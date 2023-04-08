George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: The preconceptions of others

We all bleed the same colour, so why does so much prejudice exist in the world?

We should always challenge preconceptions and prejudice. Image: Shutterstock.
We should always challenge preconceptions and prejudice. Image: Shutterstock.
By George Mitchell

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, preconception is “an idea or opinion formed before enough information is available to form it correctly”.

We also may call this ignorance, which can be described as a “lack of knowledge, education or awareness”.

There’s ignorance and there’s ignorance. First up, the not-so-important stuff.

Here are some of the questions I’ve been asked when on my travels, once I told people I was Scottish and or British.

“But you’re wearing trousers. Where is your kilt?”

“Do you have electricity in Scotland?”

“Do you know the Queen?”

“Whereabout in Ireland is Scotland?”

All true by the way.

To the bunch of guys in the mosque compound in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, I explained about the kilt and how it is usually only worn at certain special occasions.

To the “do you have electricity in Scotland” question, asked with honesty by a guy in Tatarstan, Russia, I replied: “No not yet, but we hope very soon!”

“Do you know the Queen?” asked the very excited American guy I met decades ago in Hong Kong. I replied: “Why yes of course, we are neighbours.” Technically true, for in the summer she used to reside at Balmoral.

Neighbours: Technically George and Queen Elizabeth II lived in the same area. Image: PRESS ASSOCIATION.

“Where about in Ireland is Scotland?” asked the chap in Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestine. This one puzzled me, and by that I mean whether to laugh, shake my head, be honest or tell a porky.

I simply told him to Google it.

But I’ve also been guilty of ignorance. I first went to Russia in 1993, not long after the USSR had been dismantled. As a young man, from watching the news, the only thing I knew about Russia was that they had scary nuclear weapon parades through Red Square.

And of course, I knew for a “fact” that Russia was always covered in snow and freezing cold.

Oh, and it was always grey, dull and depressing.

Imagine my shock then when I first walked into and stood in Red Square. It was so colourful – and no snow. It was summer and around 25 degrees C. I felt rather silly, and my preconceptions quickly melted away.

Having said that, Red Square is not red, neither is it square.

Moscow’s Red Square – without snow. Image: Shutterstock.

Why do we have preconceptions of others? Why do we generalise? I don’t know.

Possibly from our own experiences, but I’d say it’s more about the society we live in. If someone in our family, or friends, or school, pushes a certain view of another group of people, there’s a good chance we will latch on to it. Especially when we are young and impressionable.

Yet, it’s easy for us all to say: “Oh, but I’m not prejudiced at all!”

Hmm, how would we react when, if walking down a street at night by ourselves, we see coming walking the other way, four young guys in hoodies?

We glance across the street, and on the other side are four sweet old ladies on their way back from a church meeting. Do we cross the street or keep walking towards the hoodies?

Maybe for our personal safety, and just to be sure, it may be best to cross the street to be beside the sweet old ladies. But then again, if we do so, are we not guilty of preconception or stereotyping of these young guys?

Would you cross the street to get away from a group of hoodies? Image: Shutterstock.

Do people still tell Irish jokes these days? No idea, probably not allowed to due to discrimination. When I was growing up, it seemed that every other day there was another Irish joke going around. And they always had a Scotsman, Englishman and Irishman in them.

“A Scotsman, Englishman and Irishman walked into a bar…”

Remember those? I found them hilarious, but even at young age, I wondered why was it that the Irish guy was always called out as the idiot? I never found an answer. But I’ve met loads of Irish people over the years and they are far from stupid.

I’m sure you’ve all heard the following phrases used over the years.

“Germans are all arrogant and unfriendly.”

“French people are rude, especially café owners!”

“Americans are all stupid.”

All ridiculously wrong of course. The Germans are a wonderful people, a highly intelligent people, and super friendly. And from time I’ve spent in Paris, I actually found the café owners to be way more polite compared to many establishments in London.

