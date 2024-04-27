The top Turriff food and drink spots to visit in 12 hours

Turriff may not be the biggest town in Aberdeenshire – in fact, it’s far from it – but one thing that is substantial is its food and drink scene, which shows in this list.

Not only are there plenty of cafes, restaurants, bakeries, bars, food trucks and shops to check out, but their offerings are superb (and tasty) too, in my opinion.

Here are the top Turriff food and drink spots to pay a visit to if you’re passing the town. There are plenty to choose from, so happy feeding.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

We’re starting the list off with JP’s Wrap Shack, located in the Banff Road lay-by.

Dish prices start at as little as £3, and you can expect a full breakfast, breakfast rolls, wraps, burgers, loaded chips and more.

My favourite menu item, without a doubt, is the ultimate breakfast wrap which costs £7.50.

It features bacon rashers, sausages, black pudding, a fried egg, a hashbrown and beans.

The food truck is a great spot for lunch, too, as it’s open from 9am to 2.15pm Tuesday to Saturday and 9.30am to 2.15pm on Sundays.

Over on Main Street, you’ll find Gilly’s Takeaway. This street is filled with a string of other great Turriff food and drink venues, but I’ll get to those soon.

Gilly’s serves a wide variety of freshly-prepared takeaway items including full breakfasts, soups, loaded chips, sandwiches and pies, to name a few things.

If you do stop by for breakfast, be sure to bag yourself a scone for later. They often sell out.

Previous scone flavours have included banana and cinnamon, honeycomb and white chocolate, fudge, and cheese.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Moving on to coffee and cake, there are two must-visit venues.

The first is Traffords, located on High Street. It has been part of the community for more than a decade, but continues to thrive due to its food, drinks, setting, and friendly staff.

In terms of the menu, it features coffees, speciality suki teas, breakfasts, rolls, soups, baked potatoes, sandwiches, toasties, paninis, scones, cakes and tray bakes.

You can expect tasty items at the Conservatory Restaurant and Coffee Parlour inside Celebrations of Turriff, as well.

You can expect morning coffees, daily lunches, special weekend lunches, afternoon teas with delicious home bakes, scones, freshly-grilled pancakes and meringues.

The pancakes are a highlight.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

The Kastille on Castle Street has been one of my go-to lunch and/or dinner spots for some time.

Other than the main restaurant – known as the Castle Suite Restaurant – it also boasts a cosy lounge space known as the Whisky Blu Bar.

Oh, and the business houses three separate terraces, so you can enjoy your food and drinks with a view should the sun be shining.

Over on Balmellie Street, another fantastic option is family-run restaurant The Rustic Grill.

The talented team is constantly creating new, mouth-watering sweet and savoury dishes that are unlike anywhere else in the area.

Be sure to leave room for dessert. You won’t regret it.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

If you’ve had a wander around the town and fancy a pick me up, then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a wide range of locally made produce available at Premier on Main Street.

This includes an ice cream counter selling Portsoy Ice Cream, which always go down a treat.

A few doors up from Premier is McKenzie Bakery.

Here, you can choose from award-winning oatcakes, sweet and savoury biscuits, and other bakery products.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

The Fife Arms Hotel is well-loved in the local community (for good reason).

The interior has a homely yet elegant feel to it, while a charming patio area offers a great space for alfresco dining.

In terms of the menu, there’s something to suit all tastes – ranging from tapas and seafood-based dishes to Italian plates and decadent desserts.

Peach Bellini posset, pistachio and rose panna cotta tart, white chocolate pavlova, and lemon parfait are some desserts that have been served previously.

But if Indian cuisine is more up your street, then be sure to make a booking at long-established restaurant Moonlight.

The largely sharing-style menu takes inspiration from the coastal states of Goa and Kerala with seafood as a key focus.

Last but certainly not least on the dinner front is the High Street’s White Heather Hotel.

Made up of three floors fit for functions, meals and staycations, the business opened its doors back in 2015 and serves hearty and traditional dishes.

The macaroni cheese, battered chicken fillets and sticky toffee pudding are some of the menu highlights for me.

Drinks

8pm to late

Bellies full, it’s time to check out the Turriff nightlife and enjoy a refreshing drink.

In my opinion, a trip to Turriff wouldn’t be complete without stopping by Teenie and Stam’s Bar (better known as TSB).

Located in the town’s former TSB bank branch on Main Street, it has welcomed hundreds of customers weekly since opening in August.

It boasts an adjoining beer garden, hosts live music, and streams live sports across four TVs.

Customers can choose from a varied selection of wines, beers, cocktails, whiskies, rums, alcopops and gins, as well as a host of soft drinks including coffees.

Turriff United Social Club, on Clifton Road, is another great option.

The space also streams live sports, and benefits further from a pool table.