The Last Fish in the Sea: Aberdeen playwright Laura Miller shines a light on climate change

Playwright Laura Miller has created The Last Fish In The Sea, set in 2050 when climate change decimated life in the world's oceans.

By Scott Begbie
director and cast of The Last Fish in the Sea
Director Stewart Aitken with Louise Ludgate (left) who plays Dr Dolly and Chelsea Grace who is playing her niece Megan.

Playwright Laura Miller knows about suffering for her art – she took a boat trip off the coast of Aberdeen, despite suffering from seasickness.

But it was well worth it as part of the research into her first full-length play, The Last Fish In The Sea, which will be at The Lemon Tree on Saturday May 6.

“I went out in a boat – well it was a dolphin cruise – so I could immerse myself in that environment, even though I get quite seasick,” said Laura.

“But it was a change of perception right away. You feel so far away from everything and when you see the land appearing you feel stuck there.”

Play is set in 2050

The experience helped Laura create The Last Fish In The Sea, which is set in 2050 when climate change has decimated life in the world’s oceans. But the world’s last working marine biologist clings to hope and takes a final voyage on the North Sea.

Laura said: “It’s about what the world would like if we discovered there were no fish left.  But it’s also about Dr Dolly Freeland, the last marine biologist left and her younger niece who’s unsure of her place in the world.

“So it’s about listening to nature and who we are and how climate change will also affect our personal relationships and how we see ourselves in the world.”

The director with cast members of The Last Fish in the Sea. Image: Laura Miller

While the work springs from her own imagination, Laura – who has written several short plays before for the Lemon Tree as well as contributed to Aberdeen Student Show scripts – did research the subject, beyond her boat trip.

“I spoke to a marine biologist at Aberdeen University and did a lot of reading. But a lot of it is imagined because we can’t know for sure what is going to happen,” she said.

The Last Fish In The Sea’s first outing will be a script-in-hand performance for the two actors on stage and it will be followed by a chance to discuss the play.

Hopes to bring it to wider audience

“Being script-in-hand is more for the actors to feel comfortable, but we have a week to rehearse, so maybe they won’t need them by then,” said Laura, adding the reaction of the audience will help develop the play further.

“It maybe needs another few drafts, but it’s pretty solid where it is at,” said Laura, adding the play is not staged and the actors will be in normal clothes, not costumes.

Laura is working with Aberdeen’s Ten Feet Tall Theatre to bring her work to the stage and is quick to sing the praises of the company.

Laura Miller’s play The Last Fish in the Sea will be showing at The Lemon Tree. Image: Laura Miller

“I always enjoy working with them. They are so professional and caring and are really about supporting playwrights and theatre in Aberdeen,” she said.

“I think it’s important to have a professional company like them in the city, because there isn’t really much in terms of new theatre. It’s all musical based.”

Laura hopes that after its premiere at The Lemon Tree, The Last Fish In The Sea can find a wider audience.

“There is some talk between me and Ten Feet Tall to maybe try to tour it,” said Laura.

Play is a launch for Laura

It is a lofty ambition for Laura’s first full-length play and the start of her career in writing.

“This project was me launching myself as a professional with my first full-length commission and I would like to keep going with that.”

So what will be her next project?

The Last Fish in the Sea will be showing in Aberdeen. Image: Laura Miller

“I’m going to think about that next week,” laughed Laura, adding her focus is completely on The Last Fish In The Sea and putting it in front of an audience for the first time.

“I hope people enjoy and maybe think of the issues for the future, but it’s not in any way sort of preachy or this could happen if don’t make changes now.”

The Last Fish In The Sea is at The Lemon Tree on Saturday May 6 at 7pm. For information and tickets visit aberdeenboxoffice.com or call 01224 641122.

