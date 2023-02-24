Jobs milestone as 88% of roles filled at National Treatment Centre Highland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A milestone has been reached for the new state-of-the-art National Treatment Centre Highland, with 88% of roles now filled in preparation for the fast-approaching opening.

With just a few months until patients will be welcomed to the new specialist treatment centre for ophthalmology and orthopaedic services at Inverness Campus, NHS Highland is working to fill the few remaining job roles available.

The process of transferring NHS Highland’s entire eye care service, including surgical and outpatient facilities from Raigmore Hospital to the purpose-built treatment centre is well underway.

Reducing waiting times

The NTC will also be home to orthopaedic services, delivering a range of elective orthopaedic care including uncomplicated hip and knee replacements and foot, ankle and hand surgeries, helping to reduce waiting times.

In response to ongoing recruitment challenges, particularly with nursing roles, NHS Highland launched their ‘Aim High, Aim Highland’ campaign to promote the work-life balance opportunities that exist in the Highlands, whilst emphasising the career fulfilment and job satisfaction available.

Campaign

The campaign has played a key part in filling roles as the health authority worked to fill 208 new jobs created with the centre.

Attractive career progression packages combined with opportunities for a balanced and stimulating life out of the workplace have so far seen NHS Highland fill over 165 roles, surpassing the 80% recruitment milestone.

Currently recruiting for band 2 and 3 soft facilities posts including catering, porter and security staff roles, NHS Highland is calling out for ambitious applicants interested in progressing a career within the NHS.

Recruitment target

Deborah Jones, director of strategic commissioning, planning and performance at NHS Highland, said: “Reaching 80% of our recruitment target earlier this month was a key milestone for us, and we are now delighted to be sitting at 88% as we approach the official opening of the new NTC-H.

“We are looking to fill our final round of vacancies for band 2 and 3 soft facilities, as well as band 5 ophthalmology theatre roles.

Opportunity for progression

“There is huge opportunity for progression within these roles, as working within some of the country’s most remote and rural environments offers a unique challenge for health and care professionals wanting to work at the top of their licence.

“Xue Min is a great example, having begun her career with us in the catering department and now progressed to a theatre role.”

Entry level

Xue Min began her career in an entry level role with NHS Highland as a catering assistant and is now working in theatre.

She said: “When I joined catering, I knew I wanted to progress further within the NHS and knew there were many opportunities.

“I am new to my role and had no experience within theatre so while looking forward to the new challenge, I was initially apprehensive.

Learning journey

“It’s been such a great learning journey and my colleagues are very supportive of me and teach with a lot of guidance and understanding.

“For those considering a career within the NHS, don’t be scared to ask. Be yourself, ask questions and don’t limit yourself.

“I came from catering and now I’m in the theatres, don’t be scared of change and come to the Highlands.”