Aberdeen’s SNP chief Alex Nicoll quits as council co-leader

Aberdeen’s SNP chief Alex Nicoll has announced he is standing down as the city’s council co-leader.

Mr Nicoll revealed he won’t seek reelection at his party’s AGM on Monday, meaning a new leader will be chosen.

He will briefly carry on as council chief once his replacement is picked by the party until they can formally take over as head of the local authority.

Council insiders said the local SNP group had been left “reeling” after locals reacted furiously to controversial budget cuts earlier in the year.

But Mr Nicoll insisted he had simply decided now was the best time for him to step back due to the time-consuming demands of the role.

He told us he had taken time to reflect on his position as he gets older after turning 65 last week.

Mr Nicoll’s administration endured a huge backlash over the controversial decision to shut libraries and swimming pools in the city.

Just days ago campaigners launched legal action in their desperate fight to undo the closures.

Council sources claimed there had been “ruptures” within the SNP as a result of the long-running cuts row.

Mr Nicoll has served as joint Aberdeen council chief alongside Lib Dem Ian Yuill for just under one year after his party’s success in the 2022 local elections.

The SNP picked up 20 seats after gaining one extra councillor, a record result for the party in Aberdeen which let them oust the ruling Labour and Tory coalition.

In a statement, Mr Nicoll said: “It has been a real honour to lead this council and to serve the good folk of Aberdeen.

“I turned 65 last week and I have taken some time since then to reflect on what I want to do and commit to going forward.

“After discussions with my family and friends, I have decided not to seek re-election as leader at the SNP group’s upcoming AGM.

“I am incredibly thankful to the many people who have supported me on my journey, which has taken me from growing up in Heathryfold to leading Aberdeen City Council.”

Despite stepping down as local SNP leader, Mr Nicoll said he has no plans to quit as a councillor in the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward.

The outgoing Aberdeen party chief was first elected in October 2015, and he later took on the top job in January 2020.

He succeeded Stephen Flynn in the role after the current SNP Westminster chief was elected to the House of Commons in 2019.

In March, Mr Flynn slated his party’s decision to slash free music tuition funding in the city.

Mr Nicoll has not formally backed a candidate to replace him, but reckons his party will quickly be able to rally around a new leader.

SNP councillors Christian Allard, Alex McLellan and Miranda Radley have all been tipped as possible contenders for the role.