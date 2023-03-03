Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry

By Neil Drysdale
March 3, 2023, 6:00 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:10 pm
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.

He was the Aberdeen promoter who brought American superstar James Brown to Scotland for the first time in 1993.

And Duncan Hendry, who has died at the age of 72, was also involved with many of the biggest names in the entertainment world, including Sting, Elvis Costello, Jools Holland and his Big Band, and Dame Edna Everage during his long career.

As the former chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, Mr Hendry worked in the cultural sector for more than 30 years as a festival director and programmer of some of Scotland’s largest theatres and arts venues.

Celebrating 10 years of the Aberdeen Alternative Festival are festival staff, director Duncan Hendry (centre) with marketing man Martin Forsyth and administrator Helen Jones. 

Duncan brought James Brown to Scotland

He was also chief executive of His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall from 1999 to 2012, and played an instrumental part in moving both venues into a charitable trust, forming Aberdeen Performing Arts in 2004.

And, as evidence of his commitment to to the philosophy: “The show must go on”, he was also a founding trustee of the Lemon Tree, and stepped in to save the venue and incorporate it within APA in 2007.

Mr Hendry was responsible for firmly establishing HMT as the home of the West End in the north-east with visits from many of the biggest touring productions. He conceived and produced the trilogy of classic novel adaptations – Sunset Song, The Silver Darlings and The Cone Gatherers – between 2008 and 2012, which opened in Aberdeen before touring Scotland and appearing at the Edinburgh Festivals.

Duncan Hendry at the Aberdeen International Youth Festival.

Earlier in his career, he was the artistic director of Aberdeen Alternative Festival from 1988 to 1997, a multi-arts event which took place every October in Aberdeen. It featured an eclectic mix of theatre, dance, comedy, music and visual arts in venues across the city and grew to become one of the largest festivals in Scotland.

And he defied those who claimed it would never happen when he orchestrated the arrival of James Brown to the Aberdeen Exhibition Centre in October 1993.

The hardest working man in showbiz!

In 2012, he left Aberdeen to take up the role of chief executive of Festival City Theatres Trust, which later became Capital Theatres, prior to his retirement in 2019. But one of his colleagues said on Friday: “Duncan did so much for the arts it was extraordinary”.

That included being a former member and chairman of Edinburgh Cultural Venues Group, chairman of Lung Ha Theatre Company, a board member of Eden Court Highlands in Inverness, Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival, and Creative Scotland, and a member of the King’s Theatre Campaign Board.

Duncan Hendry was instrumental in Aberdeen arts for 30 years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Craig Pike, the chairman of APA, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Duncan Hendry. I send our deepest condolences to Duncan’s family at this very sad time. He will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to the arts, and all that he achieved for Aberdeen Performing Arts.’

APA’s chief executive, Jane Spiers, said: “Duncan was an immensely influential cultural leader, hugely respected and much loved.

He was a trusted friend and colleague

“His legacy in Aberdeen is outstanding as Director of Aberdeen Alternative Festival and chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“I was privileged to follow in his giant footsteps and to inherit a flourishing company he built from the ground up. Duncan was a trusted friend and as a colleague, so generous and giving with his time and wisdom. All of us here at Aberdeen Performing Arts send our heartfelt condolences to Duncan’s family and loved ones.”

The funeral will take place in Edinburgh, with further details to be announced.

