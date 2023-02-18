Angus Mailer points towards home improvements as Elgin City face Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Mailer points towards home improvements as Elgin City face Stranraer

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Angus Mailer (right) challenges Ayr United's Dipo Akinyemi in last week's 4-1 Scottish Cup extra-time defeat for Elgin City. Images: Photo by Euan Cherry/ SNS Group
Angus Mailer (right) challenges Ayr United's Dipo Akinyemi in last week's 4-1 Scottish Cup extra-time defeat for Elgin City. Images: Photo by Euan Cherry/ SNS Group

Defender Angus Mailer is urging Elgin City to turn up the heat at home in order to freeze out their League Two rivals.

Fresh from a courageous performance, but a 4-1 extra-time defeat at Championship title-pushers Ayr United in the Scottish Cup last week, it’s back to league duties on Saturday.

The Black and Whites have been hot and cold since the turn of the year and slipped from third position to fifth ahead of the visit of Stranraer.

A win for the Blues would take them to within one point of Elgin, despite being on a poor run of six defeats in their last seven fixtures.

Elgin’s Angus Mailer slide in to halt Ayr United’s Daire O’Connor.

Moray club target top-four return

Elgin, who have taken four points from Stranraer this season, have won just four league matches at Borough Briggs this season and that needs to be addressed, insists Mailer.

He said: “We have to find consistency. Our home form has been poor this season.

“If we had picked up more points at home, we’d probably be sitting comfortably within a play-off position.

“There are 10 points between third and 10th place, so we just need to take each game as it comes and get consistency in our performances.

“We’re scoring goals, so if we can add clean sheets, we will be winning games, but it’s a really competitive league this season.

“Outwith the top two, it’s anyone’s game, so it’s all to play for.”

Early goal can set tone for Elgin City

Mailer was suspended for the 2-2 draw between the sides in August, but played in the 3-2 win at Stranraer in October and he reckons their opponents will pose a threat.

He said: “Stranraer have got a few creative and attacking players, who can score goals.

“They are a wee bit similar to us, in terms of being a bit inconsistent, so we’ve to try and be on the front foot early on.

“If we can get an early goal and get on top of them, hopefully we can get a much-needed three points.

“The first goal is always important, especially in these tight games. Sometimes, when we go a goal behind it can be difficult to get back into games, but when we go ahead we usually won’t lose.

“The start of the game is important and it would just be good for us to get a win in front of our home fans.

Elgin had best chances at Ayr United

And Mailer was gutted to see a 1-0 lead earned by Kane Hester’s goal at Ayr vanish with a last-gasp equaliser in the cup-tie at Somerset Park last weekend.

Elgin had plenty of chances to finish United off, but were blown away in extra-time, especially after a disputed spot-kick saw them fall 2-1 behind.

Mailer, who has 32 appearances to his name this term, says a repeat level of display should see them earn three points against Stranraer.

He added: “I felt throughout the 90 minutes at Ayr, we were the better side and created the best chances, some of which we should have taken.

“All 11 players and the subs were all eight or nine out of 10s, which is what we need.

“Ultimately, we’re out of the cup and we just have to take the positives from the performance and put that into Saturday’s performance. If we do, we should win the game.”

