Films, festive runs and parades: 5 things to do in the north and north-east this weekend

Grab a mince pie, pour yourself a mulled wine and check out some cracking events taking place throughout the north and north-east of Scotland this weekend.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

Nothing sums up Christmas like a trip to the panto, especially on Christmas Eve.

Believe it or not there are still tickets available for this swashbuckling extravaganza at the 1pm and 5.30pm showings at His Majesty’s Theatre on Christmas Eve.

Starring former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and Dancing On Ice finalist Brendan Cole and panto Dame extraordinaire Alan McHugh, the action-packed show promises amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter.

Visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122 for tickets and more details.

It’s a Wonderful Life

One of the most beloved of all Christmas movies, It’s A Wonderful Life is being screened at Eden Court in Inverness on Christmas Eve.

After all the rushing about ahead of Christmas Day, this heart-warming movie is the chance for families to sit back, relax and think about the true meaning of Christmas.

The 1946 movie depicts an angel (Henry Travers) sent from Heaven on Christmas Eve to help a desperately frustrated businessman (James Stewart), by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Visit eden-court.co.uk for tickets or phone the box office on 01463 234234.

Torvean parkrun

Make room for extra Brussels sprouts at Christmas dinner by taking on this special Christmas Day parkrun.

Santa hats and festive attire are encouraged at the free 5k run which takes place on December 25 at 9.30am at Torvean Park, Glenurquhart Road, in Inverness.

Run by dedicated volunteers, this event is sure to get the feel-good Christmas Day endorphins flowing.

For more information check out the Facebook page @torveanparkrun

Christmas Eve torchlight procession

This sparkling spectacle sets off at 6pm from Aviemore Fire Station and will continue down Grampian Road before finishing at the Cairngorm Hotel.

Everyone is encouraged to don their finest Christmas wear for the event which will be led by Badenoch and Strathspey Pipe Band.

Santa and his reindeer will also join the event which will feature music and fireworks.

For further details check out the Aveimore Community Enterprise Company Facebook page.

The Craft Market

For beautiful last-minute locally crafted gifts head to this festive fair at Stornoway Town Hall on December 23 and 24.

Entry for the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free.

Visit craftmarkethebrides.com for further information.