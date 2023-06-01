Review: AOC Productions brings Edwardian musical comedy Me And My Girl to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: AOC Productions brings Edwardian musical comedy Me And My Girl to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

Sonja Rasmussen saw AOC Productions perform Me And My Girl at The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen

Some of the AOC Productions cast performing Me And My Girl Picture shows; AOC Productions perform Me And My Girl. Image: AOC Productions
By Sonja Rasmussen

The Tivoli goes back to Edwardian days this week, as AOC Productions brings the musical comedy Me And My Girl to the stage.

With music by Noel Gay, the instantly recognisable score of songs including The Sun Has Got His Hat On, Leaning On A Lamp Post, and of course, the classic Lambeth Walk, transport the audience right back to the Vaudeville sound which the theatre was once known for.

Everything from the musical numbers to the stunning costumes added to the show’s overall charm. Image: AOC Productions

The original 1930s script was updated by Stephen Fry in the 1980s, and is filled with slapstick humour and comedy one-liners, with plenty of opportunity for laughs as the story unfolds.

Director Aaron Thom draws on the Edwardian setting in this lavish production, with an array of costumes which look like they’ve stepped from the set of Downton Abbey, Busby Berkley-style showgirls for the dance choruses and a real end of the pier show feel to many of the big musical numbers.

The cast weren’t afraid to put their all into the big numbers. Image: AOC Productions

From the outset, the orchestra, under musical director Craig McDermott, sets the scene with a dance band sound, and the show opens in spectacular style with a chauffeur-driven car heading to the country estate where the show is set.

Hareford House itself then opens out like a giant dolls’ house, providing a breathtaking backdrop for the comedy to unfold.

Me and My Girl cast

Centre stage as Bill Snibson and “his girl” Sally Smith, the roles which set Robert Lindsay and Emma Thomson on the road to stardom, are Max Paterson and Morag Nicol.

Max found much of the comedy, and added plenty of his own swagger, to the central character, growing in presence and confidence as the show progressed.

Morag Nicol played Sally (in red) and really excelled in the role. Image: AOC Productions

Morag shone in the role of Sally, tap dancing and singing through some great songs, and leading the Lambeth Walk, joined by her fellow Pearlies, in a showstopping end to act one.

Other standout moments are provided by Angus Mackintosh as the Family Solicitor, Leigh Benzie and Steven Close as the Duchess and Lord in charge of training Bill to take over Hareford and Callum Bell as a bally-well hilariously camp Gerald and his sidekick, the scheming Lady Jacqueline, expertly played by Jennifer Brown.

Max Paterson played one of the leading roles. Image: AOC Productions

A talented line-up of performers take on roles from gentry to maids, changing scenes and costumes with apparent ease, and bringing a real quality to the sound of the chorus numbers.

As the audience filed out, still doing the Lambeth Walk, we were left in no doubt as to why Me And My Girl is known as “the world’s happiest show”.

Join the fun at the Tivoli Theatre until Saturday.

