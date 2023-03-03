12 of the best entertainment centres across the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time to get crafty with your weekend activities. Rally a few friends together and make a bid to become the next Robin Hood with archery, live out your Mario Kart fantasies on the track, and challenge the region’s greatest gamers.

Aberdeen

Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing Aberdeen

What could be more unique than perfecting your axe throwing technique? Hatchet Harry’s caters to both private and group sessions with up to eight people per cage. Coaches will share tips on how to perfect several different types of throws, including standard and trick shots.

Interactive challenges are also a great incentive to win prizes and join the leader board.

Booking details can found on the venue’s website.

Jump In, Aberdeen

Everyone loves trampolines, right? Memories of crack-the-egg come flooding to mind – there’s nothing like flailing around for dear life because your brother’s determined to send you sky high.

At Jump In, the stakes are raised with interconnected trampolines that make for a worthy dodgeball arena. Jumpers can bounce from wall to wall (literally) or roll around on the tumble track before grabbing a bite at the in-house cafe.

Claymore Paintball, Aberdeen

Claymore Paintball offers a wide scope of challenges and gaming scenarios like Capture the Flag and Free-For-All.

Strategise and plot towards a win with a team of eagle-eyed paintballers, or fly solo and claim the title all for yourself. The team will provide players with all necessary equipment before sending them on their merry way to the fields of battle.

Breakout Games, Aberdeen

Invite your nearest and dearest to solve a series of clues, puzzles and riddles to escape in time. Participants have just 60 minutes to work together in one of the uniquely themed breakout rooms. The games master can offer clues but it is up to the team to pull on their best detective caps.

Breakout Games can be booked via telephone: 01224 576176 or online.

Belong Aberdeen

Join gamers across every platform to indulge in the latest video games and technology. Play with friends in-person without having to point the finger when it comes to bad connection. Prices vary from £5 an hour – £15 for unlimited access across the month.

Wreck-it Room, Aberdeen

Sometimes, all we need after a particularly stressful day is a place to blow off steam. And Wreck-it Room is a paradise to do so.

Guests can smash, break and demolish to their heart’s content. Choose from a baseball bat to sledgehammer to fulfil every chaotic thought that crosses your mind.

Bookings can be made via telephone: +44 (0) 7897 035036, or through their website.

Highlands

Rollerbowl, Inverness

The retro arcade aesthetic is striking at the local bowling joint in Inverness. Hit up the lanes to knock your friend’s ego down with a game or two.

But it’s not all about the bowling. Rollerbowl has a variety of activities and games, such as arcade machines and pool tables, to master as well as an extensive drinks menu and cafe to wash down the taste of victory.

To book a lane at Rollerbowl contact 01463 235100.

3 Wise Monkeys Climbing, Fort William

Rock climbing enthusiasts and novices are always welcome to challenge themselves in a friendly and safe environment. Training facilities are available for those new to the climbing community. Opportunities like roped climbing and bouldering await and, with practice, are certain to have you scaling the walls like a pro in no time.

More information on 3 Wise Monkeys Climbing, including taster sessions, can be found online.

Wildwoodz, Inverness

Wildwoodz is home to an array of activities from paintball to archery. There’s something for everyone here at the five-star rated centre. Popular with locals and tourists, all equipment is high quality and even credits itself as the Highlands “most exciting outdoor venue”.

For more information, contact 01381 622 220 or access the Wildwoodz website.

Aviemore Kart Raceway

Nothing brings out people’s competitive side like a good game of Mario Kart, so why not channel the infamous Italian at Aviemore Kart Raceway. Thankfully, these tracks are much less intense than Rainbow Road. Tracks are suited to all ages and abilities with family karts, adult-only tracks and time trials to choose from.

All booking information can be found online.

Tazball Paintball & Lazer Combat Arena, Farr

This multi-activity centre comprises of paintball, lazer combat, knife and axe throwing, archery and more. With 15 paintball fields and three lazer tag arenas, visitors should get set for a day of action-packed fun.

More information can found be via the centre’s website.

The Nevis Centre, Fort William

Let the kids loose at soft play and get involved with gymnastics, rollerskating and ten pin bowling. The Nevis Centre is a fantastic place to visit, especially on a rainy day. Activities are reasonably priced and soft play has an expansive area that will sure enough tire out the little ones.

More on the Nevis Centre is available online.