Big Interview: Paul Murton goes with the flow as he celebrates the great rivers of the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Big Interview: Paul Murton goes with the flow as he celebrates the great rivers of the north-east

By Neil Drysdale
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Paul Murton loves the mountains and rivers of Scotland.
Paul Murton loves the mountains and rivers of Scotland.

Paul Murton is somebody with a passion for the high places and waterways which are an integral part of his beloved Scotland.

For many years, this enthusiastic, effervescent fellow has climbed and kayaked, yomped and trekked in a plethora of different settings in his TV programmes and has vividly brought so many little-known stories and personalities to life on the journey.

In his latest series, Grand Tours of Scotland’s Rivers, which is airing this month, Paul spends a lot of his time in the north-east, allowing him to return to some of the haunts he frequented while he was a student at Aberdeen University – and there’s a compelling narrative as he examines the secrets behind the Dee and the Ythan.

In the heart of the Cairngorms, he learns about writer and mountain lover Nan Shepherd’s passion for the living landscape; hears tales about a hundred-year-old Jacobite; and uncovers the incident of a Zeppelin airship that attacked a bare mountain. On Royal Deeside, he is intrigued by the story of John Brown – Queen Victoria’s very special friend – whose photograph and ring she took to the grave with her.

Even in cold landscapes, he is a warm communicator. But then, as he explained, these places are so dear to his heart that he feels a personal connection to many of them.

Paul Murton has explored the length and breadth of Scotland.

‘Every river makes a natural journey’

He told me, with trademark zest: “I have always loved the idea of following a river from its source to the sea – and that is precisely what I have been doing for the last two years with Grand Tours of Scotland’s Rivers.

“Each river makes a natural journey in its own right – it’s almost like a pilgrimage. Over the last couple of years, I’ve discovered just how many kinds of river sources there are – from lochan to crystal spring and from oozing, uninviting peaty bog, to sacred ‘well’.

“The most magical and dramatic that I’ve so far encountered has to be the glorious source of the River Dee high up on Braeriach – the UK’s third highest peak.

Braeriach Summit and plateau in Cairngorms. Pic: Shutterstock.

“Here, at over 4,000ft up in the Cairngorms, the mighty river Dee is born. The water seems to bubble spontaneously from deep within the rocky mountain as if forced by some hidden power. It then forms into little ribbon-like streams that gather together before plunging over a 500ft cliff into the Garbh Choire below.

“When I was last there, the corrie was filled with an ocean of cloud that covered all but the highest peaks. In slanting sunlight, the infant river Dee cascaded over the cliffs and disappeared into the clouds, creating a rainbow of refracted light as it disappeared.”

Recalling the old days of Doric

Paul seems in his element in Aberdeen City and Shire and these new programmes provide a reminder of why he has become an unofficial ambassador for Scotland: once he has walked in these settings, who wouldn’t want to follow in his footsteps?

And there was something of a personal reunion between him and ghosts from the past as he strolled down memory lane on his return to the Granite City.

Intrepid Perthshire horse rider Karen Inkster on Monty and TV explorer Paul Murton on Connie.

He said: “I’m no stranger to the north-east. I was a student at Aberdeen University and spent every summer working on building sites in and around the city.

“This was in the early 1980s and I grew accustomed to the sounds and cadences of the Doric dialect, which, of course, I found at first to be impenetrable [in phrases such as] ‘Fit like?’ ‘It’s a saer fecht’ and ‘Jist chavin awa’.

“But eventually I sorted out my quines and loons and managed to get by not too badly. I was a bit disappointed to find on my recent return to Aberdeen to film the programme on the Dee that Doric isn’t heard so often or as strongly as I remember.

“But in more rural parts – when we followed the river Ythan – it was a comfort to hear Doric still being spoken. Like the language, aspects of north-east tradition are also fading, but efforts to keep some rural skills alive are having success.

‘I’ve been to some extraordinary places’

“Robbie Gordon demonstrated the simplicity of making a straw rope with a winding hook and I was fascinated as the rope grew magically in my cupped hands.

