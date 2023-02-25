Profile: Ian Stephen has created a seascape of vivid memories in his new book Boatlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Ian Stephen has created a seascape of vivid memories in his new book Boatlines

By Neil Drysdale
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Stornoway-based author Ian Stephen has written a new book "Boatlines". Image: Birlinn/Christine Morrison
Stornoway-based author Ian Stephen has written a new book "Boatlines". Image: Birlinn/Christine Morrison

Ian Stephen is in thrall to the sea and the myriad types of boats which have plied Scotland’s waters for centuries.

Whether it’s the galleys which served the medieval Lords of the Isles or the great fishing fleets, canal barges and pleasure steamers which catered for different needs, the Stornoway-based writer, artist and storyteller from Lewis is a champion of the country’s maritime tradition. He has first-hand experience of sailing, 15 years’ involvement with the Coastguard service, and won the inaugural Robert Louis Stevenson award in 1995.

Ian Stephen’s New Book

So who better to chronicle Scotland’s Boatlines? His new book, which paints a vivid picture of the compelling bonds between humans and nature, allied to copious anecdotes about the vessels themselves, those who built them, sailed in them, and the many communities they served, where fishing and sailing was a way of life and death.

Ian Stephen with his wife Christine Morrison in Stornoway. Image: Birlinn/Murdo Macdonald

As a former student at Aberdeen University, Ian has grown up in environments where harbours are an essential part of one’s existence and his new work – which contains many wonderful illustrations by his wife, Christine Morrison – is an evocative love letter by a man for whom the sea has been a constant feature in his past and present.

He doesn’t glamorise it on his journey and doesn’t gloss over the risks taken by those who willingly head off into the great blue yonder. But nor does he portray his setting in the testosterone-fuelled terms so often used by other writers of naval literature.

Women were at the heart of things

As he said: “This was never only a man’s world. The herring industry could not have happened without the women who gutted one per second and mended the torn, dark cotton miles of nets”.

Ian Stephen’s new book “Boatlines” is a love letter to Scotland’s maritime history. Image: Birlinn Books

Ian believes that even now, with faster means of travel available and the decline of traditional industries, many Scots are still conscious of the comings and goings of boats.

Most harbours now have a larger part devoted to leisure craft – but these also contribute to the local economy.

Ian added: “Take a town like Wick, once the greatest herring port in Europe. It is strategic for sailing the North Sea, but also significant in our moves to develop more sustainable energy. So it’s not all about bonny vessels to look at.”

These vessels are in our blood

He vividly remembers arriving in Stromness after a fast night-passage in the north Lewis sgoth [skiff] called Jubilee. And recalls the privilege and pleasure of joining the Scottish Fisheries Museum’s Reaper for a trip, which convinced him of the tremendous power and beauty of the large classes of herring drifters.

These pages are packed with accounts of how Ian must go down to the sea again. The words will resonate with anybody who has ever read John Masefield’s poetry and thought about “the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s shaking”.

Boatlines is published by Birlinn on March 2.

