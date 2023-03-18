Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheeky but too cute to refuse, Poppy and her pillow Murdo make the best Pet Portrait of the week.

The pair prove cats can be just as sweet and affectionate as man’s best friend, and we’re sure owner Gillian Burnett in Blackburn will spoil them with the £50 Pet Planet voucher.

And though our other entrants have just missed out on that sweet reward, we can still see them jumping for joy – as vivacious vizsla Rosza and brilliant beagle Cullen show.

And if you’re looking to devote more attention to adorable pets, may we suggest Humphrey Jr the goat or even stylish kitten Simba?

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.