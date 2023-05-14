My week in 5 pictures: What the cast of Strictly Ballroom got up to as they prepare to waltz into Aberdeen next week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Cooper is preparing to waltz into Aberdeen along with the rest of the cast of Strictly Ballroom: The Musical next week.

Originally from Edinburgh, he trained at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts before performing on cruise ships across the globe.

Kieran plays Wayne in Strictly Ballroom which is currently touring across the country.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning film, the musical was directed by Craig Revel Horwood and is packed full of famous faces including Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and Coronation Street star Fay Brookes.

We caught up with Kieran ahead of the Aberdeen leg of the tour next week.

Backstage getting ready with Kevin Clifton.

Recording some backing vocals for the show.

I took a trip to the Blackpool Ballroom with my gran so we could have a dance together.

A lovely cast day out on the pier for some much needed down time. I am grateful to have all these people with me.

Backstage at Strictly Ballroom getting to wear a new costume for the first time. Channeling my inner Elvis.

Strictly Ballroom will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday May 15 to Saturday May 20.

For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.