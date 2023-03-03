Whisky auction proceeds to fund apprenticeship at glass works 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasstorm, one of the UK’s leading specialists in hand-crafted, bespoke glass works, has been announced as one of four recipient businesses which will benefit from The Macallan’s recently-launched Artisan Apprenticeship Fund.

The premium glass studio, based in Tain, will receive funding awarded by The Macallan to enable the recruitment and training of a new, full-time apprentice.

Under the guidance of Glasstorm Director, Brodie Nairn, with support from studio hot shop manager, Ronnie Nelson, the apprentice will be trained in all elements of bespoke glass work, from maintenance and use of key equipment to hand-eye co-ordination, mould production, glass refinement and artistry.

Skills and confidence

After completing a two-year hot glass apprenticeship, the trainee will gain the practical skills, experience and confidence required to work as a glass-blowing assistant, as well as paving the way to progress in their career and ultimately hold the position of an early entry glassblower.

The apprentice will also have the opportunity to work towards a formal qualification, with guidance and support from Skills Development Scotland.

Glasstorm has been allocated a £50,000 portion of £260,000 funding from The Macallan Artisan Apprenticeship Fund.

Founded in 2005, Glasstorm specialises in crafting bespoke vessels and forms for the drinks industry, glass design and artwork as well as designer lifestyle works.

Brodie Nairn, Director at Glasstorm, said: “Based in the Highlands of Scotland we find it impossible to bring glassblowers with experience into our business.

“To be able to give the time and energy to an apprentice programme where a local person can be brought on to learn the age-old craft of hot glassblowing is so exciting, and we now have the studio infrastructure to support and train internally.

Community

“Glassblowing is a craft that requires patience, good teaching, and support from the beginning. It takes many years to get even the basics done well, studios like ours would traditionally employ from specialist training centres and have an assistant stay for a year before they move on to gain experience elsewhere and travel.

“The failings of this are that no one embeds themselves into the community or stays longer making a big cap in the skill sets available to the studio and limiting investment in time for individuals that ultimately move on within a year. With the creation of our apprenticeship position, we’re proud to see a small step towards what we hope will be wider progress.”

The Macallan Artisan Collective

The Artisan Apprenticeship Fund is delivered through The Macallan Artisan Collective, a creative forum for likeminded master makers to network, exchange ideas, innovate and collaborate via live gatherings and digital events.

Established in 2021, it champions and celebrates the artisans, their philosophies, knowledge and skills as well as the critical role they play in local and global economies.

The Macallan created the Artisan Apprenticeship Fund in recognition of the need to preserve and safeguard legacy crafts, trades, skills, and values to support employment for generations to come.

Proceeds for the fund have been generated primarily through the auction of The Reach 81-year-old single malt which fetched £300,000 at Sotheby’s in October.

Elizabeth McMillan, Head of Insight and Sustainability at The Macallan, said: “Glasstorm shares our dedication to craftsmanship and quality, and we are proud to play a part in helping to train and guide the next generation of artisans within this established business.

“The Macallan holds a deep affinity with all luxury artisans and master makers. Dedication to creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and collaboration are a key part of our brand DNA.”