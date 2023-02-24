Highland still harbour ambitions of top-four finish in National 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Highland still harbour ambitions of top-four finish in National 1

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Davie Carson refuses to concede defeat in Highland’s bid for a top-four finish in National 1 despite last week’s defeat to Gala.

Highland fell to a 27-5 loss in the Borders, which means fourth placed Gala are now six points ahead of the Inverness outfit.

With six matches still to go, Carson feels all is still to play for if his side can string together a run of form.

He said: “Bar Melrose next week, we have Stirling, Watsonian, Aberdeen and Dundee, and then the big one at the end of the season against Kelso.

“From many of them we will be looking to take four or five points. We are looking for a good run-in and a good finish.

“The top three are probably away now, but Gala have a tough few games. The aim will always be to finish as high as we can, so we are certainly focusing on getting above Gala and finishing fourth which would be pretty credible for us.”

Revenge mission against Stirling

Highland are back in home action this weekend, when they host 10th-placed Stirling County.

Carson has a number of injury concerns stemming from last week’s game, with Sean Blair, Seumas Ross and Gordon Gregor sidelined, while Grant Jamieson is still to be assessed.

Gordon Gregor will miss out for Highland.

The Highland boss is eager to step up to the task against a Stirling outfit who defeated his side 34-17 in October.

Carson added: “We are getting to the time of the season where niggling injuries have caught up with people, and we are getting a wee bit thin.

“We are delighted to be back at home. The Borders trips are long days – we are away from 7.30am to 11pm at night.

“It will be nice to get back home and have a full house at Canal Park. Everything is sold out for Saturday, which is fantastic.

“Stirling County turned us over down there. It was one of those games where we didn’t turn up.

“It was probably our poorest performance of the season, but we really kicked on after that.

“The game has a derby edge to it, with them being another of the Caledonia sides. Along with Grammar, they are fighting for their lives.

“These are some of the hardest games to play. They have got to give everything, as they need points desperately. They will be fighting for every ball they can get to try and get four or five points off us.”

Highland’s under-18s are also in action at noon in a bumper day of rugby at Canal Park, when they host Perthshire in their Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Orkney looking to maintain progress

Orkney are aiming to continue their strong form in 2023, when they host Allan Glen’s in National 3.

The islanders are sixth in the table, but just four points behind their fourth-placed opponents.

Having been defeated 43-17 when the sides met in Bishopbriggs in October, Orkney head coach Derek Robb sees this weekend’s match as a chance to show how far his side has come in their first season back in the national setup.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson

Robb said: “Allan Glen’s are a good side. When we visited there we were well beaten at the end of the 80 minutes.

“They capitalised very quickly on our mistakes. In my estimation they are probably one of the best sides at transitioning from defence into attack.

“This weekend we have just got to build on how we have progressed in 2023, and look to really look to play with the intensity we showed against West of Scotland and Howe of Fife.

“It will be a fair old test and I expect it to be a bit of a humdinger. The top five are all very competitive, and we want to see how we are progressing and how our younger players are starting to cope with these types of opposition.

“We will get a good indicator of where we are at after this Saturday. If we play to our potential as a side, we will be very competitive. I’ve no doubt about that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend at training this week.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
Hamish Watson is back in Scotland's starting team for Paris.
Six Nations: Scotland recall Hamish Watson and Ali Price for crucial contest with France…
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar coach Nat Coe fuelled by restoration not relegation
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland have been a joy to watch, but the toughest…
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We'll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar boost survival hopes with comeback win; Highland defeated by Gala

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented