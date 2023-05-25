Restaurant Review: Brief Encounter with the Station Hotel, Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Brief Encounter with the Station Hotel, Stonehaven

There's a certain romance about dining near a railway station which may be down in part to David Lean's cinematic masterpiece.

Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard being served by "Beryl!" played by Margaret Ann Barton in the station tea room in 1945 film Brief Encounter. Image: Universal Pictures.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

I blame Celia Johnson. Ever since Trevor Howard brushed train soot off her eyelashes in Brief Encounter, railway station tea rooms have held a certain romance.

Admittedly this was the Station Hotel at Stonehaven and not a 1940s ‘refreshment room’ as in David Lean’s film but as it’s only a stone’s throw from a railway platform that’s enough of a cinematic link for me.

As we walked from the station I could almost hear the clink of teacups and Joyce Carey as café owner Mrs Bagot scolding: “Beryl! Hurry up and put some more coal on the stove!”

All thoughts of Noel Coward’s screenplay vanished, however, the moment we walked into the restaurant with its contemporary décor, but as this was my 10-year wedding anniversary I was determined to stay in romantic mode.

Exterior of the Station Hotel at Stonehaven.
The Station Hotel at Stonehaven is popular with locals.

For a Monday night, this was a busy little place, with only a few tables free and the rest filled with groups of friends chatting and two or three people who appeared to be ‘working from home’.

This must be where locals come to catch up with their mates during the week or do business while grabbing a bite I reckon.

We checked out the specials board featuring Chicken and Haggis Pie or Chicken Fillet and Black Pudding Ciabatta with Pepper Sauce.

Going for the special

Neither appealed to me, although being a pepper sauce fiend, I jotted that down in my notebook in case I forgot about it when it was time to order.

I always think it’s a good idea to opt for a special and so my husband went for one of them to help with my review, despite the fact that what he really wanted was the Steak and Guinness Pie.

If that’s not romantic I don’t know what is – after all this is an Irishman and Guinness we’re talking about.

Chicken and Haggis Pie with chips and vegetables at the Station Hotel in Stonehaven.
Chicken and Haggis Pie with chips and vegetables.

I couldn’t decide what to order – a nice problem to have – and put the waitress through her paces by first asking if I could have the Wild Mushroom and Chickpea Stroganoff as a starter.

Chef said no so then I asked if I could have a little bowl of peppercorn sauce along with my main meal.

Chef said yes to this so I moved to Plan B and opted for a stroganoff main with chips on the side.

These were to be a vehicle for the peppercorn sauce in case I regretted my choice and wished I’d gone for the Chicken Escalope with Cracked Pepper Sauce instead.

Menus don’t get the better of me!

Big starters

A huge bowl of Chilli Beef Nachos almost got the better of my husband though, as he struggled to finish the ginormous starter.

I helped him because I wasn’t too keen on my Vegetarian Bon Bons. I’d only ordered them because I liked the name and while the Bon Bons themselves were tasty, they were smothered in too much of the roasted red pepper ragu for my preference.

Wild Mushroom and Chickpea Stroganoff with aromatic rice and herby naan bread.
Wild Mushroom and Chickpea Stroganoff with aromatic rice and herby naan bread.

The Nachos were topped with a red mustard frill, a new and exciting taste as well as being pretty to look at.

The Chicken and Haggis Pie was declared a triumph. It was a sort of twist on a Balmoral Chicken and came with a really rich and tasty gravy.

My stroganoff was top notch and served with a wonderfully aromatic rice along with a herby naan bread that was delightfully crispy on the surface and fluffy on the inside.

How we found room for the side order of chips I’m not sure, but I’m willing to put in the effort when it comes to a good peppercorn sauce.

I knew I wouldn’t be able to manage an entire dessert so I went for something I could transport home – the Chocolate and Honeycomb Torte.

Chocolate and Honeycomb Torte at the Station Hotel.
Chocolate and Honeycomb Torte at the Station Hotel.

Rich, chocolatey and fresh, it was harder than I thought to stop after one mouthful but I did, and kept the rest to have with a cuppa the following day.

On the other side of the table a Lemon Meringue Roulade appeared… and disappeared just like that.

What is it with men and lemon-flavoured desserts? They go nuts for them! Apparently it was scrumptious and did look yummy judging by the photo I snapped before demolition work began.

The Station Hotel's Lemon Meringue Roulade.
Blink or you’ll miss it – Lemon Meringue Roulade.

We ordered coffees which came with exceptional-looking pieces of homemade shortbread.

I carefully wrapped mine up to enjoy the next day but in the morning my husband packed it into my daughter’s lunch box and I never saw it again.

I’d imagined that shortbread and me in all sorts of glamorous circumstances, with Earl Grey tea in a fine china cup or with an Irish Cream Latte, drifting along the Grand Canal in a Gondola.

Now, like Celia Johnson staring into the middle distance with a tear in her eye, I can only dream of what might have been.

Coffee and shortbread.
Coffee and that divine-looking shortbread.

Information

Address: Station Hotel, Arduthie Road, Stonehaven AB39 2NE.

T: 01569 762277

W: stationhotelstonehaven.co.uk

Price: £74.65 for dinner with two starters, two main meals, two sides, two desserts, two coffees, a pint of draught beer and a soft drink.

Editor's Picks

