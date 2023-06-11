My week in 5 pictures: Get ready to Light The Blue with Aberdeen Performing Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My week in 5 pictures: Get ready to Light The Blue with Aberdeen Performing Arts

Are you ready for eight days of creativity?

By Lauren Robertson
Jordan Blackwood
Jordan Blackwood is creative producer for Light The Blue. Image: Jordan Blackwood

Jordan Blackwood is creative producer for Light The Blue which takes place between June 10 and 18.

Light The Blue is Aberdeen Performing Arts’s annual multi-artform festival that celebrates the creativity of young people aged five to 25 across the north-east.

The 2023 programme features a jam-packed line-up of theatre, dance, film, music and more, hosted in various locations across Aberdeen.

To find out more, we caught up with Jordan to see what he has been doing in the run up to the festival.

Music Hall
It might be a tight squeeze. Image: Jordan Blackwood

A check in at our Music Hall Auditorium, making sure we can fit 150 young people on stage for The Big Gig which takes place on Saturday June 17 at 7pm.

laptop
Keeping on top of everything. Image: Jordan Blackwood

Spreadsheets, planning meetings and organised calendars keep me right. We’ve got over 600 participants involved in over 25 events at this year’s Light The Blue.

Jordan Blackwood
Is this a good look for me? Image: Jordan Blackwood

I’m one of the directors for our Snappy Operas Showcase – we’re working with primary school pupils to stage four short operas and performing them at the Music Hall on Thursday June 15. Here’s me trying on some sausage costumes…

Bon Accord roof terrace
Blue skies and sunshine. Image: Jordan Blackwood

A site visit to Bon Accord’s brilliant Roof Terrace which we’ll be taking over on the afternoon of Saturday June 10 with free pop-up performances for all the family. Let’s hope the sun is shining as much as it is here.

post its
This seems a long time ago now. Image: Jordan Blackwood

Flashback to bringing our programme together featuring a ton of post-it notes and several schedule options before we landed on Light The Blue 2023.

I’ll hopefully see you there!

Find out more about Light the Blue at aberdeenperfromingarts.com.

