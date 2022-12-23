Joe Harper: Aberdeen must not let late collapse against Rangers derail their season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen must not let the shocking injury time collapse against Rangers derail their season.

In all my years in football, I have never seen a team implode so badly to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

I felt sick for the Aberdeen supporters who were on the verge of seeing their team beat Rangers at Pittodrie for the first time since 2016.

From celebrating to bitter disappointment in just two frantic injury-time minutes.

Aberdeen threw away three points.

How critical will that be at the end of the season?

Only time will tell but there is one certainty, it was a real hammer blow to the Dons.

The players will have been shell-shocked and reeling after blowing the chance to beat Rangers.

They can either let that eat away at them or they can shrug it off and bounce back by beating St Mirren away on Christmas Eve.

Aberdeen need to deliver a win on Saturday.

It doesn’t need to be pretty against St Mirren, just effective.

If Aberdeen take three points from St Mirren it will quickly erase any threat of a hangover from the Rangers loss.

If they drop points at the weekend then that hangover and doubt will linger.

Aberdeen still hold third spot but many of their rivals in the race to finish there now hold a game in hand on them.

Seventh-placed St Mirren hold two games in hand and are just four points behind the Reds.

A win for St Mirren would move them to within a point Jim Goodwin’s Dons, having played two games fewer.

The clash in Paisley is a huge game for the Dons.

The late collapse against Rangers was so disappointing because Aberdeen had played so well for three-quarters of the game.

They were deservedly ahead through stunning strikes from Duk and Leighton Clarkson.

However, they started to sit back and invited Rangers onto them which is always asking for trouble.

Aberdeen gave Rangers too much space and didn’t close them down quickly enough in that finale to the match.

Whilst holding the lead the Dons should have been pushing up on Rangers and taking the game to them.

A turning point was the 65th minute when manager Goodwin took off goalscorers Duk and Clarkson along with leading scorer Bojan Miovski.

After that Aberdeen never carried the same threat.

The Dons were playing well and had Rangers under pressure until that triple substitution.

Before that switch Rangers also had to work very hard to get the ball back when the Dons were in possession.

It is almost incomprehensible how a team can be leading 2-1 going into the fifth minute of injury time – only to lose.

Aberdeen should have been able to manage the end of the game calmly.

They should have done everything they could to kill the tempo of the match.

Lines and danger should have been cleared.

The failure to do that was punished in the most cruel of manners.

It is important the Dons do not let the agony of that late implosion linger to have a negative impact on morale or performances.

Signings needed in January window

Aberdeen must strengthen their defensive options during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Reds need at least one more centre-back secured next month, ideally two.

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie has been operating as a right-sided centre-back and has been strong in that role.

However, I believe he offers even more in a midfield role.

Signing centre-backs would allow McCrorie to push into that midfield position in the second half of the season.

Aberdeen also need to sign a right-back to provide competition for summer signing Jayden Richardson.

Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is on Aberdeen’s radar and could be a positive addition.

Dacres-Cogley’s contract with Tranmere expires at the end of the season.

Although Aberdeen have the goal threat of Bojan Miovski and Duk I believe another striker should still be signed.

Duk netted a superb free-kick against Rangers to take his season’s tally to nine goals and was a real threat until substituted.

Miovski has netted 12 goals and is the Premiership’s joint-leading goal-scorer so far this season.

Obviously, there is also Christian Ramirez who proved last season he can score regularly in the Premiership.

However, another striker is still needed to keep the pressure on the attack.

Another striker would also provide cover for injuries or drop in form.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas

I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. I hope you all have a wonderful day with friends and family.

A special mention to the die-hard Dons supporters who are travelling down to Paisley for the clash with St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

Our ticket allocation for St Mirren on Saturday has now sold out. #StandFree pic.twitter.com/5pD8GQ8p2z — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 22, 2022

The Dons’ ticket allocation for that game has sold out.

Hopefully, the travelling Red Army’s dedication is rewarded with three points.