Films, festive runs and parades: 5 things to do in the north and north-east this weekend

By Rosemary Lowne
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
There's plenty of magical events for all the family to enjoy across the north and north east of Scotland this weekend. Photo by Shutterstock.
There's plenty of magical events for all the family to enjoy across the north and north east of Scotland this weekend. Photo by Shutterstock.

Grab a mince pie, pour yourself a mulled wine and check out some cracking events taking place throughout the north and north-east of Scotland this weekend.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

Dance star Brendan Cole will be on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre on Christmas Eve. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Nothing sums up Christmas like a trip to the panto, especially on Christmas Eve.

Believe it or not there are still tickets available for this swashbuckling extravaganza at the 1pm and 5.30pm showings at His Majesty’s Theatre on Christmas Eve.

Starring former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and Dancing On Ice finalist Brendan Cole and panto Dame extraordinaire Alan McHugh, the action-packed show promises amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter.

Visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122 for tickets and more details.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Enjoy this feel-good Christmas film at Eden Court in Inverness on Christmas Eve. Image: Shutterstock

One of the most beloved of all Christmas movies, It’s A Wonderful Life is being screened at Eden Court in Inverness on Christmas Eve.

After all the rushing about ahead of Christmas Day, this heart-warming movie is the chance for families to sit back, relax and think about the true meaning of Christmas.

The 1946 movie depicts an angel (Henry Travers) sent from Heaven on Christmas Eve to help a desperately frustrated businessman (James Stewart), by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Visit eden-court.co.uk for tickets or phone the box office on 01463 234234.

Torvean parkrun

Work up an appetite by completing the Torvean parkrun on Christmas Day. Image: @jasperimage.com

Make room for extra Brussels sprouts at Christmas dinner by taking on this special Christmas Day parkrun.

Santa hats and festive attire are encouraged at the free 5k run which takes place on December 25 at 9.30am at Torvean Park, Glenurquhart Road, in Inverness.

Run by dedicated volunteers, this event is sure to get the feel-good Christmas Day endorphins flowing.

For more information check out the Facebook page @torveanparkrun

Christmas Eve torchlight procession

Santa and his reindeers will be part of a magical torchlight procession through the streets of Aviemore on Christmas Eve. Image: Aviemore Community Enterprise.

This sparkling spectacle sets off at 6pm from Aviemore Fire Station and will continue down Grampian Road before finishing at the Cairngorm Hotel.

Everyone is encouraged to don their finest Christmas wear for the event which will be led by Badenoch and Strathspey Pipe Band.

Santa and his reindeer will also join the event which will feature music and fireworks.

For further details check out the Aveimore Community Enterprise Company Facebook page.

The Craft Market

Local crafters will be selling their beautiful creations at the craft fair in Stornoway Town Hall on Christmas Eve. Image: Shutterstock.

For beautiful last-minute locally crafted gifts head to this festive fair at Stornoway Town Hall on December 23 and 24.

Entry for the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free.

Visit craftmarkethebrides.com for further information.

