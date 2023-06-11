My week in 5 pictures: Get ready to Light The Blue with Aberdeen Performing Arts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan Blackwood is creative producer for Light The Blue which takes place between June 10 and 18.

Light The Blue is Aberdeen Performing Arts’s annual multi-artform festival that celebrates the creativity of young people aged five to 25 across the north-east.

The 2023 programme features a jam-packed line-up of theatre, dance, film, music and more, hosted in various locations across Aberdeen.

To find out more, we caught up with Jordan to see what he has been doing in the run up to the festival.

A check in at our Music Hall Auditorium, making sure we can fit 150 young people on stage for The Big Gig which takes place on Saturday June 17 at 7pm.

Spreadsheets, planning meetings and organised calendars keep me right. We’ve got over 600 participants involved in over 25 events at this year’s Light The Blue.

I’m one of the directors for our Snappy Operas Showcase – we’re working with primary school pupils to stage four short operas and performing them at the Music Hall on Thursday June 15. Here’s me trying on some sausage costumes…

A site visit to Bon Accord’s brilliant Roof Terrace which we’ll be taking over on the afternoon of Saturday June 10 with free pop-up performances for all the family. Let’s hope the sun is shining as much as it is here.

Flashback to bringing our programme together featuring a ton of post-it notes and several schedule options before we landed on Light The Blue 2023.

I’ll hopefully see you there!

Find out more about Light the Blue at aberdeenperfromingarts.com.