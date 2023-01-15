Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

By Ellie House
January 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

When I arrived at university, it was my first experience of nightclubs and drinking.

My fresher year acquainted me with the budget-friendly mix of vodka and diluting juice at ‘pre-drinks’ followed by the ritual of shots at the student union – to the chant of ‘down it fresher’.

The truth was that my body rejected alcohol around three drinks in, and I’d vomit for hours after half of bottle of cheap fizz.

Fast forward 12 years and I haven’t built up a tolerance.

Is the next generation saying no to alcohol? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

Come my wedding day and people were incredulous that I politely declined their offer of a celebratory drink.

All manner of occasions seem to call for a bottle of the good stuff, and I’ve been forced to state I’m not pregnant when ordering a soft drink.

I indulge occasionally, but one glass of a carefully selected tipple is enough.

I love Dry January because I’m no longer the odd one out, but being teetotal is increasingly common.

Could the forecast be changing in the world of booze, with bars catching on via mocktail menus and o% beer?

I’ve spoken to the Director of Aberdeen institution, Siberia Bar & Hotel, Stuart McPhee, alongside nature reserve manager, Caroline Snow, who broke up with alcohol after one hangover too many.

Caroline Snow: ‘People disappeared from my life’

Caroline Snow gave up drinking around nine years ago. Picture supplied by Caroline Snow.

Caroline has the enviable role of managing Merkinch Nature Reserve in Inverness.

She gave up drinking nine years ago, and believes her life has vastly improved.

“In my experience, you have to defend yourself quite strongly when you’re at any kind of party and you say you don’t want a drink,” said Caroline.

“You need to be an assertive person.

A lot of people disappeared from my life when I gave up alcohol, because you’re just looking for someone to go out and get drunk with.

“When women reach a certain age, we should carry ourselves with a little more grace.

“That table down the front of cackling women , I don’t want to be part of that.

“I’ve been out dancing since giving up booze, I drank Irn-Bru for energy and I had a great time.”

Caroline believes her life has improved since she quit alcohol. Picture supplied by Caroline Snow.

Caroline believes her decision sometimes makes people uncomfortable because it “pricks at the conscience”.

“Instead of asking people why we don’t drink, we should be asking why we need to drink so much,” she said.

“Is society and the events we go to so awful?

“I could tell you 100 stories where I’ve embarrassed myself.

“I went out with friends on a Saturday night, I had half a bottle of gin before going out and then carried on drinking until 2am – I drank myself sober.

“I was £60 down, my head hurt for three days running.

“And I hadn’t even enjoyed myself.”

It was a wakeup call for Caroline, and she believes going teetotal hasn’t stopped her from having fun.

“I can remember everything now, I think we all need to realise how vulnerable we make ourselves when intoxicated,” she said.

“Control is good.”

Stuart McPhee: ‘You have to be inclusive’

Stuart McPhee believes bars must offer soft drink options, much as they would cater to dietary requirements. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As director of Siberia Bar & Hotel on Belmont Street in Aberdeen, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Stuart McPhee dislikes Dry January on business principle.

The truth is far from it, despite the fact that the popular venue was built on vodka mixes.

“There’s been some kind of hospitality business here for 30/40 years,” he said.

“Siberia came into being in the Nineties; we’re noticing a trend of people opting to spend what they would on draft beer, but choosing Moretti instead.

They’re swapping four vodka mixes for a cocktail or something they haven’t tried before.

Stuart believes that the hospitality industry must have the same attitude to non-alcoholic drinks as they would to dietary requirements.

“We focus on staff training, there should be a way to recreate a drink in non-alcoholic form,” he said.

“It’s the same on our food menu, we don’t just have one vegan option in a corner.

Stuart McPhee pictured making a cocktail, or should we say mocktail. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“We’re trying to be inclusive, this is a place for everyone.”

The business has so far opted against embracing low or no alcohol products on the market such as 0% gin or non-alcoholic beer.

“We might change in the future, but we make decisions on the basis of demand,” said Stuart.

“If you’re not asked about something, there’s no perception of demand.

Stuart McPhee believes Aberdeen will eventually offer the same non-alcoholic options as bigger cities, such as London. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I think these days, people don’t always need the lubrication of alcohol; my wife doesn’t drink much for example.

“A drink doesn’t put her up or down.

“Non-alcoholic products are big in a lot of cities, we tend to be around six years behind London.

“So it will arrive in Aberdeen at some point.”

Generation Z eschewing booze

Plenty of famous faces eschew alcohol for any number of reasons, mostly related to previous addiction for those in the limelight.

Elton John is no stranger to drugs and alcoholism, and went on to get sober.

Sir Elton John is teetotal following a battle with alcohol. Image: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zac Effron has a similar story following a stint in rehab, and supermodel Naomi Campbell joined AA in order to get clean.

The latest stats show that the death toll from alcohol in Scotland has returned to levels last seen over a decade ago.

In 2021, there were 1,245 alcohol-specific deaths, the highest number recorded since 2008.

But according to figures from alcohol education charity Drinkaware, those least likely to drink in the UK are aged 16 to 24, with 26% of that age group fully teetotal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Analysis by traffic information supplier Inrix found that UK drivers lost an average of 80 hours last year due to congestion (Aaron Chown/PA)
Self-driving cars could nearly double road congestion, says Government report
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
The majestic Matterhorn bathed in morning sunshine.
Zermatt, where the streets are paved with Scottish plastic
Nurses in England will stage another two days of walkouts this week following on from their industrial action in December (Jacob King/PA)
Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift
Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would phase in a shift to salaried GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Starmer backs plan to make GPs NHS employees and slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks gets away from Aaron Comrie. Image: Duncan Brown.
Dunfermline 4-0 Peterhead: Challenging start continues for new Blue Toon boss David Robertson
Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…
Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen v Rangers: More pressure on Ibrox side, says former defender David Robertson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley feels Raith Rovers point could be important

Editor's Picks