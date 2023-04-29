Profile: Danielle Jam is packing a lot into her performance in new Dracula stage play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Danielle Jam is packing a lot into her performance in new Dracula stage play

The Aberdeen actress takes the lead role in a striking new adaptation of the Gothic chiller by north-east writer Morna Pearson.

Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam is appearing in a new National Theatre of Scotland production.
Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam is appearing in a new National Theatre of Scotland production.
By Neil Drysdale

Danielle Jam has never forgotten the thrill of her first experience of the smell of greasepaint and being transported into another world.

The Aberdonian was just 10 when she watched a friend play one of the ugly sisters in the pantomime Cinderella at a local drama group. And she marvelled at the way he looked as if he was having so much fun; smiling and laughing in a collaborative tableau.

Danielle soon joined the same group and freely admits she became ‘hooked’ on performing. She also joined Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre and her involvement in amateur shows and school productions intensified her passion for acting.

This is her biggest venture so far

Nothing has changed since these early days, but her lustre has grown, whether appearing on television or becoming a regular with the National Theatre of Scotland.

And now, she will take on a leading role in a thrilling new adaptation of Dracula by acclaimed Scottish playwright Morna Pearson, directed by Olivier award-winning Sally Cookson, which is being brought to a variety of venues across Scotland and England by the NTS later this year in a unique co-production with Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Danielle Jam was one of the leads in HMT’s pantomime in the winter of 2022. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Set in a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning places the main character at the centre of the action, trying to escape the horrors she has experienced, retelling her encounters with the most terrifying of beasts: Dracula.

It’s a bold enterprise which is replete with Elgin-born Pearson’s trademark humour, theatricality, and penchant for the strange, the shocking and the grotesque. The production celebrates the novel’s gothic horror origins while, in a radical twist, it allows audiences to view the story through the eyes of Mina Murray and the patients.

Original novel had north-east roots

For many years, Dracula has been associated with Whitby and Transylvania, but recent research suggests that Aberdeenshire played a significant part in shaping the structure and atmosphere of Bram Stoker’s famous novel, and in particular Slains Castle, which features an octagonal room like the one described by the author in the seminal work.

And, as you might imagine, given the source material, Danielle, who is currently touring with NTS in Kidnapped, is relishing the opportunity to get her teeth into this new part.

Danielle Jam will star in a new adaptation of Morna Pearson’s “Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning”. Pic: NTS.

She says: “It’s a new perspective, it’s being told from the point of view of my character, Mina, and her experience with this creature who is free from physical danger, death and societal constraints, and how that influences her at her lowest point.

“I am really looking forward to how it’s going to look onstage especially with the horror elements and the challenge that’s going to bring as an actor.

“I first saw Sally’s work in Aberdeen and read Morna’s plays at university. So I feel incredibly lucky to now get to work with them both and start the tour in my home city.”

Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam starred in the stage production of James IV: Queen Of The Fight.

The stage is in her blood

The stage is in Danielle’s blood – she relished studying Shakespearean, Greek and Restoration plays while she was a student at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

And while Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning doesn’t have its world premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen until the start of September, as the prelude to touring in Glasgow, Stirling, Inverness, Dundee, Edinburgh, Coventry and Liverpool, there’s no doubt she is savouring her involvement in this eagerly-awaited production.

Indeed, her schedule is like her name: jam-packed. And one suspects it is only going to become busier in the future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern
49-year-old Stephen Bowie credits partner, Julie, for her "amazing" support over the years. Image credit: Stephen Bowie
Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert's 'disgusting' comments
George has been travelling by plane for years, but isn't quite as comfortable in the air as he used to be. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Flying really is the safest mode of transport - just ask the…
The Stamping Ground is set for a tour across Scotland. Supplied by The Stamping Ground/The Corner Shop PR.
Adapting Runrig's songs for The Stamping Ground was 'labour of love' for John Kielty
Stuart Groundwater is looking forward to appearing on the Brave catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
'I needed some persuasion': Unlikely model puts on a Brave face as he prepares…
President Joe Biden meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Naval Base Point Loma, Monday, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
What we learned this week about Biden's new bid, farewell to Len and Harry…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shaun McGregor.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Reveller left two strangers injured in unprovoked Prohibition assaults
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Post Thumbnail
'She was so happy with her big, friendly smile. That was my last memory…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
'Unbelievable powerhouse' Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock

Editor's Picks

Most Commented