Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David McClean: Avoid eco-anxiety by joining the fight against climate change

Projects to help and future-proof the environment come about not just through invention and power, but also through belief.

Image: DisobeyArt/Shutterstock
Image: DisobeyArt/Shutterstock
By David McClean

The impacts of climate change and accounts of climate disasters surround us. Becoming overwhelmed about future predictions and harbouring a sense of hopelessness could be forgiven, in the face of it all.

Eco-anxiety, or chronic fear of environmental doom, has risen in our student populations over recent years. However, human innovation and scientific capability are key attributes in the fight against eco-anxiety.

Only 70 years ago, London was routinely enveloped in a thick, choking smog, caused primarily by industrial pollution. Yet, today, the skies above the city are much clearer, with the belching chimneys consigned to the past.

Now, society is increasingly engaging with today’s challenges. Did you know that scientists have generated power from living plants, or that it is predicted that the hole in the ozone layer – a major global concern at the end of last century – will be substantially restored by 2060? The first is the result of scientific excellence and ingenuity, the second the combination of science and political commitment.

Projects like these come about not just through invention and power, but also through belief. We may all have negative feelings sometimes, but we must avoid apathy and believe that we can make a difference. Because we can.

Problem-solvers start by acquiring knowledge

The power of collective care is captured in Mary Robinson’s inspiring book, Climate Justice: a diverse collection of grassroots stories celebrating humble ideas of local impact that catalyse wider action and political will. The extraordinary belief, tenacity, and resourcefulness exemplified in the stories reminded me that no idea, or nobody, is too small to effect change.

Action often precedes policy and is, indeed, instrumental in igniting a political spark. The people behind each project recognised their ability to act, which empowered them to take action. They did not wait for political forces to align, but exercised their agency in ways that exposed the problems as well as potential solutions, until those in power, at whatever level, took note.

Group of children sitting at North East Climate Week 2023
Eco games, performances, interactive sessions and more will all be part of Climate Week North East 2023. Image: Nescan

Those problem-solvers, people like you and I, started by acquiring knowledge. Whether you are anxious about the world and what the future brings or informed and already active, learning is the ingredient that brings proportion to problems and increases confidence, agency, and the power to effect change.

Climate Week North East (March 24 to April 2) will involve several events to educate the public about sustainability. RGU is also developing climate literacy training for all students and staff, providing that first foothold in developing the confidence and perspective to contribute positively to our collective future.

Above all, in the words of Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, we should all remain “stubbornly optimistic”. The more we know, the more we can achieve.

Professor David McClean is strategic lead for embedding sustainability at RGU

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…
Newly-elected leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf, with Neil Gray (left) and Shona Robison, arriving at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Humza Yousaf faces baptism of fire to win over Scottish voters
We have to be careful of the language we use when it comes to encouraging healthy eating in children. Image: DCT design team/PA
Lindsay Razaq: Balancing the scales when giving children right message over healthy eating
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she arrived for her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's legacy, cleaning up Union Street and Scotland's water industry
We must all work together to make Union Street a better place. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: We must all talk about how to build a great future for…
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Susan Forrest, Billy Watson and Gemma McAndrew of SAMH outside Paisley Abbey for the charity's centenary celebration (Image: Chris Watt Photography/SAMH)
Judith Deacons: After 100 years of standing up for mental health, there is still…
Outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband and former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell (Image: Andrew Milligan/Shutterstock)
David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections
2
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
The Seafood Bothy owner is speaking out after fears about "scary" Stonehaven lobsters sunk her plans
What a week: Lobsters rock on and comrades get their claws out

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented