The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock has hailed the “incredible” impact at Pittodrie of centre-back partner Angus MacDonald.

Former Swindon Town captain MacDonald signed on at Pittodrie in January until the end of the season, having left the League Two club.

Pollock hailed the 30-year-old as leader and a “great man on and off the pitch” who has been “unbelievable” for the Dons.

MacDonald was signed by interim boss Barry Robson on transfer deadline day and has started all five games since arriving at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have won three out of those five to jump into the Premiership top six and reignite their European qualification bid.

Pollock, 21, said: “Angus is class and a great man, on and off the pitch.

“He does everything right and is a proper pro and you see that in the games.

“Angus has been incredible for the lads and the staff and is a real credit to himself.

“He has had a very good impact around the place, the other players and the staff would say that, too.

“Since Angus came in he has been unbelievable for the club, if I’m honest.”

Shoring up the leaky Dons defence

Influential on the pitch and in the dressing room, Pollock’s praise that MacDonald is a “great man” away from football is borne out by his vital charity work.

In 2019, MacDonald was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 26 while playing for Hull.

Having battled to defeat the disease, the defender set up his own registered charity The Angus MacDonald Foundation.

The Foundation was founded in 2020 to raise awareness and highlight the importance of early diagnosis, especially to younger people under the age of 30 with bowel cancer and other cancers.

Pollock and MacDonald were signed late in the January transfer window to shore up a defence who were leaking goals at an alarming rate.

Watford defender Pollock arrived on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He is contracted to the Championship club on a long-term deal until summer 2026.

Watford are now managed by Chris Wilder, who was this week appointed boss until the end of the season.

Wilder, 55, had been in the frame for the vacant Aberdeen managerial post.

Prior to Pollock and MacDonald’s arrival, Aberdeen had conceded more league goals than any other Premiership club this season.

That unwanted mantle is now held by rock-bottom Dundee United, the club Aberdeen defeated 3-1 at the weekend.

Defenders building an understanding

Pollock and MacDonald have been Aberdeen’s centre-back partnership in the last five games.

Loan star Pollock said: “With Angus’ leadership skills and my own, I think it makes a big difference in games.

“You build on your defence and that has to be the main thing.

“Being two new lads to the club, Angus and myself needed time and we have had that now.

“We just have to keep building in each game and get as many clean sheets as we can.

“I think we’re feeding off each other.

“Angus and myself are understanding each other better, because we’re playing together more regularly.

“When I first came in, I was playing with a whole new team as well and we were trying to understand one another.

“That understanding is beginning to show as we are improving a little bit each week.”

‘The squad is tight and we have stuck together’

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin did the groundwork to get Pollock’s loan deal over the line.

However, Goodwin was axed on the eve of the defender moving to Pittodrie.

Pollock played in a 2-0 Championship loss at Middlesbrough the same day Goodwin was axed after a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

That night, newly-appointed interim boss Robson phoned Pollock to reassure him about the loan deal, despite Goodwin’s exit.

Pollock arrived at a club who had crashed to three humiliating away losses in little more than a week.

Heavy league defeats at Hibs and Hearts (5-0) came either side of the worst result in the club’s history, the Scottish Cup exit at sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager is ongoing with the Pittodrie hierarchy taking their time to appoint the right candidate.

The revival in form under Robson has helped give the Dons’ board time.

Pollock said: “We have shown character recently and are all pulling in the right direction.

“As a team that is very important.

“The squad is tight and we have stuck together.

“You look at the dressing room and we have massive names, massive characters – even some of the lads that maybe don’t get the recognition.

“But there are a lot of leaders there.

“And we are all fighting together to push the team forward.”