As for Americans being stupid, I’d seriously doubt if they are any more stupid than some folk from our own country.

The preconception that all Americans are stupid is, well, stupid. Image: Shutterstock.

There’s a lot of preconceptions and generalising of us Scots also. Ginger hair, kilt wearing, passionate/aggressive, loud, and of course drunk.

Take Willie the janitor on the cartoon the Simpsons, whom I’ve written about previously. Although the Indian shopkeeper character Apu is now not voiced by a white actor due it being racist/stereotypical, Willie continues to be portrayed as an angry, drunk, kilt-wearing jock.

Doesn’t bother me one bit, I love him, he’s my favourite character. But it does smack of one rule for one set of people, and one for another.

But on to the serious side of ignorance, the bad, nasty side.

For example, hate groups in America like the KKK. Yes, sadly they still exist. And look at what is happening more and more in Israel/Palestine with civilian Jews and Muslims randomly killing each other, simply because of the preconceptions that each side has about the other. Senseless violence, the lot of it.

“No Blacks, No Irish.” Apparently, it was quite commonplace in the UK, even as late as the 1960s, for small guesthouse owners to display signs such as this outside their establishments.

How truly awful. Unbelievable ignorance. Thankfully we’ve evolved since then.

The Roma, or gypsies, are a much-persecuted and often hated people. I’ve spent much time over the years in Hungary, Slovakia and Romania where the Roma come in for so much abuse, both verbal and physical.

No one seems to like them and they are pushed from pillar to post. They all get tarred with the same brush whether they’ve individually done something wrong or not.

Roma people have been persecuted wherever they have gone. Image: Shutterstock.

And look what’s currently happening in Russia. The hatred whipped up by the Kremlin has resulted in some Russians calling for all Ukrainians to be killed, even children. The state-controlled Russian media is hammering home: All Russians = good. All Ukrainians = bad.

Be it Jews, Muslims, gay people, black people, Roma, the French, the English, heck take any group you like, my statement time and time again the world over when I’m chatting with someone who suddenly says, for example: “I don’t like Italians!” I always say:
“Wow that’s impressive. I never realised you’ve met them all individually and gotten to know them one on one.”

Honestly, it doesn’t matter what group of people is being vilified and by whom, this line works a treat. It stops even the most rabid person in his or her tracks. Try it.

Surely humanity would be far better if we saw the individual and not the label or box that society has put them into.

At the end of the day, we all bleed the same colour.

Talking about stereotypes, and talking about Germans, sshh: “Don’t mention the war…” You may have missed this wonderful/awful news, delete as you see fit. I hear that John Cleese is about to write a brand-new series of Britain’s all-time favourite comedy, Fawlty Towers.

To say I have mixed emotions about that would be the understatement of the year.

Next week – You cannot recreate perfection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Jake Quickenden who is running the TCS London Marathon for Sarcoma UK (PA)
Jake Quickenden to dress as bone for London Marathon in memory of little brother
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham in March (Jacob King/PA)
Four-day walkout by junior doctors ‘could see 250,000 appointments postponed’
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCANE: It's a juggling act, it is
World-record-breaking cyclist Jenny Graham in her home city of Inverness. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Inverness cyclist Jenny Graham made history with 'coffee first, then the world'
Nature Watch: Bewitched by the natural treasures of the sea
Aberdeen FC director Willie Garner got checked for prostate cancer after hearing a friend discuss symptoms. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for…
George Mair was diagnosed with cancer after his brother. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Brave model to show off his 'dad dancing' at charity fashion show
YL 0804 05 Pet pics From: Catherine Davidson Subject: Hi there, My three dogs would love to be published! Leo - black and white husky Quinn - grey and white husky Sadie - Bernese mountain dog All photos taken on our farm in Echt Aberdeenshire Catherine Wilson Braigiewell Farm Echt AB32 6US
Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week's prize

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children

Editor's Picks

Most Commented