“I was also intrigued to discover the heavy lifting traditions that survive in parts of the country. On upper Deeside, I encountered the famous Dinnie Stanes – two boulders with a combined weight of 144kg – which a local stonemason and strong man made famous by carrying them over the Bridge of Potarch.

“Many brave souls have vied with each other to emulate this deed. But only 200 people in 70 years have managed to lift them at all.”

The crowd watched on as competitors attempted to carry the weighty stones.

During his odyssey across his homeland, Paul has witnessed a litany of transcendent tableaux and he has been prepared to go the extra miles to uncover new delights.

Off the top of his his head, he listed a few sights and journeys which made an indelible impact. “I’ve been to some extraordinary places and have had some unforgettable experiences. I have been to what is probably the remotest island in Europe – North Rona which is 33 miles north east of the Butt of Lewis.

“It’s uninhabited now, but it was once home to a lonely community of people whose Gaelic was incomprehensible to most visitors.

These memories will never fade

“I’ve climbed with celebrated mountaineer Dave Macleod, tackling the snow and ice on the great cliffs of Ben Nevis.

“I’ve watched the sun rise across Rannoch Moor from a bivouac on Buachaille Etive Mor and I have climbed the fabulous Dubhs Ridge on the Skye Cuillin.”

It’s in his blood to roam the wilds and catch the scent of the wind and the rain, even as he moves into the heavens. So what is his advice for those who may wish to sample the Scottish countryside in all its glory for themselves?

Paul Murton, Duncan Chisholm and Hamish Napier perform to the community at A Write Highland Hoolie book festival
Paul Murton, Duncan Chisholm and Hamish Napier at the Mallaig Book Festival. Photo by: A Write Highland Hoolie

He replied: “Take time to be still, look, listen and absorb the atmosphere. Don’t let real experience be clouded by expectation and pre-conceived ideas about what you have come to see. Don’t be in a rush and seek out places off the beaten track.”

In short, escape the ferment and fervour of life at 100mph and commune with Nature.

It certainly hasn’t done Paul Murton any harm.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Rivers starts on BBC Scotland on Monday at 8.30pm.

Paul Murton is in his element travelling across Scotland. Pic: BBC.

FIVE QUESTIONS FOR PAUL MURTON

  1. What book are you reading?
    Sarah Murray’s A Practical Guide to the Beauties of Scotland.
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine?
    WH Murray, whose book Mountaineering in Scotland inspired my initial wanderlust in high places.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages?
    I can speak some Norwegian – my father lived for many years in Bergen – and German. I can order wine in French and say ‘shut the door’ in Gaelic.
  4. What’s your favourite music or band?
    It must be Van Morrison.
  5. Your most treasured possession?
    My father’s old sextant for shooting the sun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Dr Andreas Herfurt retires at the end of June.
'I don’t want to work for the NHS any more': Retiring Highland GP's worries…
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England, lays a wreath during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Minute’s silence held to mark third anniversary of Covid pandemic being declared
James Martin, centre, congratulates Alex Rothnie, second left, and other winners of the Birmingham final of the Roux Scholar 2023. Image: Anna Lythgoe
Aberdeen chef wows celebrity judge James Martin to reach Roux Scholar 2023 final
Too many drivers ignored warnings to avoid non-essential journeys, National Highways suggested as many people spent hours stuck on the M62 in severe weather (PA)
Drivers accused of failing to take notice of weather warnings
Edward Mountain is urging the SNP's leadership candidates to back his proposal for a Raigmore replacement. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Campaign launched to build Raigmore hospital replacement 'fit for 21st Century Highlanders'
Kornel Kabaja knows a lot about coffee, and is the perfect host for a tasting at Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Want to know how to taste coffee? Cult of Coffee's Aberdeen 'cupping' unlocks the…
The Sutherland Adventure Company has a host of thrilling activities.
Sightsee or simply chill with 12 things to do along the NC500
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, March 4 Picture shows; Irn-Bru chicken. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Scott Baptie Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row
Tide Lines share their chart success. Image: Tide Lines.
West Coast band Tide Lines placed at number 13 in UK charts and in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented