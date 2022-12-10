Consistency key for Clachnacuddin and Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consistency key for Clachnacuddin and Keith

By Callum Law
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is looking for another good display when his team faces Keith
Consistency is what Clachnacuddin and Keith are searching for when they clash at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Consistency is what Clachnacuddin and Keith are searching for when they clash at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

It is hoped this afternoon’s fixture – which is a 2pm kick-off – will beat the wintry weather, however, it is subject to an 8.30am pitch inspection.

The Lilywhites are sitting 16th in the table, but manager Jordan MacDonald remains upbeat.

He said:  “If we can get the consistency of performance results will come.

“There have been games this season where we’ve been very good and not taken anything from it which sometimes happens.

“But what we’ve put back into our game recently is our work-rate off the ball.

“We’ve added a bit more aggression and we’ve been working off the ball for 90 minutes and we’ll reap the rewards of that because when we’re on the ball we’re a good side.”

Meanwhile, Keith are looking to build on victory against Turriff United and a draw with Fraserburgh in their last two outings.

The Maroons are 10th in the division and boss Craig Ewen said: “It’s the consistency factor, all of the teams in the middle of the league have shown inconsistency and that’s why we are where we are.

Keith manager Craig Ewen has been pleased with recent performances from his side

“On our day we can beat anyone but then we can also throw in poor performances and lose games you thought you had a good chance of winning.

“There won’t be much difference in terms of quality, fitness and work-rate. It will be the small margins and who can unpick the lock going forward while defending properly at the other end.”

