What We Learned this week….about Torry gulls, traffic wardens, a film flop and Shetland’s snub for public holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

What We Learned this week….about Torry gulls, traffic wardens, a film flop and Shetland’s snub for public holiday

By Neil Drysdale
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Gulls are the scourge of communities such as Torry in Aberdeen. Pic: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
Gulls are the scourge of communities such as Torry in Aberdeen. Pic: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.

What we learned this week….

IT WAS like a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds – and it proved there’s only going to be one winner when an Aberdeen gull decides to lock horns with a drone.

Local resident Natalie Hood was determined to make the most of a stunning sunset and film Aberdeen’s skyline using the £800 device, but mayhem ensued with the drone crash landing in Torry.

She said: “I noticed a group [of birds] and the next thing I saw was a vicious gull had attacked my drone. It was not an accidental collision – it had deliberately targeted it.”

It’s proof that gulls don’t just want to have fun. They aim to rule the skies.

Medal honour for veteran

A BLACK Watch veteran who fought in one of the Korean War’s pivotal battles has received an Ambassador for Peace medal in honour of his service 70 years on.

In 1953, Andrew Glassford, of Glasgow, fought in the Third Battle of the Hook between British and other UN troops against the predominantly Chinese attacking forces as the war neared an end. Seven decades on, the 92-year-old was surprised by his son, Paul, and grandchildren, with the honour and described it as “very special”.

The Gothenburg Greats celebrate with the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983

PLANS were revealed for a celebratory weekend as Aberdeen FC’s Gothenburg Greats get ready to receive the Freedom of the City this spring.

The legends of the 1983 European Cup-Winners Cup victory over Real Madrid will be honoured during three days of tribute with a gala dinner on May 11 – 40 years to the day of their success in Sweden – as the prelude to a special ticketed event at Pittodrie, followed by a guaranteed post-split home game after consultation with the SPFL.

TRAFFIC wardens rarely attract positive comment, but a Scottish local authority has gone to extremes in deciding it will not fill the post left by the retirement of the region’s only warden. Miranda Macdonald vacated the role last year and the Western Isles Council, which is faced with a £6m “black hole” in its budget, has eventually reached the conclusion that not replacing her will be….just the ticket.

King Charles III pictured at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

No bank holiday for coronation

SHETLAND’S council workers discovered they will not be granted an extra bank holiday on the Monday after King Charles’s coronation.

The event is taking place on Saturday May 6, with an additional bank holiday scheduled on May 8, but members of Shetland Islands Council’s policy and resources committee were unanimous in their decision that staff would continue working as normal.

They raised concerns about the prospect of schools closing at a time when learning has already been severely disrupted by teacher strikes.

THE  STAR of the controversially scrapped Batgirl movie said the production had faced “obstacles” while the cast and crew were trying to create cinematic magic in Glasgow.

American actress, Leslie Grace, admitted in an interview with US trade publication Variety that the troubled project was not short of problems and added: “Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland where it never stopped raining”.

Maybe, if they had filmed it in Aberdeen, the sun would have shone on Warner Bros.

Steph mcKenna mountain award
Steph McKenna has ben given the Youth Mountain Award by Fort William Mountain Festival. Image: Dave Macleod.

A YOUNG Fort William woman has become the ninth recipient of a prestigious accolade for her unstinting dedication to the great outdoors.

Steph McKenna, 22, has been volunteering in various roles in Lochaber to enhance her skill set, while teaching others about the surrounding mountains. And now, for her efforts, she has been awarded the Scottish youth award for excellence in mountain culture by the Fort William Mountain Festival.

Creme Egg theft was no yolk

IT WASN’T eggxactly the crime of the century, but a thief is facing jail after admitting he stole almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs in a heist worth more than £31,000.

Joby Pool, 32, who was dubbed “the Easter bunny” by police, used a stolen lorry cab to make off with the gooey chocolate items after breaking into a Telford industrial unit with a metal grinder. But his crackpot scheme was soon rumbled.

He has been told to expect a custodial sentence when he’s back in court next month.

S Club 7 have announced they are getting back together.

HIT band S Club 7 announced they were reuniting for a UK and Ireland tour later this year, to mark their 25th anniversary.

The group wowed many fans with a string of cheesy, but best-selling singles including their 1999 debut Bring It All Back, as well as Reach and Don’t Stop Movin’.

All seven original members, including solo star Rachel Stevens and actress Hannah Spearritt, will hit the road again together for the first time since 2015.

A SCHOOL janitor has locked up for the final time after 48 years of service to pupils and staff across Aberdeen.

Tears filled John Mackland’s eyes as he stepped into the assembly hall at Kittybrewster Primary School to the sound of applause on his last day of work. Dozens of pupils, teachers and parents shouted “hip hip hooray” in honour of his long career.

They had gathered to give “the world’s best janitor” an emotional send-off.

Have a happy retirement, John.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.10.2022 URN: CR0039032 Mike McGarrie, owner of the 'Big Orange' is pictured at his street food van in Forres. He prepares the BBQ Brisket Bacon Stacker! Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Tattie Scone making with contestants Mandy Elizabeth Rush and Ian Finlayson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed
YL 1802 10 Pet pics Rebus and Zebedee of Broughty Ferry after a visit to the beach. Image: Dawn Leonard,Dundee, DD3 0Su
Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris
Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/R&B Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: I bumped into Harry Styles at the Brits and he's as lovely…
A delicious spread at Number 27 in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Hearty and homely dining at Number 27 in Inverness city centre

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented