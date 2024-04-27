The top Turriff food and drink spots to visit in 12 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The top Turriff food and drink spots to visit in 12 hours

The Aberdeenshire town has an impressive food and drink scene. Here are the spots I would recommend. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
Wondering where to head to for food and drink in Turriff? I've got you covered. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Wondering where to head to for food and drink in Turriff? I've got you covered. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Turriff may not be the biggest town in Aberdeenshire – in fact, it’s far from it – but one thing that is substantial is its food and drink scene, which shows in this list.

Not only are there plenty of cafes, restaurants, bakeries, bars, food trucks and shops to check out, but their offerings are superb (and tasty) too, in my opinion.

Here are the top Turriff food and drink spots to pay a visit to if you’re passing the town. There are plenty to choose from, so happy feeding.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

We’re starting the list off with JP’s Wrap Shack, located in the Banff Road lay-by.

Dish prices start at as little as £3, and you can expect a full breakfast, breakfast rolls, wraps, burgers, loaded chips and more.

My favourite menu item, without a doubt, is the ultimate breakfast wrap which costs £7.50.

The ultimate breakfast wrap. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It features bacon rashers, sausages, black pudding, a fried egg, a hashbrown and beans.

The food truck is a great spot for lunch, too, as it’s open from 9am to 2.15pm Tuesday to Saturday and 9.30am to 2.15pm on Sundays.

Over on Main Street, you’ll find Gilly’s Takeaway. This street is filled with a string of other great Turriff food and drink venues, but I’ll get to those soon.

Gilly’s scones are known to sell out quick.

Gilly’s serves a wide variety of freshly-prepared takeaway items including full breakfasts, soups, loaded chips, sandwiches and pies, to name a few things.

If you do stop by for breakfast, be sure to bag yourself a scone for later. They often sell out.

Previous scone flavours have included banana and cinnamon, honeycomb and white chocolate, fudge, and cheese.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Moving on to coffee and cake, there are two must-visit venues.

The first is Traffords, located on High Street. It has been part of the community for more than a decade, but continues to thrive due to its food, drinks, setting, and friendly staff.

A homemade Traffords cake. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In terms of the menu, it features coffees, speciality suki teas, breakfasts, rolls, soups, baked potatoes, sandwiches, toasties, paninis, scones, cakes and tray bakes.

You can expect tasty items at the Conservatory Restaurant and Coffee Parlour inside Celebrations of Turriff, as well.

A cheesecake from Celebrations of Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You can expect morning coffees, daily lunches, special weekend lunches, afternoon teas with delicious home bakes, scones, freshly-grilled pancakes and meringues.

The pancakes are a highlight.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

The Kastille on Castle Street has been one of my go-to lunch and/or dinner spots for some time.

Other than the main restaurant – known as the Castle Suite Restaurant – it also boasts a cosy lounge space known as the Whisky Blu Bar.

Chicken Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Oh, and the business houses three separate terraces, so you can enjoy your food and drinks with a view should the sun be shining.

Over on Balmellie Street, another fantastic option is family-run restaurant The Rustic Grill.

The Rustic Grill is located on Balmellie Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The talented team is constantly creating new, mouth-watering sweet and savoury dishes that are unlike anywhere else in the area.

Be sure to leave room for dessert. You won’t regret it.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

If you’ve had a wander around the town and fancy a pick me up, then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a wide range of locally made produce available at Premier on Main Street.

This includes an ice cream counter selling Portsoy Ice Cream, which always go down a treat.

Portsoy Ice Cream is sold at Premier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A few doors up from Premier is McKenzie Bakery.

Here, you can choose from award-winning oatcakes, sweet and savoury biscuits, and other bakery products.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

The Fife Arms Hotel is well-loved in the local community (for good reason).

The interior has a homely yet elegant feel to it, while a charming patio area offers a great space for alfresco dining.

In terms of the menu, there’s something to suit all tastes – ranging from tapas and seafood-based dishes to Italian plates and decadent desserts.

Gressingham duck breast with dauphinoise potatoes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Peach Bellini posset, pistachio and rose panna cotta tart, white chocolate pavlova, and lemon parfait are some desserts that have been served previously.

But if Indian cuisine is more up your street, then be sure to make a booking at long-established restaurant Moonlight.

The largely sharing-style menu takes inspiration from the coastal states of Goa and Kerala with seafood as a key focus.

Head to Moonlight if you’re a lover of Indian food. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Last but certainly not least on the dinner front is the High Street’s White Heather Hotel.

Made up of three floors fit for functions, meals and staycations, the business opened its doors back in 2015 and serves hearty and traditional dishes.

The macaroni cheese, battered chicken fillets and sticky toffee pudding are some of the menu highlights for me.

A selection of dishes you can tuck into at Turriff food spot The White Heather Hotel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Drinks

8pm to late

Bellies full, it’s time to check out the Turriff nightlife and enjoy a refreshing drink.

In my opinion, a trip to Turriff wouldn’t be complete without stopping by Teenie and Stam’s Bar (better known as TSB).

TSB opened last August. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Located in the town’s former TSB bank branch on Main Street, it has welcomed hundreds of customers weekly since opening in August.

It boasts an adjoining beer garden, hosts live music, and streams live sports across four TVs.

Customers can choose from a varied selection of wines, beers, cocktails, whiskies, rums, alcopops and gins, as well as a host of soft drinks including coffees.

Turriff United Social Club has a pool table, and streams live sports. Image: Shutterstock

Turriff United Social Club, on Clifton Road, is another great option.

The space also streams live sports, and benefits further from a pool table.

Conversation