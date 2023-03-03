5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Braemar Mountain Festival and outsmart your neighbours at family quiz night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s nothing quite like a family quiz night to get competitive juices flowing.

The Black Isle event is just one of the many things happening across the north and north-east this weekend.

If you’re more of an outdoorsy type, you’ll be excited to hear Braemar Mountain Festival is back. If you fancy getting creative, we know of a workshop happening in Banchory you might want to get involved in.

Braemar Mountain Festival

Braemar Mountain Festival is back to celebrate the area’s magnificent mountains.

It kicked off on Thursday and is running until Sunday evening with lots of exciting activities to get involved in.

They range from wildlife walks and snow running races to first aid courses and tours of Braemar Mountain Rescue Centre.

The festival is decorated with industry experts who are certain to teach you a thing or two.

Find out more and book tickets for the events at braemarmountainfestival.com.

Wild wreath workshop

Hollie of Hollie Berries is hosting a wild wreath workshop at The Barn in Banchory this Sunday.

She runs a sustainable flower studio and cutting garden and will teach you how to make a hooped wreath using sustainable techniques and both home grown and locally sourced materials.

Tickets are £30 and include all the materials and a glass of fizz to enjoy while you work.

They can be purchased at thebarnarts.co.uk.

Family quiz night

If you are based in the Black Isle and fancy getting your smarty pants on this weekend, this one’s for you.

Local quiz host extraordinaire Andrew Gill will lead a family quiz night at Rosemarkie hall on Saturday.

Starting at 6pm, everyone is welcome, and there will be food, bonus games and booby prizes up for grabs as well as the big win.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

Inverness photowalk

Inverness Kiki Family is hosting a photowalk around the city this weekend.

Local photographer Evija Laiviņa will be leading the group around the city to learn how to take beautiful photos or to improve their existing photography skills.

The group creates a safe space for LGBT+ people and allies to come together in Inverness, and is inviting everyone to take part in Saturday’s event.

Anyone who wants to take part can meet at Hidden Gem Cafe in the Spectrum Centre between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Crack out the board games

When was the last time you had a good old board game afternoon?

We all have a cupboard full of them, even if they might need a little dust off, and if you don’t have any then your local charity shop will be sure to deliver.

Get your friends or family round for some screen-free fun – until someone gets too into it and starts an argument of course.

If all goes well, you can maybe bring out the jigsaws next weekend.