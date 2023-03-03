Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He was the Aberdeen promoter who brought American superstar James Brown to Scotland for the first time in 1993.

And Duncan Hendry, who has died at the age of 72, was also involved with many of the biggest names in the entertainment world, including Sting, Elvis Costello, Jools Holland and his Big Band, and Dame Edna Everage during his long career.

As the former chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, Mr Hendry worked in the cultural sector for more than 30 years as a festival director and programmer of some of Scotland’s largest theatres and arts venues.

Duncan brought James Brown to Scotland

He was also chief executive of His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall from 1999 to 2012, and played an instrumental part in moving both venues into a charitable trust, forming Aberdeen Performing Arts in 2004.

And, as evidence of his commitment to to the philosophy: “The show must go on”, he was also a founding trustee of the Lemon Tree, and stepped in to save the venue and incorporate it within APA in 2007.

Mr Hendry was responsible for firmly establishing HMT as the home of the West End in the north-east with visits from many of the biggest touring productions. He conceived and produced the trilogy of classic novel adaptations – Sunset Song, The Silver Darlings and The Cone Gatherers – between 2008 and 2012, which opened in Aberdeen before touring Scotland and appearing at the Edinburgh Festivals.

Earlier in his career, he was the artistic director of Aberdeen Alternative Festival from 1988 to 1997, a multi-arts event which took place every October in Aberdeen. It featured an eclectic mix of theatre, dance, comedy, music and visual arts in venues across the city and grew to become one of the largest festivals in Scotland.

And he defied those who claimed it would never happen when he orchestrated the arrival of James Brown to the Aberdeen Exhibition Centre in October 1993.

The hardest working man in showbiz!

In 2012, he left Aberdeen to take up the role of chief executive of Festival City Theatres Trust, which later became Capital Theatres, prior to his retirement in 2019. But one of his colleagues said on Friday: “Duncan did so much for the arts it was extraordinary”.

That included being a former member and chairman of Edinburgh Cultural Venues Group, chairman of Lung Ha Theatre Company, a board member of Eden Court Highlands in Inverness, Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival, and Creative Scotland, and a member of the King’s Theatre Campaign Board.

Craig Pike, the chairman of APA, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Duncan Hendry. I send our deepest condolences to Duncan’s family at this very sad time. He will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to the arts, and all that he achieved for Aberdeen Performing Arts.’

APA’s chief executive, Jane Spiers, said: “Duncan was an immensely influential cultural leader, hugely respected and much loved.

He was a trusted friend and colleague

“His legacy in Aberdeen is outstanding as Director of Aberdeen Alternative Festival and chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“I was privileged to follow in his giant footsteps and to inherit a flourishing company he built from the ground up. Duncan was a trusted friend and as a colleague, so generous and giving with his time and wisdom. All of us here at Aberdeen Performing Arts send our heartfelt condolences to Duncan’s family and loved ones.”

The funeral will take place in Edinburgh, with further details to be announced.