Kidnapped: Malcolm Cumming set to wow Inverness audience in new version of classic tale

A new take on Robert Louis Stevenson's Kidnapped is headed for Eden Court Theatre in Inverness.

By Scott Begbie
Kidnapped will be showing at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness. Photo credit Mihaela Bodlovic.
Kidnapped will be showing at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness. Photo credit Mihaela Bodlovic.

It’s Kidnapped – but not the way you’ve ever seen Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic swashbuckling done before.

After all, the version rocking up at Eden Court next week is billed as a coming-of-age rom-com, complete with 20th  century pop music – and audiences will love it, said Inverness-raised actor Malcom Cumming, who plays the dashing rogue, Alan Breck Stewart.

“It might sound like a cliché but you can expect the unexpected”, said Malcolm, adding this new version of Kidnapped has been penned by by Isobel McArthur, whose take on Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) wowed West End audiences and picked up an Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

“It’s this lively, multi-rolling cast, bringing an atmosphere that maybe doesn’t seem like the quintessential roaming the landscape over weeks and months – this is a version that comes at you thick and fast.

“It has a lot of laughs, a lot of energy and any writer who can make you laugh can also tug your heartstrings.”

Malcolm Cumming is appearing in Kidnapped. Photo by Julie Howden.

‘Looking at it through a different lens’

And this version of Kidnapped also has a few twists, not least reframing the relationship between the two protagonists, Davie Balfour and Alan Breck, as a romance as the pair roam the landscape of a post 1745 Scotland still reeling from the Jacobite rising.

But Malcolm says there is nothing in this version that cannot be found in Stevenson’s original story of Davie, who leaves home for the first time to solve a family mystery and is swept away on adventure.

“The research that has gone into this has been so meticulous,” said Malcolm. “What this adaptation of Kidnapped does is examine the story and the relationships in light of our acceptance and understanding of relationships today to create a modern and extremely faithful retelling of the story.

“Essentially there are two men who are pulling through several near-death experiences, traipsing across the countryside, kissing each other on the lips, telling each other they love each other and fighting constantly. All of that is all there in the novel, it all happens.

“It is just looking at it through a different lens. In the modern world, those characters would not have had to hide in the same way as a piece of literature of its time.”

Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming from Kidnapped. Photo credit James Chapelard.

‘Singing in Gaelic was so exciting’

Malcolm is loving playing Breck, one of the most iconic and dashing characters in Scottish literature… so is he channeling his inner Errol Flynn?

“Maybe a Poundshop Errol Flynn,” he laughed. “But for me, my family are from the West Coast so it’s amazing to be working in Gaelic in the theatre. It was my mother’s mother tongue.”

Malcolm said there is a mix of Gaelic asides and songs in Kidnapped – plus a surprise.

“Not to spoil it, but there’s a great translation of a song everyone will recognise, know and love. When I realised we were going to be singing it in Gaelic it was so exciting.”

Kidnapped has just completed an acclaimed run at the Traverse in Edinburgh before hitting the road on a tour that will take in Perth, Newcastle, Brighton and, of course, Eden Court – running there from Wednesday April 26 to Saturday April 29.

Kidnapped is headed for Eden Court Theatre in Inverness. Photo credit Mihaela Bodlovic.

Homecoming to Eden Court

For Malcolm, the Inverness dates will be a homecoming to a theatre venue which he credits for starting him on his career that has included roles in acclaimed shows such as The Stamping Ground and James IV: Queen Of The Fight.

“The first time I was ever on stage was the Empire Theatre back in the 1990s. It’s where I caught the bug and Eden Court outreach was fundamental in giving me a wealth of experience and my development into the arts.”

And Malcolm reckons he couldn’t have a finer show to entertain his home audience with than Kidnapped.

“First and foremost, it’s a great night at the theatre. Most of all the show is just about being a celebration and if the audience feel that, it’s all we can hope for.”

For more information and tickets for Kidnapped at Eden Court visit eden-court.co.uk

Malcolm Cumming plays Alan Breck Stewart. Photo credit: Laurence Winram.

 

 

 

