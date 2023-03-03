12 of the best entertainment centres across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 of the best entertainment centres across the north and north-east

By Jenna Scott
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 12:00 pm
Paintball is simply to dye for. Image: David Elliot/Wildwoodz.
Paintball is simply to dye for. Image: David Elliot/Wildwoodz.

It’s time to get crafty with your weekend activities. Rally a few friends together and make a bid to become the next Robin Hood with archery, live out your Mario Kart fantasies on the track, and challenge the region’s greatest gamers.

Aberdeen

Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing Aberdeen

Do your best to avoid any axe-cidents. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What could be more unique than perfecting your axe throwing technique? Hatchet Harry’s caters to both private and group sessions with up to eight people per cage. Coaches will share tips on how to perfect several different types of throws, including standard and trick shots.

Interactive challenges are also a great incentive to win prizes and join the leader board.

Booking details can found on the venue’s website.

Jump In, Aberdeen

In the wise words of Van Halen, you might as well jump. Image: Shutterstock.

Everyone loves trampolines, right? Memories of crack-the-egg come flooding to mind – there’s nothing like flailing around for dear life because your brother’s determined to send you sky high.

At Jump In, the stakes are raised with interconnected trampolines that make for a worthy dodgeball arena. Jumpers can bounce from wall to wall (literally) or roll around on the tumble track before grabbing a bite at the in-house cafe.

Claymore Paintball, Aberdeen

Claymore Paintball offers a wide scope of challenges and gaming scenarios like Capture the Flag and Free-For-All.

Strategise and plot towards a win with a team of eagle-eyed paintballers, or fly solo and claim the title all for yourself. The team will provide players with all necessary equipment before sending them on their merry way to the fields of battle.

Breakout Games, Aberdeen

Can you crack the case? Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

Invite your nearest and dearest to solve a series of clues, puzzles and riddles to escape in time. Participants have just 60 minutes to work together in one of the uniquely themed breakout rooms. The games master can offer clues but it is up to the team to pull on their best detective caps.

Breakout Games can be booked via telephone: 01224 576176 or online.

Belong Aberdeen

No bots at this ole joint. Image: Craig Duncan/Belong Aberdeen.

Join gamers across every platform to indulge in the latest video games and technology. Play with friends in-person without having to point the finger when it comes to bad connection. Prices vary from £5 an hour – £15 for unlimited access across the month.

Wreck-it Room, Aberdeen

Sometimes, all we need after a particularly stressful day is a place to blow off steam. And Wreck-it Room is a paradise to do so.

Guests can smash, break and demolish to their heart’s content. Choose from a baseball bat to sledgehammer to fulfil every chaotic thought that crosses your mind.

Bookings can be made via telephone: +44 (0) 7897 035036, or through their website.

Highlands

Rollerbowl, Inverness

Knock ’em down. Image: Shutterstock.

The retro arcade aesthetic is striking at the local bowling joint in Inverness. Hit up the lanes to knock your friend’s ego down with a game or two.

But it’s not all about the bowling. Rollerbowl has a variety of activities and games, such as arcade machines and pool tables, to master as well as an extensive drinks menu and cafe to wash down the taste of victory.

To book a lane at Rollerbowl contact 01463 235100.

3 Wise Monkeys Climbing, Fort William

The sky is the limit. Image: Shutterstock.

Rock climbing enthusiasts and novices are always welcome to challenge themselves in a friendly and safe environment. Training facilities are available for those new to the climbing community. Opportunities like roped climbing and bouldering await and, with practice, are certain to have you scaling the walls like a pro in no time.

More information on 3 Wise Monkeys Climbing, including taster sessions, can be found online.

Wildwoodz, Inverness

Do you have what it takes to challenge this bunch? Image: David Elliot/Wildwoodz.

Wildwoodz is home to an array of activities from paintball to archery. There’s something for everyone here at the five-star rated centre. Popular with locals and tourists, all equipment is high quality and even credits itself as the Highlands “most exciting outdoor venue”.

For more information, contact 01381 622 220 or access the Wildwoodz website.

Aviemore Kart Raceway

On your marks… Image: Shutterstock.

Nothing brings out people’s competitive side like a good game of Mario Kart, so why not channel the infamous Italian at Aviemore Kart Raceway. Thankfully, these tracks are much less intense than Rainbow Road. Tracks are suited to all ages and abilities with family karts, adult-only tracks and time trials to choose from.

All booking information can be found online.

Tazball Paintball & Lazer Combat Arena, Farr

Paint each other red. Image: Shutterstock.

This multi-activity centre comprises of paintball, lazer combat, knife and axe throwing, archery and more. With 15 paintball fields and three lazer tag arenas, visitors should get set for a day of action-packed fun.

More information can found be via the centre’s website.

The Nevis Centre, Fort William

The bowling alley at the Nevis Centre is one of their most popular facilities
A playhouse of fun. Image: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media.

Let the kids loose at soft play and get involved with gymnastics, rollerskating and ten pin bowling. The Nevis Centre is a fantastic place to visit, especially on a rainy day. Activities are reasonably priced and soft play has an expansive area that will sure enough tire out the little ones.

More on the Nevis Centre is available online.

[[title]]

[[text]]
