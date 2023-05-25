Aberdeen fan view: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie next season should be top priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie next season should be top priority

The Dons captain inspired his side to a 3-0 win against St Mirren to ensure a third-place finish and European football next season.

By Chris Crighton
Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The thing about a rollercoaster is that, however exhilarating the peaks and petrifying the descents, they always end up back where they started.

Aberdeen’s season feels like it has lasted years, so polar opposite have been the distinct phases within it.

But in fact it was only August when Leighton Clarkson announced his presence with a sensational hit from distance as the Dons cruised away from ten-man St Mirren.

At that point back in the summer, that Jim Goodwin would ultimately lead his side to relegation would have seemed an implausible outcome – though there were various times in the interim where it felt disconcertingly on the cards – but that Aberdeen would end up finishing third sounded much more realistic: as it began, so it ended.

The Aberdeen players celebrates as the club are guaranteed European football next season. Image: SNS. 

For captain Graeme Shinnie, on the other hand, the campaign ended far away from where it opened. The almost fevered look of Shinnie’s celebration of his goals suggested that he prefers where he finds himself now, and would not be averse to sticking around.

This was visibly a man who felt like he owed something to teammates he had left in the lurch during his lengthy ban.

The first player to be dismissed in consecutive Aberdeen appearances since Nigel Pepper, Shinnie knew he had to return with a bang to avoid any further comparison with his ill-fated midfield predecessor, and didn’t he just.

But the thumping of his chest was not merely an act of personal vindication; it was a spontaneous display of what the club means to Shinnie. It is reciprocated.

Having led his team into Europe, the question now becomes whether he will still lead it when it gets there. That would appear to be in the interests of all involved stakeholders. If the contract isn’t already in the fax, then it should be.

 

