Review: AOC Productions brings Edwardian musical comedy Me And My Girl to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

The Tivoli goes back to Edwardian days this week, as AOC Productions brings the musical comedy Me And My Girl to the stage.

With music by Noel Gay, the instantly recognisable score of songs including The Sun Has Got His Hat On, Leaning On A Lamp Post, and of course, the classic Lambeth Walk, transport the audience right back to the Vaudeville sound which the theatre was once known for.

The original 1930s script was updated by Stephen Fry in the 1980s, and is filled with slapstick humour and comedy one-liners, with plenty of opportunity for laughs as the story unfolds.

Director Aaron Thom draws on the Edwardian setting in this lavish production, with an array of costumes which look like they’ve stepped from the set of Downton Abbey, Busby Berkley-style showgirls for the dance choruses and a real end of the pier show feel to many of the big musical numbers.

From the outset, the orchestra, under musical director Craig McDermott, sets the scene with a dance band sound, and the show opens in spectacular style with a chauffeur-driven car heading to the country estate where the show is set.

Hareford House itself then opens out like a giant dolls’ house, providing a breathtaking backdrop for the comedy to unfold.

Me and My Girl cast

Centre stage as Bill Snibson and “his girl” Sally Smith, the roles which set Robert Lindsay and Emma Thomson on the road to stardom, are Max Paterson and Morag Nicol.

Max found much of the comedy, and added plenty of his own swagger, to the central character, growing in presence and confidence as the show progressed.

Morag shone in the role of Sally, tap dancing and singing through some great songs, and leading the Lambeth Walk, joined by her fellow Pearlies, in a showstopping end to act one.

Other standout moments are provided by Angus Mackintosh as the Family Solicitor, Leigh Benzie and Steven Close as the Duchess and Lord in charge of training Bill to take over Hareford and Callum Bell as a bally-well hilariously camp Gerald and his sidekick, the scheming Lady Jacqueline, expertly played by Jennifer Brown.

A talented line-up of performers take on roles from gentry to maids, changing scenes and costumes with apparent ease, and bringing a real quality to the sound of the chorus numbers.

As the audience filed out, still doing the Lambeth Walk, we were left in no doubt as to why Me And My Girl is known as “the world’s happiest show”.

Join the fun at the Tivoli Theatre until Saturday.