Home Entertainment Theatre

Youth arts festival Light The Blue returns to Aberdeen with ‘biggest ever line-up’

This year, organisers of the youth arts festival are promising the "biggest and most ambitious" programme yet. 

By Lottie Hood
The festival will be taking place in Aberdeen from June 10 to June 18. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
The festival will be taking place in Aberdeen from June 10 to June 18. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Some of the region’s best and brightest young talent will be once again be in the spotlight when Light The Blue returns to Aberdeen.

The youth arts festival, run by Aberdeen Performing Arts, is returning to the city with a jam-packed schedule.

Running from June 10-18, organisers are promising the “biggest and most ambitious” programme yet.

Around 30 events will be staged over six venues in Aberdeen for ages ranging from five to 25.

Offering a lively programme of music, film, dance and workshops, the festival offers young people an opportunity to get involved, collaborate and celebrate their talent.

Young people will get the opportunity to explore different aspects of the music industry at an event at the Lemon Tree on Friday, June 16. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ creative producer for the festival, Jordan Blackwood, said the event was about young people feeling accepted and celebrated for their differences.

He added: “It’s very important to us to reach as many people and remove as many barriers as possible when it comes to the arts for young people.

“The festival has such a fresh and dynamic energy, encouraging and developing new talent in a professional setting while leaving room for creativity to flourish.

“We can’t wait to see everyone this June so come along, get involved, and support the amazing young talent we have right here in the north-east.”

Free pop ups, magical performances and exhibitions

Several events and performances aimed at young families will kick-start the event on Saturday, June 10.

An afternoon of free pop-up activities will take over Bon Accord Centre’s Roof Terrace on the day.

Light The Blue is a festival by young people, for young people. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Interactive shows such as Unicorn Dance Party, The Dab Hands and performances from young people groups will also takeover the space.

On the Sunday, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) will perform The Magical Music of Harry Potter at the Music Hall.

An installation piece, commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts in collaboration with Orchard Brae School, called The World Through My Eyes will also be on display.

The exhibition will explore how the world is navigated from the perspective of a young person with complex needs.

Light the Blue celebrating and supporting talent

Local groups will be performing at the Music Hall for the Big Gig. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Several events – such as A Step into the Music Industry at the Lemon Tree – will offer young people a chance to explore aspects of different industries.

Workshops and performances throughout the festival will be giving local schools and groups opportunities to take centre stage.

Traverse Theatre will once again be working with local schools to develop scripts with pupils and bring them to life on stage.

Other pupils from Hanover Street, Gilcomstoun, Riverbank and Westpark schools will also be performing “fun and colourful” mini-operas at the Music Hall.

A multi-artform takeover with a series of pop-up performances, film screenings, dance and music will finish off the festival on Saturday, June 17, at the Music Hall.

The Big Gig, featuring music and gigs from groups such as Big Noise Torry and Aberdeen Jazz Youth will finish off the day.

Tickets for Light The Blue are on sale now and more information on the Aberdeen festival is available here.

