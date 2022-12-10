Pet Portraits: Pampered pups and handsome Henry couldn’t beat this week’s wide-eyed winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s winning Pet Portrait is perhaps a controversial choice.

However, we appreciate pets of all shapes, sizes and species – which is why we’re pleased to share Angus, our wide-eyed victor.

This fish loves his food, and we hope owner Stephanie Wightman from Broughty Ferry treats him to a breakfast of champions with his voucher.

And while he may be our winner, we can’t forget about his lovely companions who share the spotlight with him.

This does include the magnificent Nala who clearly appreciates a blow dry, even if it is enjoyed in the great outdoors, and the handsome horse Henry.

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.