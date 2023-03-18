Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week

By Lauren Jack
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
OK, hear us out. Let’s throw out all the pillows and replace them with cats! Poppy certainly likes the idea! Murdo makes a very comfy cushion at Gillian Burnett’s in Blackburn.
OK, hear us out. Let’s throw out all the pillows and replace them with cats! Poppy certainly likes the idea! Murdo makes a very comfy cushion at Gillian Burnett’s in Blackburn.

Cheeky but too cute to refuse, Poppy and her pillow Murdo make the best Pet Portrait of the week.

The pair prove cats can be just as sweet and affectionate as man’s best friend, and we’re sure owner Gillian Burnett in Blackburn will spoil them with the £50 Pet Planet voucher.

And though our other entrants have just missed out on that sweet reward, we can still see them jumping for joy – as vivacious vizsla Rosza and brilliant beagle Cullen show.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present the world’s first flying dog! Vivacious vizsla Rosza took to the skies at White Cow Wood near Strichen while out with Scott Skinner from Fraserburgh.

And if you’re looking to devote more attention to adorable pets, may we suggest Humphrey Jr the goat or even stylish kitten Simba?

Pet Portraits of the week

Beagle Cullen has leapt into our hearts! The joyful jumper lives in Rosehearty with Bert Henderson.
What a lovely dog statue Diane Anderson of Perth found near Crieff. Oh, no, it’s actually Layla, who’s so lovely she looks like a work of art!
The grass is always greener, they say. Not for Tilly. The happy lass clearly loves the grass she has at Rodger Anderson’s in Carnoustie.
So, apparently, not only is this chair meant for humans, it’s meant for the humans next door! Glitch takes over Jennifer Leiper’s neighbour’s conservatory in Aberdeen.
Poor Humphrey Jnr lost his dad before he was born, then was rejected by his mum. But luckily, he has Bib Harrold to love and bottlefeed him in Wick. You’re a star, Humph.
Shhh… We’re being hunted… But to be honest, we want be caught by wonderful Willow, who lives in the Carse of Gowrie with Willeen Ann Hunter.
Liam Martin says this is Simba with a birthday badge… But we think it’s actually the rosette for bestest, most fluffy coat ever! Stylish Simba lives with Liam and Megan in Inverurie.
Too right, Penny. Duvet days rule! Pretty Penny lives in Aberdeen with Alexander Hay.
Lucky Bailey has his own den in Banchory! Murray took this lovely pic at Lorna Coutts’.
Dashing Duke lives up to his aristocratic name in this fabulous photo from Kelly Urquhart. The noble Labrador is master of all he surveys in a snowy St Fergus.
Now, this is what we call pretty in pink! Terrific Tilly takes pride of place at Craigievar Castle while out with Sarah Macfarlane from Aberdeen.
At just eight weeks old, golden girl Darcey has got to be the most adorable thing in Haster, Caithness… Or anywhere actually! Lucky George and Alison Duncan get to see her every day.
Poppy is an official picket dog! The cutie campaigns for Craig Dempster of Aberdeen.
Picture the cosiest, comfiest place you can. Got it? Now forget it and look at Chloe the cocker spaniel in her blanket instead. Better, isn’t it? The lovely lass lives with Ali Leighton in Dunfermline.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
My Week in 5 Pictures: Take a look at how Visit Inverness Loch Ness…
Aberdeen success coach reveals the secret to living a happy life
What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City…
George Mitchell: Behind the locked doors of Broadmoor
Yvie Burnett ups her step count and says singers have to be so careful

1
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
Aberdeenshire mum: 'I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
'A loving and amazing father': Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Man who sold his 'shed' for £42,000 says it's a bittersweet sale
5
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
7
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in 'brutal' Inverurie bar attack
9
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…
Exclusive: An inside look at the possible future of Scottish qualifications
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
Peterhead boss David Robertson sees a bright future ahead for Blue Toon
The Hoof GP: How Graeme Parker has become a global internet sensation

