‘says it all’ without having to utter a word, it’s not intentional,  I’m probably just concentrating.

Childhood reports with remarks such as ‘while Mary-Jane is a bright and intuitive child, she will never be a lady’ are coupled with adult workplace appraisals stating ‘MJ doesn’t suffer fools gladly’.   I could have a point when I mention I’ve a face for radio.

‘People back away from me…’

One of my less endearing traits involves frequent promises to ‘cut a long story short’ before proceeding to tell the longest, story you’ve ever heard, including several unrelated tangents.

Subject matter is no issue.  Time restrictions not considered.  People back away from me mid flow.

The mister informs me I’ve gone all Billy Connolly in an attempt to rein me in.  I’d happily take that as a huge compliment, it’s not meant as one.

He occasionally howls with laughter at my audacity when he doesn’t understand exactly what I’m talking about after starting my sentence half way through a thought.

MJ reckons she can manage to speak 20k words before breakfast.

My staff call it a ‘brain dump’ as I throw out thoughts with abandon.  Women can  apparently speak 20k words per day, I can easily get that done by breakfast.

A trait passed on to two of the daughters.  The third should not be approached lunchtime, and only with safety snacks in hand.

So you can understand why, for situations like a radio interview or this column even, I perform better given a chance for consideration, to write ideas down and to edit, edit, edit.

And so it came to pass

One of my crew answered the phone during a very busy lunch service last week.  We don’t really have time to deal with random callers when we’re all hands on deck and they have my full support in getting people off the phone asap.

She mentioned it was the BBC and I laughed, it’ll just be someone trying to sell me advertising.  Apologising for already telling the lady I was in the café, she handed me the phone and legged it.  Hello?  Can I help you?  <insert disinterested tone implying I’d been interrupted from a moment of greatness and not just organising next week’s rota>.

The eloquent lady on the phone couldn’t have been nicer as she explained her position as a producer on BBC Radio Scotland and how she wanted to invite me to be a guest on one of their shows.

‘I’m MJ, and I make buns’

I laughed, before asking politely if she was calling the right person?  My name is MJ, and I make buns.  What on earth would I have to contribute to a radio show?

Oh, and did she know I was exceptionally sweary and if they were considering me for a spot, possibly one after watershed might be more appropriate than Sunday morning?

Before I knew it, mainly because I couldn’t hear a thing due to bedlam caff goings on, I was agreeing to consider being a media darling guest talking all things Christmas. Christmas?!?  I LOVE Christmas!  Low brow expert at your service.

Install full blown panic here.  No, I wouldn’t need to be in the studio in person, phew, as I was working in the caff that day. Yes everything is done via Zoom.  No, I wouldn’t be on my own, there will be other guests.  A professor of theology from Glasgow University – say what now?  And just to check, categorically no swearing?  Right, right, got it.

You’re on air…

Four sleepless nights later and many, many pages of notes written full of witty anecdotes, detailing family traditions and descriptions of favourite puddings, I found myself sitting in a virtual waiting room about to go live.

Did I use any of my notes?  No.  Did I sound light and breezy?  No.  Did I charm the socks off the beeb so much I’ve been invited back for a permanent slot?  Definite no.

I spent the quickest 12 minutes of my life repeating over and over in my tiny mind ‘just don’t swear, just don’t cough’.

I managed not to do either, but it turns out I DO do a fabulous impressions of Hyacinth Bucket.  Who knew?

 

