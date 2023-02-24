Jobs milestone as 88% of roles filled at National Treatment Centre Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Jobs milestone as 88% of roles filled at National Treatment Centre Highland

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Work taking place early last year on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus which is now set to open within months.
Work taking place early last year on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus which is now set to open within months.

A milestone has been reached for the new state-of-the-art National Treatment Centre Highland, with 88% of roles now filled in preparation for the fast-approaching opening.

With just a few months until patients will be welcomed to the new specialist treatment centre for ophthalmology and orthopaedic services at Inverness Campus, NHS Highland is working to fill the few remaining job roles available.

The process of transferring NHS Highland’s entire eye care service, including surgical and outpatient facilities from Raigmore Hospital to the purpose-built treatment centre is well underway.

Michael Riach, Senior Charge Practitioner NTC Theatres and Colin McNair, Clinical Director, right.

Reducing waiting times

The NTC will also be home to orthopaedic services, delivering a range of elective orthopaedic care including uncomplicated hip and knee replacements and foot, ankle and hand surgeries, helping to reduce waiting times.

In response to ongoing recruitment challenges, particularly with nursing roles, NHS Highland launched their ‘Aim High, Aim Highland’ campaign to promote the work-life balance opportunities that exist in the Highlands, whilst emphasising the career fulfilment and job satisfaction available.

Raigmore Hospital is having some of its services transferred to the new purpose-built treatment centre.

Campaign

The campaign has played a key part in filling roles as the health authority worked to fill 208 new jobs created with the centre.

Attractive career progression packages combined with opportunities for a balanced and stimulating life out of the workplace have so far seen NHS Highland fill over 165 roles, surpassing the 80% recruitment milestone.

Currently recruiting for band 2 and 3 soft facilities posts including catering, porter and security staff roles, NHS Highland is calling out for ambitious applicants interested in progressing a career within the NHS.

Recruitment target

Deborah Jones, director of strategic commissioning, planning and performance at NHS Highland, said: “Reaching 80% of our recruitment target earlier this month was a key milestone for us, and we are now delighted to be sitting at 88% as we approach the official opening of the new NTC-H.

“We are looking to fill our final round of vacancies for band 2 and 3 soft facilities, as well as band 5 ophthalmology theatre roles.

The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness will help clear a backlog of patients.

Opportunity for progression

“There is huge opportunity for progression within these roles, as working within some of the country’s most remote and rural environments offers a unique challenge for health and care professionals wanting to work at the top of their licence.

“Xue Min is a great example, having begun her career with us in the catering department and now progressed to a theatre role.”

Entry level

Xue Min began her career in an entry level role with NHS Highland as a catering assistant and is now working in theatre.

She said: “When I joined catering, I knew I wanted to progress further within the NHS and knew there were many opportunities.

“I am new to my role and had no experience within theatre so while looking forward to the new challenge, I was initially apprehensive.

Xue Min started her NHS career in an entry level role as a catering assistant and is now working in theatre.

Learning journey

“It’s been such a great learning journey and my colleagues are very supportive of me and teach with a lot of guidance and understanding.

“For those considering a career within the NHS, don’t be scared to ask. Be yourself, ask questions and don’t limit yourself.

“I came from catering and now I’m in the theatres, don’t be scared of change and come to the Highlands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, left, and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media over the Nicola Bulley case. Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: It's very wrong to criticise woman detective's appearance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu
YL 2502 07 PET PICS This is our cat called Wilson, Wilson is well known in our local village of rosehearty, he likes to wander to the pub, butcher, brownies, but mostly the local school, on school photo day, kids came home with photos in their bags and also this year we got one of wilson too. Julie Innes Rosehearty Aberdeenshire AB43 7NZ
Pet Portraits: Certificate of excellence for Rosehearty school cat Wilson
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Call to end 'poor imitation' supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of 'tradition with a twist' in…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee
Craig and Jack Hendry are heading to the Spring Show with five cattle. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Keith brothers gear up for the first show of the year
North rail campaigners have talked down calls to fully dual the A9 and say the roads lobby is too mouthy and more consideration should be given to rail improvements instead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9

Editor's Picks

Most Commented