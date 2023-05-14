Aberdeen’s SNP chief Alex Nicoll quits as council co-leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s SNP chief Alex Nicoll quits as council co-leader

Council insiders said the local SNP group had been left “reeling” after locals reacted furiously to controversial budget cuts earlier in the year.

By Justin Bowie
Alex Nicoll is quitting as Aberdeen Council's co-leader. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s SNP chief Alex Nicoll has announced he is standing down as the city’s council co-leader.

Mr Nicoll revealed he won’t seek reelection at his party’s AGM on Monday, meaning a new leader will be chosen.

He will briefly carry on as council chief once his replacement is picked by the party until they can formally take over as head of the local authority.

But Mr Nicoll insisted he had simply decided now was the best time for him to step back due to the time-consuming demands of the role.

He told us he had taken time to reflect on his position as he gets older after turning 65 last week.

Mr Nicoll’s administration endured a huge backlash over the controversial decision to shut libraries and swimming pools in the city.

Just days ago campaigners launched legal action in their desperate fight to undo the closures.

Council sources claimed there had been “ruptures” within the SNP as a result of the long-running cuts row.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, the SNP group leader, said the public would be 'astounded' by the shortfall, measured against the 2,000 council house promise.
Mr Nicoll became the council’s co-leader last May. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Nicoll has served as joint Aberdeen council chief alongside Lib Dem Ian Yuill for just under one year after his party’s success in the 2022 local elections.

The SNP picked up 20 seats after gaining one extra councillor, a record result for the party in Aberdeen which let them oust the ruling Labour and Tory coalition.

In a statement, Mr Nicoll said: “It has been a real honour to lead this council and to serve the good folk of Aberdeen.

“I turned 65 last week and I have taken some time since then to reflect on what I want to do and commit to going forward.

“After discussions with my family and friends, I have decided not to seek re-election as leader at the SNP group’s upcoming AGM.

“I am incredibly thankful to the many people who have supported me on my journey, which has taken me from growing up in Heathryfold to leading Aberdeen City Council.”

Despite stepping down as local SNP leader, Mr Nicoll said he has no plans to quit as a councillor in the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward.

The outgoing Aberdeen party chief was first elected in October 2015, and he later took on the top job in January 2020.

Stephen Flynn was the previous local SNP leader. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He succeeded Stephen Flynn in the role after the current SNP Westminster chief was elected to the House of Commons in 2019.

In March, Mr Flynn slated his party’s decision to slash free music tuition funding in the city.

Mr Nicoll has not formally backed a candidate to replace him, but reckons his party will quickly be able to rally around a new leader.

SNP councillors Christian Allard, Alex McLellan and Miranda Radley have all been tipped as possible contenders for the role.

