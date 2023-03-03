5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Braemar Mountain Festival and outsmart your neighbours at family quiz night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Braemar Mountain Festival and outsmart your neighbours at family quiz night

By Lauren Robertson
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Head for the hills with Braemar Mountain Festival. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Head for the hills with Braemar Mountain Festival. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

There’s nothing quite like a family quiz night to get competitive juices flowing.

The Black Isle event is just one of the many things happening across the north and north-east this weekend.

If you’re more of an outdoorsy type, you’ll be excited to hear Braemar Mountain Festival is back. If you fancy getting creative, we know of a workshop happening in Banchory you might want to get involved in.

Braemar Mountain Festival

Braemar Mountain Festival is back to celebrate the area’s magnificent mountains.

It kicked off on Thursday and is running until Sunday evening with lots of exciting activities to get involved in.

They range from wildlife walks and snow running races to first aid courses and tours of Braemar Mountain Rescue Centre.

The festival is decorated with industry experts who are certain to teach you a thing or two.

Find out more and book tickets for the events at braemarmountainfestival.com. 

Wild wreath workshop

Hollie of Hollie Berries is hosting a wild wreath workshop at The Barn in Banchory this Sunday.

She runs a sustainable flower studio and cutting garden and will teach you how to make a hooped wreath using sustainable techniques and both home grown and locally sourced materials.

Tickets are £30 and include all the materials and a glass of fizz to enjoy while you work.

They can be purchased at thebarnarts.co.uk.

Family quiz night

Are you the brains of the Black Isle? Image: Shutterstock

If you are based in the Black Isle and fancy getting your smarty pants on this weekend, this one’s for you.

Local quiz host extraordinaire Andrew Gill will lead a family quiz night at Rosemarkie hall on Saturday.

Starting at 6pm, everyone is welcome, and there will be food, bonus games and booby prizes up for grabs as well as the big win.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

Inverness photowalk

Inverness Kiki Family is hosting a photowalk around the city this weekend.

Local photographer Evija Laiviņa will be leading the group around the city to learn how to take beautiful photos or to improve their existing photography skills.

The group creates a safe space for LGBT+ people and allies to come together in Inverness, and is inviting everyone to take part in Saturday’s event.

Anyone who wants to take part can meet at Hidden Gem Cafe in the Spectrum Centre between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Crack out the board games

Monopoly is a classic. Image: Jeff Blackler / Shutterstock

When was the last time you had a good old board game afternoon?

We all have a cupboard full of them, even if they might need a little dust off, and if you don’t have any then your local charity shop will be sure to deliver.

Get your friends or family round for some screen-free fun – until someone gets too into it and starts an argument of course.

If all goes well, you can maybe bring out the jigsaws next weekend.

