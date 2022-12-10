Consistency key for Clachnacuddin and Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Consistency is what Clachnacuddin and Keith are searching for when they clash at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

It is hoped this afternoon’s fixture – which is a 2pm kick-off – will beat the wintry weather, however, it is subject to an 8.30am pitch inspection.

The Lilywhites are sitting 16th in the table, but manager Jordan MacDonald remains upbeat.

He said: “If we can get the consistency of performance results will come.

“There have been games this season where we’ve been very good and not taken anything from it which sometimes happens.

“But what we’ve put back into our game recently is our work-rate off the ball.

“We’ve added a bit more aggression and we’ve been working off the ball for 90 minutes and we’ll reap the rewards of that because when we’re on the ball we’re a good side.”

Meanwhile, Keith are looking to build on victory against Turriff United and a draw with Fraserburgh in their last two outings.

The Maroons are 10th in the division and boss Craig Ewen said: “It’s the consistency factor, all of the teams in the middle of the league have shown inconsistency and that’s why we are where we are.

“On our day we can beat anyone but then we can also throw in poor performances and lose games you thought you had a good chance of winning.

“There won’t be much difference in terms of quality, fitness and work-rate. It will be the small margins and who can unpick the lock going forward while defending properly at the other end.”