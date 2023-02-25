GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening

By Brian Cunningham
February 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.

It still never fails to amaze me just how diverse the world of gardening is. I started my career working in a public park.

These spaces are planted up for our pleasure, for us to relax and unwind in, kept by local authorities and the volunteer groups within them.

Botanical gardens

I then I spent the best part of 10 years working in botanical gardens. Horticultural principles are still the same here, but these gardens are all about plant conservation, where collections of wild plants are kept for education and medicinal purposes.

Sadly in the worst case scenarios, also to prevent plants from going extinct due to climate change and human practises.

A beautiful botanical garden in spring.

Now I find myself working in one of our country’s well known historic houses Scone Palace, where the kings of Scotland were once crowned.

My work here could be described as the best of both worlds. I get to grow vegetables and dahlias, keep borders well stocked with shrubs and perennials, and all the while I am preserving a designed landscape which is over 200 years old.

There are many horticultural topics to absorb our interest within these different types of gardening.

From glasshouses to bowling greens

I’ve spent time working in glasshouses, learning how to propagate and grow the next generations of plants.

I’ve kept a bowling green, developing the greenkeeper skills required to care for lawns – when to aerate, how to scarify, and all the different equipment needed to maintain them.

For a while I took a special interest in alpine plants, only focusing my time on these mountain marvels.

A scene from the gardens of Scone Palace.

It still fascinates me how they grow, hugging rocks for dear life as gale force winds blow over them, with roots creeping down the most minuscule of cracks .

I’m only scratching the surface of where a career in horticulture can take your interests. I can’t think of any other vocation where, over the course of a working lifetime, you could probably change focus every five years or so and still keep within the same industry.

I spend a lot of my gardening time today concentrating on trees. It was this that brought me together with a group of gardening trainees in a practical training day on tree planting.

Working For Gardeners

The Working For Gardeners Association (WFGA) have been on the go since 1899. It was originally founded by women concerned about the lack of education and employment opportunities for women working on the land.

The association set about establishing training courses and examinations, with an Employment Bureau offering a service for both employers and employees.

From these early foundations, the Women’s National Land Service Corps launched at the outbreak of the First World War. Originally this was a voluntary group set up by WFGA founder member Louisa Wilkins.

It became so successful it was taken up by the government and the first Women’s Land Army was born.

Almost 100 years later and it’s still going strong.

The legacy of the Women’s Land Army lies on today.

The association identified a need for a training scheme to assist older students, offering ‘returners’ who were considering a career in horticulture. They teach practical gardening skills within private and public gardens throughout the United Kingdom.

This meant we welcomed enthusiastic gardeners through the Work and Retrain As a Gardener Scheme (WRAGS).

This was my first involvement with this scheme and based on our experience as a host garden it won’t be the last.

Regional manager Annie Stewart had the day well organised and I could tell the young and old-er students appreciated the efforts she makes to support them.

The success of groups like these is often down to the drive of committed individuals such as Annie.

Gardeners of the future

I had a great day. I was so proud of my own team as I watched them passing on their skills and demonstrating the methods we follow on planting bare-rooted trees. I enjoyed the chat as I moved around the activity groups, explaining and sometimes debating with the students why I follow the methods I use at Scone.

A sure fire-way for me to see that every one of them is keen and passionate about gardening.
It’s reassuring to see the future of gardening is in safe hands, thanks to gardening groups such as the WFGA.

It will be interesting  to catch-up with some of the students in the coming years, and see how their careers have developed.

Have we helped encourage the next tree specialist? Or will our day together help form  their all-round knowledge us gardeners have?

Tomorrow I’ll be moving my attention from one end of the scale down to the other as I guide visitors to the Palace on lifting and splitting snowdrops, as we raise money for the charities of Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

I can truly say, gardening is the best.

 

 

 

