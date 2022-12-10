Pet Portraits: Pampered pups and handsome Henry couldn’t beat this week’s wide-eyed winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: Pampered pups and handsome Henry couldn’t beat this week’s wide-eyed winner

By Lauren Jack
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.

This week’s winning Pet Portrait is perhaps a controversial choice.

However, we appreciate pets of all shapes, sizes and species – which is why we’re pleased to share Angus, our wide-eyed victor.

Angus might look surprised to be crowned star pet, but with his magnificent looks, we don’t think there’s anything fishy here!

This fish loves his food, and we hope owner Stephanie Wightman from Broughty Ferry treats him to a breakfast of champions with his voucher.

And while he may be our winner, we can’t forget about his lovely companions who share the spotlight with him.

This does include the magnificent Nala who clearly appreciates a blow dry, even if it is enjoyed in the great outdoors, and the handsome horse Henry.

Pet Portraits of the week

Forget reindeer, handsome Henry is the only fabulous festive friend Rachel Morrison needs in Inverness.
Forget reindeer, handsome Henry is the only fabulous festive friend Rachel Morrison needs in Inverness.
Triple trouble or three times the fun? We suspect Chacco, Ùisdean and Dileas make paw-some companions for Martin Madigan during their walks in Uig, Isle of Skye.
Triple trouble or three times the fun? We suspect Chacco, Ùisdean and Dileas make paw-some companions for Martin Madigan during their walks in Uig, Isle of Skye.
Ooh, what we wouldn’t give for a kiss from Octavia and Danika! The affectionate flat-coated retrievers spread the love at Stuart Jamieson’s Arbroath home.
Ooh, what we wouldn’t give for a kiss from Octavia and Danika! The affectionate flat-coated retrievers spread the love at Stuart Jamieson’s Arbroath home.
We all love to feel the wind in our hair – Nala just does it with more style! The lovely lass embraced the fresh air above Loch Ness with Chloe and Robert Innes from Inverness.
We all love to feel the wind in our hair – Nala just does it with more style! The lovely lass embraced the fresh air above Loch Ness with Chloe and Robert Innes from Inverness.
Bo has this perfect pet thing licked! The adorable one-year- old lives with David Cameron in Aberdeen.
Bo has this perfect pet thing licked! The adorable one-year- old lives with David Cameron in Aberdeen.
Happiness is, apparently, a walk in the heather! Brilliant Blair clearly loves her walks up Ullapool Hill, and Riona MacPherson is lucky to have her as a terrific trekking friend.
Happiness is, apparently, a walk in the heather! Brilliant Blair clearly loves her walks up Ullapool Hill, and Riona MacPherson is lucky to have her as a terrific trekking friend.
We know we’re a pets page, but sorry Roxi, you’ve just been pipped in the cuteness contest! Yvonne Griffin’s gorgeous guy does make a perfect picture with his little cousin in Mintlaw.
We know we’re a pets page, but sorry Roxi, you’ve just been pipped in the cuteness contest! Yvonne Griffin’s gorgeous guy does make a perfect picture with his little cousin in Mintlaw.
We want to be in this gang! Rosie and her cousins Daisy and Luna form a perfect pup posse while out at Castle Walk in Crail. Rosie rules the roost at Helen Black’s home in Tayport.
We want to be in this gang! Rosie and her cousins Daisy and Luna form a perfect pup posse while out at Castle Walk in Crail. Rosie rules the roost at Helen Black’s home in Tayport.
What have you heard, Olly? The seven-year-old adopts the alert collie look during his walk at Dalgety Bay. The curious cutie lives with Nicola and Ross Muir in Dunfermline.
What have you heard, Olly? The seven-year-old adopts the alert collie look during his walk at Dalgety Bay. The curious cutie lives with Nicola and Ross Muir in Dunfermline.
Erm, sorry, but we have to go now. We have to buy all the treats in the world. No reason... Clemmie’s incredible eyes must be impossible for Derry Alldritt to resist in Stonehaven!
Erm, sorry, but we have to go now. We have to buy all the treats in the world. No reason… Clemmie’s incredible eyes must be impossible for Derry Alldritt to resist in Stonehaven!
Rocco by name... The proud pooch is a rock star at Newburgh beach with Alannah Chatham of Aberdeen.
Rocco by name… The proud pooch is a rock star at Newburgh beach with Alannah Chatham of Aberdeen.
Look how Hamish has grown! The gorgeous guy graced our pages a year ago and won himself in canvas. He’s all grown up now in Oldmeldrum with Aimee and Andrew Philhay.
Look how Hamish has grown! The gorgeous guy graced our pages a year ago and won himself in canvas. He’s all grown up now in Oldmeldrum with Aimee and Andrew Philhay.
Beach beauty Rossi gets sand between his toes at Balmedie, where he lives with Lynne and Bill Macleod.
Beach beauty Rossi gets sand between his toes at Balmedie, where he lives with Lynne and Bill Macleod.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)
Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures
NHS Digital data shows hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people (Ian West/PA)
39% rise in number of children needing help for serious mental health problems
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Record number of cancer patients treated last year, but waiting list grows
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients

Most Read

1
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Nala, Henry and Angus feature in this week's gallery.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented